(SFGate)   It took Mother Nature to bring down the ugliest thing San Francisco ever built
8
Stud Gerbil [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That, and the fact that everyone hated it from the start.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do I win? Knew it had to be the Mac.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Man, that thing was ugly. We were in SF in I think early spring 1991 and there were still sections awaiting demolition. The Embarcadero and the Ferry Building are so awesomely improved since then.

It's strange to watch old shows like The Streets of San Francisco and wonder how anyone allowed that eyesore to exist.
 
MBooda
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drumsinthedeep [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
it is not missed. At all.
 
Watubi
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ugly as Fark, but it was one of the things the city did that actually accomplished what it was supposed to.  Unlike the Twitter Tax Break
 
aerojockey [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It doesn't really look all that ugly in a vacuum, the issue is that it covers up something infinitely better looking.

Kind of like getting a tattoo.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

aerojockey: It doesn't really look all that ugly in a vacuum, the issue is that it covers up something infinitely better looking.

Kind of like getting a tattoo.


You... uh... You sure about that?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
