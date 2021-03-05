 Skip to content
 
(SFGate)   Big Basin State Park redwoods still burning, after six months   (sfgate.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Santa Cruz Mountains, Park, Big Basin Redwoods State Park, CZU Lightning Complex fires, Combustion, extreme conditions of the fire, Parks, State park  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
No one can kind one of these?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And I can't get a decent sized log to burn consistently in my wood stove for an hour without near-constant attention. There is no justice.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Thank God the smoke is gone

/It was seriously horrible for a while
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: And I can't get a decent sized log to burn consistently in my wood stove for an hour without near-constant attention. There is no justice.


Try redwood next time
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Thank God the smoke is gone

/It was seriously horrible for a while


Last year had some of us seriously rethinking our future in California.

But really where else can we go that's better? We would be running from one climate disaster risk toward another.
 
LadySusan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

make me some tea: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Thank God the smoke is gone

/It was seriously horrible for a while

Last year had some of us seriously rethinking our future in California.

But really where else can we go that's better? We would be running from one climate disaster risk toward another.


This. On a local reddit group people are talking about moving the Washington or Idaho or Texas. Yeah, you think there aren't fires and smoke there (or tornados, ice storms that freeze animals in the fields, massive flooding)? You need to read some national news every once in a while.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Why don't they just move to a different planet?
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Damn, I wish I could make a fire half this good in my smoker.
 
Spermbot [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

make me some tea: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Thank God the smoke is gone

/It was seriously horrible for a while

Last year had some of us seriously rethinking our future in California.

But really where else can we go that's better? We would be running from one climate disaster risk toward another.


The Great Lakes area.  Massive freshwater supply and a lack of catastrophic natural disasters.  Horrible winters are a small price to pay compared to the environmental disasters that are unfolding and will only increase in magnitude.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Disasters are everywhere.

Here in Auckland it gets as low as 1'C, and as high as 35!

And yesterday we were hit by a tsunami well over 1CM high after the Earthquake near Hawaii. The whole east coast of northland evacuated for that one (true story).

A few years back we had a tornado, and one entire person died. I mean, we haven't had any tornados since, but they're sneaky devils.
 
