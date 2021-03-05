 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   Bill Gates now controls the entire US Supreme Court   (cnbc.com) divider line
41
    More: News, Supreme Court of the United States, justices of the Supreme Court, John G. Roberts, Chief Justice John Roberts, Samuel Alito, Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, high court, death rate  
•       •       •

2256 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Mar 2021 at 10:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
At this point I would be just fine with Bill Gates controlling the supreme Court. The chances of good legally sound decisions would go up.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Judgement not found
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To destroy the tracking device in your cell phone. Place the cell phone in your microwave for 1 min and 30 seconds. On high.

This will create a feedback loop that targets the tracking device in the cell phone, effectively disabling it from any further tracking ability.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, no. Bill Gates will be totally Ruthless controlling the Supreme Court.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image 425x478]


Do Christian Conservatives for Trump remember that the vaccines began under Trump?
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck trying to bribe him.
 
taintbaggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image 425x478]


That chip was to keep track of the boxes incase it gets stolen. The shots have much smaller chips.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: At this point I would be just fine with Bill Gates controlling the supreme Court. The chances of good legally sound decisions would go up.


Would decisions from lower courts stand if the SC crashes?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: blastoh: [Fark user image 425x478]

Do Christian Conservatives for Trump remember that the vaccines began under Trump?


Most of Fark sure doesn't.
 
algman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The older justices will likely need a reboot once a day.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bullshiat, this is the year of the Linux SCOTUS.
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: ChrisDe: blastoh: [Fark user image 425x478]

Do Christian Conservatives for Trump remember that the vaccines began under Trump?

Most of Fark sure doesn't.


Yes, vaccinations started under Trump (because European corporations finished theirs and got it to us), but as with everything else, he farked it up by lying to the states about how many doses were available.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turning all the blue states into blue screen of death states.
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hmmm kind of a weird news flash. must not be anything important to talk about.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't he a simple farmer?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a 9 - 0 landmark injection.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: eurotrader: At this point I would be just fine with Bill Gates controlling the supreme Court. The chances of good legally sound decisions would go up.

Would decisions from lower courts stand if the SC crashes?


Blue Screen of Justice?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, OK
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordJiro: big pig peaches: ChrisDe: blastoh: [Fark user image 425x478]

Do Christian Conservatives for Trump remember that the vaccines began under Trump?

Most of Fark sure doesn't.

Yes, vaccinations started under Trump (because European corporations finished theirs and got it to us), but as with everything else, he farked it up by lying to the states about how many doses were available.


Thank you DJT for doing the minimum another PotUS would have done, while calling it all a lie.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
kavanaugh.exe has encountered an error and needs to close.

0x674b2384 BEER_NOT_FOUND
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I have a question for the court. Have you considered upgrading Justice Thomas?"
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

eurotrader: At this point I would be just fine with Bill Gates controlling the supreme Court. The chances of good legally sound decisions would go up.


Wait until the Conservative majority crashes with the Blue Screen of Death.
 
FaygoMaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image image 425x478]


Magnified 100,000 time?  Man, the hand holding that chip must be tiny!

I wonder who might have hands that small...
 
jiggs
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That's ridiculous. I got my first vaccine dose yesterday and just think Bill Gates is great.  I think he should be president.  I have been thinking about it a lot since yesterday.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The remote control looks like an Xbox controller.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

FaygoMaster: blastoh: [Fark user image image 425x478]

Magnified 100,000 time?  Man, the hand holding that chip must be tiny!

I wonder who might have hands that small...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

eurotrader: At this point I would be just fine with Bill Gates controlling the supreme Court. The chances of good legally sound decisions would go up.


This If only. If only.


ChrisDe: blastoh: [Fark user image 425x478]

Do Christian Conservatives for Trump remember that the vaccines began under Trump?


Gates was around while Trump was president. If Gates wants nano-bots in the vaccines then the vaccines will have nano-bots. Trump was easy to play.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
what took so long?
 
valenumr
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

LordJiro: big pig peaches: ChrisDe: blastoh: [Fark user image 425x478]

Do Christian Conservatives for Trump remember that the vaccines began under Trump?

Most of Fark sure doesn't.

Yes, vaccinations started under Trump (because European corporations finished theirs and got it to us), but as with everything else, he farked it up by lying to the states about how many doses were available.


Your perception of reality is colored by your personal opinions. And it is wrong.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Why does getting vaccinated get reported as if it's some kind of super important news? Everybody gets it anyway. Why don't I get my own press conference when I get my annual vaccines?! I want the spotlight, too! I'm a hero for getting vaccinated!
 
valenumr
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Why does getting vaccinated get reported as if it's some kind of super important news? Everybody gets it anyway. Why don't I get my own press conference when I get my annual vaccines?! I want the spotlight, too! I'm a hero for getting vaccinated!


Because you don't have an instagram.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

optikeye: To destroy the tracking device in your cell phone. Place the cell phone in your microwave for 1 min and 30 seconds. On high.

This will create a feedback loop that targets the tracking device in the cell phone, effectively disabling it from any further tracking ability.


Don't forget to wrap it completely in aluminium foil first. That will keep the network from detecting the location where the tracking chip was deactivated.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Only with Judges.
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Why does getting vaccinated get reported as if it's some kind of super important news? Everybody gets it anyway. Why don't I get my own press conference when I get my annual vaccines?! I want the spotlight, too! I'm a hero for getting vaccinated!


Propaganda to encourage others to get vaccinated.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
All Supreme Court justices have been vaccinated against Covid

Even Roger Taney?
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The volume of gas exiting my butthole is just as disturbing than the tap water turning frogs gay.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: FaygoMaster: blastoh: [Fark user image image 425x478]

Magnified 100,000 time?  Man, the hand holding that chip must be tiny!

I wonder who might have hands that small...

[Fark user image image 735x500]


No one said anything about him.

Me thinks doth protest too much.
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.