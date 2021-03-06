 Skip to content
 
(Abc.net.au)   Australia: "Who are the best people to recognise women who might be hiding domestic assault?" How about hairdressers? Brilliant Lets train them   (abc.net.au) divider line
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm all for defunding the police but this seems like it's going too far.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's farked up and backawards. Hairdressers already know. They also know all the networks to help women that are in place. They are secret for a reason. Those networks, which use hairdressers, are also where publicly visible women's shelters come from. Somebodys kitchen table becomes a center for organizing instead of triage, and that's how it starts.

Government that don't understand the process are scary. Not that the process can't be improved, but this is reminsicent of the surveillance that fails women. They should put the hairdressers in charge of guiding the agencies, not the other way around.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
intent to help those in need being a good thing, this reminds me of a twilight zone episode where citizens are encouraged to phone in with suspicions of neighbors and what not. it's easier now than ever to find phone numbers and addresses. putting pressure on chatty hairdressers? why not just hang up a display with help pamphlets where they think it would do most good.
 
