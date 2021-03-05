 Skip to content
(Axios)   Frustrated with the slow system, "vaccine tourism" now taking off across America, stretching some states supplies   (axios.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
South Dakota is making up for their non-response to COVID by excelling at vaccinations. Surprised the governor hasn't invited tourists in just for that reason.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
New Mexico is doing pretty well in distribution, but some impatient people (and some people who didn't bother with the state registration website) have been driving to Lubbock.  So that way they can get a free case of COVID by going to the plague zone in order to get vaccinated.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Washington can't find it's ass with both hands with this vaccine.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Let me guess, the cash-strapped red states that exist in multiple bottom 50 categories of various socioeconomic ratings have their democratic-voting residents fleeing to states where the government actually acknowledge the pandemic is real and is doing their level-headed best to do something about it other than pray it away.
 
MBooda
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I live about ten miles east of the state border. So I drove west twelve miles west because my state, which is normally better at most things, has totally screwed up its vaccine distribution, and that makes me a vaccine tourist?
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Let me guess, the cash-strapped red states that exist in multiple bottom 50 categories of various socioeconomic ratings have their democratic-voting residents fleeing to states where the government actually acknowledge the pandemic is real and is doing their level-headed best to do something about it other than pray it away.


Wouldn't the Dem voters be all about following the plan? I can better imagine GQP voters who resist every plan, then deciding to go where there is vaccine, so that they win, in every which way. Because they aren't about following steps and doing things properly. They're just about winning.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Been a while since i was told i was too young for anything. Every time they announce a vaccine signup its borked within minutes. Mah that f5 key, makes no diff. Maybe i oughta get fake id...
I Gotta Get a Fake I.D.
Youtube NvGwallVXl0
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

MBooda: I live about ten miles east of the state border. So I drove west twelve miles west because my state, which is normally better at most things, has totally screwed up its vaccine distribution, and that makes me a vaccine tourist?


Depends. While you were there, did you visit Taco Bell?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

edmo: South Dakota is making up for their non-response to COVID by excelling at vaccinations. Surprised the governor hasn't invited tourists in just for that reason.


Not worth the risks
 
uncoveror
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Considering how many Americans are anti-vaxxer kooks. There ought to be enough to go around, but no! We are all just trying to stay above the ground, so I do not fault vaccine tourists at all. A desire to survive is something all living creatures share.
 
valenumr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Let me guess, the cash-strapped red states that exist in multiple bottom 50 categories of various socioeconomic ratings have their democratic-voting residents fleeing to states where the government actually acknowledge the pandemic is real and is doing their level-headed best to do something about it other than pray it away.


It must be nice to live in la-la land.
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Friends of mine drove 3 hours one way to get their vaccines. Of course they never left Texas.
 
valenumr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Just put needles on arms.
 
frestcrallen
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
International medical tourism has been a thing for a while, often for surgical procedures far more involved than a jab in the arm.

Vaccine adventurism is to be expected.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

uncoveror: Considering how many Americans are anti-vaxxer kooks. There ought to be enough to go around, but no! We are all just trying to stay above the ground, so I do not fault vaccine tourists at all. A desire to survive is something all living creatures share.


They really aren't.  Stop making shiat up.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Let me guess, the cash-strapped red states that exist in multiple bottom 50 categories of various socioeconomic ratings have their democratic-voting residents fleeing to states where the government actually acknowledge the pandemic is real and is doing their level-headed best to do something about it other than pray it away.


Instead of guessing, you could just read the article which explains that states like Florida and Louisiana are some of the top stops for wealthy vaccine-seekers. What's not in the article, but easily found elsewhere, is that these rich shot-hunters come from all over. New York, Toronto, Argentina, you name it. There isn't some neat and simple little equation of "R voters are like this, and D voters are like this," but an even simpler one of "If there's any chance to cut in line, especially for something vital, rich folks gonna cut." How they vote isn't really a factor.

Most states already passed rules back in January to block people from just flying in for a vaccine, requiring at least part-time residency to qualify. This article is late to the party.
 
Wayren
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: New Mexico is doing pretty well in distribution, but some impatient people (and some people who didn't bother with the state registration website) have been driving to Lubbock.  So that way they can get a free case of COVID by going to the plague zone in order to get vaccinated.


I very seriously considered doing this (or Amarillo), but I chickened out at the announcement of the enhanced, maskless plaguelands over there.  Been registered in the NM state system since day one.  Managed to get a scheduled time slot, even, but then they sent me a cancellation notice with no explanation, and I nearly went mad.

I know we're all in the same boat and I'm not special, but I live alone, I haven't been further than my mailbox since last March, and I've just about had it with being the responsible one.  It's still wrong, but that's about where I'm at these days.
 
Devo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Remember when The last administration made states bid against each other for PPE only to grab it for their stock pile? I can't imagine the bs that would be happening if Biden lost.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Friend of mine went to our San Diego baseball stadium for vaccination today. She was literally the only vaccine recipient who showed up for the whole time she was there. They have this facility that can process thousands per day, and everyone she saw was sitting idle except for the folks that dealt with her. In the past week, she's received a dozen or more texts canceling then rescheduling her appointment. There must have been some unbelievably monumental screwup in the scheduling process if nobody else showed up today.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Instead of guessing, you could just read the article


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: EdgeRunner: Instead of guessing, you could just read the article

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 608x250]


It must be nice to live in la-la land.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: EdgeRunner: Instead of guessing, you could just read the article

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 608x250]


It's not often someone uses that gif to mock themselves. Congratulations on seeing through your own bullshiat, I guess?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Weatherkiss: EdgeRunner: Instead of guessing, you could just read the article

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 608x250]

It's not often someone uses that gif to mock themselves. Congratulations on seeing through your own bullshiat, I guess?


Not reading the article is an age-old tradition on Fark.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I saw an article about CNN hand wringing about people that don't want to take the vaccine an I'm just like.  How about we get it to the people then want it then worry about those douchnuts.
 
frestcrallen
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: There isn't some neat and simple little equation of "R voters are like this, and D voters are like this,"


I honestly gave up trying to toe this line with a couple of my American friends long ago.  They're good people and we have some shared history work-wise.  But they're incapable of breaking out of binary thinking in a political sense.

It's like it's part of their permanent internal plumbing.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm getting the first one on the 10th. Hopefully no terrible side effects.
 
