 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Survived shark attack, 5/5 stars   (twitter.com) divider line
10
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

579 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Mar 2021 at 9:17 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
buntz
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


I have a Mac Tonight beach towel

/CSB
 
BigMax
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

buntz: thealgorerhythm: [i.ytimg.com image 850x478]

I have a Mac Tonight beach towel

/CSB


Did it survive any shark attacks?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Obviously the damned thing attracts predators
 
RI_Red [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Bit... by... SHARK do-do-do-do-do-do
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Next week, in Jane Doe vs. Baby Shark in the matter of egregious sexual harassment...
 
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Shark Party?
Anthony jeselnik shark party🤣
Youtube 095YAJzYcwE
 
taintbaggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So the swimsuit saved itself?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So the shark got a taste of your synthetic material swimsuit and changed its mind about eating you?
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.