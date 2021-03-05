 Skip to content
 
(WMBF Myrtle Beach)   Puppy McPuppyface?   (wmbfnews.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hugo
 
othmar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
name him Nero
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pupper Doggoson
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bad Touch
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elvis. Cuz he ain't nothin but a hound dog.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And also.... Dawwwwwww.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mortimer.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Filbert
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shmuck
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Warrant.

"Open the door! We've got Warrant!"
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Resisting.


They'll have to tell him to "stop" a lot, so it might as well be a phrase they're familiar with.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Wrinkles
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Warning: Thread shiat.

Most police canines end up being euthanized when their service years come to an end.

They have been taught to be on "high-alert", are rewarded for being on "high-alert" and cannot understand why they are not anymore.

Using mankind's best friend to hunt, hurt, capture other humans is one of the most reprehensible things I know of.
Other than eating them--looking at YOU, Asia.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That there is McGruff the crime dog
 
minorshan
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Benjamin Button
 
schubie [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Snitch or Mauley
 
brigid_fitch [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That does not look like a happy pupper.  Don't you guys have a bed or something for him?  Poor little thing looks cold and scared.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Detective Inspector Fluffykins.
 
freetomato
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Pete.

Of course it's Pete! Look at him!
 
valenumr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

freetomato: Pete.

Of course it's Pete! Look at him!


For pete's sake!
 
valenumr
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: Warning: Thread shiat.

Most police canines end up being euthanized when their service years come to an end.

They have been taught to be on "high-alert", are rewarded for being on "high-alert" and cannot understand why they are not anymore.

Using mankind's best friend to hunt, hurt, capture other humans is one of the most reprehensible things I know of.
Other than eating them--looking at YOU, Asia.


As a blood hound, it's probably search and rescue or a drug dog. I know, ACAB, but a lot of handlers get pretty attached. It is true though that when you rigorously train a dog for a certain activity they can really get basically depressed when they are no longer engaged.
 
mononymous
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sir Barkington, Earl of Slobbermouth
 
Inaditch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm impressed. This article has three of my least favorite things: stupid Internet naming contests, the police, and puppies.
 
mononymous
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Inaditch: I'm impressed. This article has three of my least favorite things: stupid Internet naming contests, the police, and puppies.


Farkied as ditchy mcditchface.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
MULLINS, S.C.

Mr. Mullins.
Or, they could give him to me and not have to worry about it.
 
