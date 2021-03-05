 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   "Invasive zebra mussels? In MY aquarium?" It's more likely than you think   (king5.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Too fresh
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, you gotta pour bleach in that tank, then boil it, then dump it in a septic tank full of lye.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they taste good?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Do they taste good?


There's hardly any meat to them.
 
likwidflame
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That's not a good thing at all. Zebra mussels fark up entire water ecosystems
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Now KING 5, do an investigative report on how many people who have fish tanks own bettas. Oh wait, Go Krakken!
 
