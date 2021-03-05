 Skip to content
 
(Al Jazeera)   At least seven students killed by falling from the fourth floor of a Bolivian university building after railing gives way, which we can only hope was not the engineering building   (aljazeera.com) divider line
15
    More: Scary, Bolivia, La Paz, El Alto, Interior Minister Eduardo del Castillo, Death, El Alto International Airport, fourth floor of a university building, Life  
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have built more than my share of decks during my lifetime. Do I even need to say that people who test railings, well, engineers think of them. Designers. Carpenters. Lawyers. They do too. But somehow, somewhere, there are just too many idiots for one railing to hold. And there are more every year.

Go look at a railing next time you get a chance and think about why it will not fail. If you can find out why, it will probably fail anyway eventually. If you can't find out why, back away slowly.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Here's the video the article mentioned. NSFW.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: I have built more than my share of decks during my lifetime. Do I even need to say that people who test railings, well, engineers think of them. Designers. Carpenters. Lawyers. They do too. But somehow, somewhere, there are just too many idiots for one railing to hold. And there are more every year.

Go look at a railing next time you get a chance and think about why it will not fail. If you can find out why, it will probably fail anyway eventually. If you can't find out why, back away slowly.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


In space, railings don't need to fail.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Bolivian tree lizards ok though,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
taintbaggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ransack.
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Saw a video of this. Pretty brutal. There was a huge crowd of people pushing on that railing, as many people as you could fit onto that walkway. Still seems like it shouldn't have failed like that, though.
 
valenumr
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ransack.: Saw a video of this. Pretty brutal. There was a huge crowd of people pushing on that railing, as many people as you could fit onto that walkway. Still seems like it shouldn't have failed like that, though.


Railing is designed to keep drunk people and toddlers from falling off shiat. It's not designed to keep a hundred drunk toddlers from falling off shiat.
 
Doctor Doodle
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The Weather Girls - It's Raining Men (Video)
Youtube l5aZJBLAu1E
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Technically they were killed by landing not falling.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Holy sh*t, how lucky was that person who landed on the next level?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Seven Bolivian students died.

That's a lot of -- oh wait
 
valenumr
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Technically they were killed by landing not falling.


Dammit, I'm going to hell. That totally made me lol.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ransack.: There was a huge crowd of people pushing on that railing, as many people as you could fit onto that walkway. Still seems like it shouldn't have failed like that, though.


Railings are to keep people from walking over the edge, or provide support if someone trips into it. That many people shoving up against it can put several thousand ft/lbs of torque on the mounting flanges; more than can reasonably be expected of architectural elements.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That was the the most horrible thing I've ever seen. It seems like such a weird lapse of mass adult judgement.
 
