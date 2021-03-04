 Skip to content
(NPR)   Canadians: drop a free postcard to anyone in Canada   (npr.org)
20
456 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Mar 2021 at 5:50 PM (1 hour ago)



gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bitch Repeat
Youtube jaQ-Z2iGt2A
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a pre-paid postcard, which is good, because who the hell has any stamps any more?
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tempted to use the one I got to give right back to the post woman who delivered it.  "Sorry that they're making you deliver this and a bunch of junkets I immediately throw away, at 9pm in -20c /w 50kph winds, but I appreciate you do."
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, the USPS is being systematically dismantled by a Board member of several package delivery companies.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do I know anybody in the Yukon Territory?

I should drop them a line if I can think of one.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: Tempted to use the one I got to give right back to the post woman who delivered it.  "Sorry that they're making you deliver this and a bunch of junkets I immediately throw away, at 9pm in -20c /w 50kph winds, but I appreciate you do."


I like the way you think, Fellow Canadian.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/jaQ-Z2iG​t2A?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Another tune that awaits Donald Trump in Hell. See the thread on how expensive it is to be poor.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DROP a free postcard...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is one of the stupidest government programs I've ever heard of.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice idea.
Of course, the US could only justify it if it would make money, not just be a nice thing to do.
 
Salmon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Russ1642: This is one of the stupidest government programs I've ever heard of.


I've already sent a few your way.

Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Wow, a post card costs more to mail in Canada than a first-class letter does in the US.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Dear Neighbor,
By the time you read this, we still won't have met.

Sincerely yours,
Eaten by wolves on the way to the post office
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Prepaid? Canadians pay for postage? I thought they just attached a nice slice of bacon or dipped their outgoing mail in maple syrup for postal workers to enjoy.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Russ1642: This is one of the stupidest government programs I've ever heard of.


Doesn't even make the top 10. Remember the sponsorship scandal when the government spent money to advertise the existence of the government and didn't even pay attention to where it went? A scandal so ridiculous and stupid it caused the fall of a government that had been in power for 12 years? That was pretty farking stupid.

Or how it took 30 years to replace the military's Sea King helicopters and the project was canceled costing taxpayers enough in fees to buy 9 of the helicopters they ended up buying.

Or that used submarine that caught fire

Really as far as government programs go free post cards is a nice surprise.
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Russ1642: This is one of the stupidest government programs I've ever heard of.


They can't all be the health authority of BC encouraging us to use glory holes for COVID safety.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We got ours and we've already used it. Made us realize that there maybe were people that could use a little cheer me up after the year we've just had
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: Wow, a post card costs more to mail in Canada than a first-class letter does in the US.


Another reason the USPS is losing money. They don't charge enough.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Dear Dary, dids I ever tells aboot my girlfriend's interests in my bum-hole?

Dear Dan, no you didn't. The postie & I are interested in this conversation.

Wayne here. Would you two stop abusing the mail system and stop being so f**kin' awkward!
 
Inaditch
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
FTFA:
Earlier this week, Canada Post began distributing 13.5 million blank, prepaid postcards to every residential address in the country.

Jesus. Why does every home need 13.5 million postcards? Who has the room? That must be crazy expensive.
 
