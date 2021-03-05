 Skip to content
(KFOR Oklahoma City)   Herpetologist gets shelled   (kfor.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bad herpetologist

baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What do you mean herpetologists don't know why it burns when I pee?!

I want a refund.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"...selling Galapagos tortoise hatchlings from the Herpetarium."

From now on, "The Herpetarium" is going to be my name for the state mental hospital.
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"I was a herpetologist at the zoo until my conviction. Now I'm a slurpetologist at the 7-11."
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The turtle community frowns upon these shenanigans.

