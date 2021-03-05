 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(6ABC Philadelphia)   Dallas police department suspects officer of ordering two murders, leaves him on the job for over a year "to not tip him off"   (6abc.com) divider line
14
    More: Awkward, Murder, Police, Officer Bryan Riser, Dallas Police Department, Life imprisonment, Capital punishment, Constable, city's former police chief  
•       •       •

479 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Mar 2021 at 6:05 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One year pay for double homicide? People have been murdered for less.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Huh.  That's unusual.  I wonder what it takes for a cop to be held accountable for a crime?

<click>

Oh.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police get charged for murder?

*clicks link*

Oh.  Yeah.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny how they have to take their time and be really, really sure about this. Other times, some iffy guy says there's drugs in a house and a SWAT team is there by morning.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So, the Feds were after bigger fish using bacon as bait?

I wonder when the Officer became expendable?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Yeah, I'll have the number two combo, supersize with a coke, a double homicide, one order of onion rings and one hot apple pie, please"
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: So, the Feds were after bigger fish using bacon as bait?

I wonder when the Officer became expendable?


Did you see the mugshot?
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Interesting, Cleveland just had an officer resign an hour before he was going to be fired for tipping off dealers that they were under investigation. It's not often that you hear about two officers facing actual discipline in 24 hours.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Huh.  That's unusual.  I wonder what it takes for a cop to be held accountable for a crime?

<click>

Oh.


Pedophilia. Even a cop's union will run away from a cop accused of sexually abusing minors. But murdering people? No problem, innocent cops until proven absolutely guilty!
 
mateomaui
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Is it odd to anyone else that both of these are in the same article?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


So he's on administrative leave... in the county jail.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You gonna make that pig pay back 2 years of slop pay?

F*ck the police.
#ACAB
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Badafuco: You gonna make that pig pay back 2 years of slop pay?

F*ck the police.
#ACAB


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

edmo: Funny how they have to take their time and be really, really sure about this. Other times, some iffy guy says there's drugs in a house and a SWAT team is there by morning.


"Well, the house is on that block.  I don't remember the exact number, but you'll know it when you see it.  Can't miss it."
later that day....
"Well, I swore that was the house that the guy said.  Whoops!  That's why they put erasers on pencils."
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mateomaui: So he's on administrative leave... in the county jail.


It happens. My local police department had a cop committing rapes. He was on payroll while in jail for 2 years because their union contract says they cannot be fired if they are merely charged with a crime.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.