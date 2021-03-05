 Skip to content
 
(NPR)   No, it's not your imagination. Drivers have gotten substantially worse since the lockdowns began last year   (npr.org) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, let's see. There are sensible people who follow guidelines and there are idiots who don't listen to anybody and do what they want. I wonder which group is out driving?
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its all the weed
 
mateomaui
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

cman: Its all the weed


I figured it was the surging alcohol sales.
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
In my early 20's, I was as good a driver as any red-blooded early 20's American man (i.e. terrible).

Then I moved to Europe for a year for a contract gig and didn't get a car. I took public transit or walked everywhere.

I didn't "forget" how to drive per se,  but it was definitely an adjustment coming back.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Driving is a skill. If you don't drive regularly, your skills get rusty.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mateomaui: cman: Its all the weed

I figured it was the surging alcohol sales.


<why not both.jpg>
 
12349876
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You can't speed when the traffic is bumper to bumper.
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cman: Its all the weed


mateomaui: cman: Its all the weed

I figured it was the surging alcohol sales.


No . it' the covid .
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Let's see, fewer cars on the road means no bottlenecks or congestion slowing traffic, which means the cars on the road are traveling, which means collisions are at a higher speed which means they are more dangerous
 
focusthis
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

12349876: You can't speed when the traffic is bumper to bumper.


It's called "drafting".
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Anything for human contact.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I don't know what you're talking about. I've been keeping my car six feet away from others at all times.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"I just wanted to see how long my new commute will take..." Probably a lot longer on the bus?

Dumb*ss: that's what the race track is for.  Two in two days.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That's why I've been keeping my skills sharp by cruising around in GTA. Sure, there are some inconsistencies, but overall the driving style is more responsible in GTA....
 
kozlo [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Pulling out of driveway today, car was flying down my street - which is a 25 mph. I made a gesture from my car like WTF as they zoomed by. Behind them at a light, made a left onto the main road. My next turn is a R onto the next road. No one else was on the road with us at the time, and I put on my blinker for the R. This @$$ gets in the R hand lane in front of me, stops in front of the road that I want to turn onto and gives it a 30 second pause, THEN makes a left across 4 lanes of traffic into an apartment parking lot. What do I even do with that? Irked me this morning but whatever, I'm over it.

/CSB Friday
//I'm more worried that they know my house now
///I think it's a symptom of our society now
 
ansius
‘’ less than a minute ago  
People probably sped when the traffic was lighter for a while, and they didn't stop speeding when the traffic picked back up.
 
