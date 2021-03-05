 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   "In Jackson, where 80% of residents are Black, the cold led to breakages in the city's ageing pipes, leaving thousands of its residents without running water"   (amp.theguardian.com) divider line
36
    More: Sick, Drinking water, water infrastructure, Water supply network, report card, Infrastructure, Water, potable water, Monday evening  
•       •       •

787 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Mar 2021 at 5:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You submitted this two weeks ago
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was told Jackson was hotter than a pepper sprout.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, this is obvious -- towns with high black populations face more adverse effects from socioeconomic and climate-related problems, to say nothing of Covid.

CAUSATION!

/s
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Has Biden even mentioned this? Does he know about it?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they are not that much worse-off than before. Their water was probably toxic to start with, and has only become more so when giant multinationals put their nuclear power plants, the Secretly dumped Hazardous Material, and their garbage dumps right next the poorest of the poor.

Can you say Superfund? Just another way being poor is very expensive. I might add the police and the military. Neither of those is for "People Like Us". They are what stands between People Like Us and the poors and muddled classes.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aren't I brilliant? I am a Super Genius at Donald Trump jokes. Too bad it's too late to make it pay.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: I was told Jackson was hotter than a pepper sprout.


Only if you get married in a fever.
 
Greylight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You never really know how rough it is living without running water until you experience it.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Have they tried not being black?
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Broke ass, majority white Texan town loses power (and freezing pipes) for days, leading to deaths: Look at these farking morons! You deserve all of this because of the way you vote! You stay there!

Broke ass, majority black down suffers failing infrastructure: Isn't it horrible how racism did this?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnanimous_J: Broke ass, majority white Texan town loses power (and freezing pipes) for days, leading to deaths: Look at these farking morons! You deserve all of this because of the way you vote! You stay there!

Broke ass, majority black down suffers failing infrastructure: Isn't it horrible how racism did this?


I don't understand the hatred of fellow Americans who are struggling just to get by. Now the wealthy and their pet politicians? That is where the hatred and anger should be pointed.
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn that storm for racial discrimination!
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnanimous_J: Broke ass, majority white Texan town loses power (and freezing pipes) for days, leading to deaths: Look at these farking morons! You deserve all of this because of the way you vote! You stay there!

Broke ass, majority black down suffers failing infrastructure: Isn't it horrible how racism did this?


False equivalence.

Broke-ass white Texans almost certainly support the policies that caused them to lose power and voted for the politicians who enacted said policies.

Broke-ass non-white towns, if their votes were counted at all, almost certainly did not vote for the politicians who caused this.

White Republican voters who die of hypothermia in their own houses are abusers who got what they asked for and deserve. People who did not vote Republican and suffered at the hands of Republicans are, instead, victims.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnanimous_J: Broke ass, majority white Texan town loses power (and freezing pipes) for days, leading to deaths: Look at these farking morons! You deserve all of this because of the way you vote! You stay there!

Broke ass, majority black down suffers failing infrastructure: Isn't it horrible how racism did this?


The Farkiverse.
 
smunns
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: Broke ass, majority white Texan town loses power (and freezing pipes) for days, leading to deaths: Look at these farking morons! You deserve all of this because of the way you vote! You stay there!

Broke ass, majority black down suffers failing infrastructure: Isn't it horrible how racism did this?


That was put really well.   My children are all black and the only racism they are exposed to is the constant anti-white racism they experience from all the different forms of media and teachers.   Its hard to explain to your own kids that your not the white devil and my parents were born in Norway so yeah.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: Magnanimous_J: Broke ass, majority white Texan town loses power (and freezing pipes) for days, leading to deaths: Look at these farking morons! You deserve all of this because of the way you vote! You stay there!

Broke ass, majority black down suffers failing infrastructure: Isn't it horrible how racism did this?

False equivalence.

Broke-ass white Texans almost certainly support the policies that caused them to lose power and voted for the politicians who enacted said policies.

Broke-ass non-white towns, if their votes were counted at all, almost certainly did not vote for the politicians who caused this.

White Republican voters who die of hypothermia in their own houses are abusers who got what they asked for and deserve. People who did not vote Republican and suffered at the hands of Republicans are, instead, victims.


Well, you sure typed some words.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
And it's still a problem you could fix if the nation addressed the pay disparities by race. Poorer folks buy older houses, which then have more problems with aging infrastructure.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Has Biden even mentioned this? Does he know about it?


He's gonna' snowball Jackson.....

or maybe that was Hunter?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Has Biden even mentioned this? Does he know about it?


I don't know.
I have been enjoying not having to pay attention to everything the President does every minute of every day because it could kill us all in a blinding flash of light and heat.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
How does the color of the citizens affect the age of the infrastructure?
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: Magnanimous_J: Broke ass, majority white Texan town loses power (and freezing pipes) for days, leading to deaths: Look at these farking morons! You deserve all of this because of the way you vote! You stay there!

Broke ass, majority black down suffers failing infrastructure: Isn't it horrible how racism did this?

False equivalence.

Broke-ass white Texans almost certainly support the policies that caused them to lose power and voted for the politicians who enacted said policies.

Broke-ass non-white towns, if their votes were counted at all, almost certainly did not vote for the politicians who caused this.

White Republican voters who die of hypothermia in their own houses are abusers who got what they asked for and deserve. People who did not vote Republican and suffered at the hands of Republicans are, instead, victims.


You overestimate the agency of poor whites and underestimate the agency of poor blacks.

While they may have different advantages and disadvantages, they are not that different. One may be somewhat less likely to get gang beaten by cops, the other is more likely to have their plight picked up by national media and viewed more sympathetically.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: Magnanimous_J: Broke ass, majority white Texan town loses power (and freezing pipes) for days, leading to deaths: Look at these farking morons! You deserve all of this because of the way you vote! You stay there!

Broke ass, majority black down suffers failing infrastructure: Isn't it horrible how racism did this?

False equivalence.

Broke-ass white Texans almost certainly support the policies that caused them to lose power and voted for the politicians who enacted said policies.

Broke-ass non-white towns, if their votes were counted at all, almost certainly did not vote for the politicians who caused this.

White Republican voters who die of hypothermia in their own houses are abusers who got what they asked for and deserve. People who did not vote Republican and suffered at the hands of Republicans are, instead, victims.


Wouldn't a predominantly black city have predominantly black voters?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's a well known fact that pipes deteriorate much more quickly in the presence of melanin. Have they tired dealing with that problem first before blaming anyone else?

A 2020 report card published by the American Society of Civil Engineers gave the state a D+ grade, noting decaying systems across roads, energy, solid waste and a host of other essential services. On its drinking water systems, the report noted some were losing as much as 50% of treated water due to breakages and that certain systems were still dependent on pipes laid in the 1920s. "Many of these networks have aged past their useful life span," the report notes.

Sorry, we'd love to deal with these issues, but we'll need to pass another tax cut for the wealthy first.
 
Green_Knight
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: How does the color of the citizens affect the age of the infrastructure?


fits farks favorite narrative
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: How does the color of the citizens affect the age of the infrastructure?


It seems to have a clear impact on the willingness of governments to replace aging infrastructure.
 
B0redd
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
At least the police force has tanks.
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hurr durr blah people and white people in different places both lost water so systemic racism doesn't exist
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: Magnanimous_J: Broke ass, majority white Texan town loses power (and freezing pipes) for days, leading to deaths: Look at these farking morons! You deserve all of this because of the way you vote! You stay there!

Broke ass, majority black down suffers failing infrastructure: Isn't it horrible how racism did this?

False equivalence.

Broke-ass white Texans almost certainly support the policies that caused them to lose power and voted for the politicians who enacted said policies.

Broke-ass non-white towns, if their votes were counted at all, almost certainly did not vote for the politicians who caused this.

White Republican voters who die of hypothermia in their own houses are abusers who got what they asked for and deserve. People who did not vote Republican and suffered at the hands of Republicans are, instead, victims.


Yet the areas in Texas most effected were poor and minority but fark can't spank their collective hate boner to that.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: How does the color of the citizens affect the age of the infrastructure?


Because white folks don't want to spend money to update it.
 
OlderGuy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: And it's still a problem you could fix if the nation addressed the pay disparities by race. Poorer folks buy older houses, which then have more problems with aging infrastructure.


Poorer people come in all colors.   Shait Happens..  to everyone, at some point.
 
OlderGuy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: How does the color of the citizens affect the age of the infrastructure?


It doesn't..  some folks just love to flash the race card and fan the flame.  SMH
 
OlderGuy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

hissatsu: It's a well known fact that pipes deteriorate much more quickly in the presence of melanin. Have they tired dealing with that problem first before blaming anyone else?

A 2020 report card published by the American Society of Civil Engineers gave the state a D+ grade, noting decaying systems across roads, energy, solid waste and a host of other essential services. On its drinking water systems, the report noted some were losing as much as 50% of treated water due to breakages and that certain systems were still dependent on pipes laid in the 1920s. "Many of these networks have aged past their useful life span," the report notes.

Sorry, we'd love to deal with these issues, but we'll need to pass another tax cut for the wealthy first.


You can get one now !
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cretinbob: AdmirableSnackbar: Has Biden even mentioned this? Does he know about it?

I don't know.
I have been enjoying not having to pay attention to everything the President does every minute of every day because it could kill us all in a blinding flash of light and heat.


I honestly cannot tell if this is sarcasm. Awesome.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: Somaticasual: And it's still a problem you could fix if the nation addressed the pay disparities by race. Poorer folks buy older houses, which then have more problems with aging infrastructure.

Poorer people come in all colors.   Shait Happens..  to everyone, at some point.


I'll never dispute that as a generality, but our society has been specifically slanted against folks of color since our country's inception. Really, the only disparity worse is probably by gender...
 
OlderGuy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: Gyrfalcon: How does the color of the citizens affect the age of the infrastructure?

It seems to have a clear impact on the willingness of governments to replace aging infrastructure.


Might have more to do with money available.. or not... just sayin'...
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 minute ago  

OlderGuy: WalkingSedgwick: Gyrfalcon: How does the color of the citizens affect the age of the infrastructure?

It seems to have a clear impact on the willingness of governments to replace aging infrastructure.

Might have more to do with money available.. or not... just sayin'...


white side of town water pipes are just 90% cheaper dont cha know
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.