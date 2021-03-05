 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Have you ever wondered if a pug can let out a blood-curdling death scream? Then today is your lucky day   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
O_O
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I watched that with headphones on and laughed so hard that it interrupted my kid's Zoom class.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
At least that pug will sit still for it. Buy some earplugs and get on with life.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If only my cat were that calm when I trim his.  But noooooOOOoooooo.  I get to be disemboweled.
 
Wasn't Looking at his Neck
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The dog's possessed by Fay Wray.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's hilarious.

Now that's how I'm going to picture my dog is when his groomer takes care of his nails. He doesn't even like me touching his feet, and the little dude practically worships me.
 
Calehedron
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I agree with the others. I'll take that over the fighting in silence with my 2 pugs when its trim time.
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Oh, spare us the dramatics- other dogs have to get their nails clipped too.
 
genner
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
No, I've never wondered that......ever.
 
lectos
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My pug does that scream too.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
iruntheinternet.comView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
fark. This one's better.
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Insult Comic Bishounen [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Pug Party God Is Dead
Youtube nhPcn-2iHJ4
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Diogenes: If only my cat were that calm when I trim his.  But noooooOOOoooooo.  I get to be disemboweled.


Put a sock over its head. It works like a charm with cats. They just kind of turn off.
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Noisy, but tame. I took my kitten to the vet this week for neutering and microchipping. I OK'd blood work, and he apparently tried to kill the tech and vet. He was legend among the staff by the time I picked him up that afternoon.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I make the same sound when I orgasm.
 
Foundling [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I've lived with two pugs and I've experienced some ugly protests but that's a new sound to me.
What TV shows do you have on when the dog is with you?
Horror movies?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
She's a ventriloquist.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


This is what is sounds like when pugs scream!
 
thesharkman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bayoukitty: Noisy, but tame. I took my kitten to the vet this week for neutering and microchipping. I OK'd blood work, and he apparently tried to kill the tech and vet. He was legend among the staff by the time I picked him up that afternoon.


My senior cat is still tough as nails as it took multiple vets to get what they needed on the last trip. She's still the alpha B in her house despite being a teenager.

Yes her house.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: I make the same sound when I orgasm.


I think we are neighbors.
 
Iggie
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Reminds me of Walter the Frenchie.

Emotional Walter Expressing How He Really Feels
Youtube ovdECuyckic
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Our late housepug Nigel haaated having his feet touched, so during nail trims the vet techs would squirt a bunch of Kong canned cheese (aka Cheez Wiz for dog) on a paper towel and let him lap it up while they quickly clipped away.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My kids asked me what that sound was from the other room...I told them I was chopping up a monkey.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Miss Stein: Our late housepug Nigel haaated having his feet touched, so during nail trims the vet techs would squirt a bunch of Kong canned cheese (aka Cheez Wiz for dog) on a paper towel and let him lap it up while they quickly clipped away.
[Fark user image image 360x480]


Awwww.  He looks like he just killed an entire plate of nachos.

I'm so sorry he passed away.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: My kids asked me what that sound was from the other room...I told them I was chopping up a monkey.


"Awwww....monkey meatloaf again?"
 
idsfa
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Call and raise 
Dog screaming at vet Shiba inu
Youtube eUuYgmWq9F4
 
