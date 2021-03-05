 Skip to content
(Komo)   "Sir, on a scale of one to ten, how drunk are you?" "Twelve"   (komonews.com) divider line
20
veale728 [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well, at least he was honest.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I don't know.  At twelve I'm usually more slurry.  He's probably nine max but at nine you are braggy.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That's one more than 11.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
<puts on sunglasses, not having thought of a first part of the joke>
An 8.5.....

YEEAAAAAHHHHHH
 
Robinfro
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Can he be charged with DUI if he was too drunk to consent to driving, even though when sober he had no intention of driving?

*grabs the popcorn*
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: That's one more than 11.


Spinal Tap would've felt inadequate.
 
musicmanboston
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Lightweight

/at least for Fark
 
Last Man on Earth [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I don't know.  At twelve I'm usually more slurry.  He's probably nine max but at nine you are braggy.


Courtesy of an instructor I had when studying for the bar (IIRC, the topic was intoxication and mens rea):

"At one drink, you're the most attractive person in the room,
at two drinks, you're the smartest person in the room,
<I can't remember all of them, it's been 6 years.>
at nine drinks, you're invisible,
and at ten drinks, you're bulletproof!"
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm curious what his bac was.
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ten out of ten for honesty  Minus several million for good thinking.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
12? Nigel Tufnel will not tolerate being one-upped by this fellow. He will no doubt be hearing from his solicitor.
 
hubiestubert [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"No, Officer, it's hi, how are you?"
 
foxyshadis
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Sir, how many drinks have you had tonight?"

Everyone else: "Two"

This guy: "Two... for the road."
 
petec
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Subby, Imma need a followup when the blood test comes back, he obviously sounds like an amateur

/pics or it didn't happen
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Damn....and I thought I was a hardcore Seahawks fan.

/"What sheems to be the officer, problem?"
 
petec
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Last Man on Earth: Harry Freakstorm: I don't know.  At twelve I'm usually more slurry.  He's probably nine max but at nine you are braggy.

Courtesy of an instructor I had when studying for the bar (IIRC, the topic was intoxication and mens rea):

"At one drink, you're the most attractive person in the room,
at two drinks, you're the smartest person in the room,
<I can't remember all of them, it's been 6 years.>
at nine drinks, you're invisible,
and at ten drinks, you're bulletproof!"


I studied at the bar too, learned to leave after 8, so I'm good
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Just the two...
...bottles
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
petec
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
oops, I read that wrong
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jokerscrowbar: Just the two...
...bottles
[Fark user image 425x566]


Were they fifths, quarts, half-gallons, or gallons?
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

petec: Last Man on Earth: Harry Freakstorm: I don't know.  At twelve I'm usually more slurry.  He's probably nine max but at nine you are braggy.

Courtesy of an instructor I had when studying for the bar (IIRC, the topic was intoxication and mens rea):

"At one drink, you're the most attractive person in the room,
at two drinks, you're the smartest person in the room,
<I can't remember all of them, it's been 6 years.>
at nine drinks, you're invisible,
and at ten drinks, you're bulletproof!"

I studied at the bar too, learned to leave after 8, so I'm good


8 drinks or 8:00 pm?
 
