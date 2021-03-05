 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Sundhnjúkagígaröð í Þráinsskjaldarhrauni   (twitter.com) divider line
73
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Everyone from Hafnarfjordur to Seltjarnarnes will be quaking in their boots for the 3,000th time today.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Welp, that settles it. We are Bjork'd.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One of the comments was from an Icelander who said, "even I had difficulties pronouncing this".

Just one reason why so few people speak Icelandic. Learning English must be a lark for some speakers of the most difficult languages of the world.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: Welp, that settles it. We are Bjork'd.


In other news, the Swedish Chef went insane on meth and tried to cook Bjork, Bjork, Bjork, Bjork, Bjork.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cat like typing detected.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's what she said!
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's as if someone was eating alphabet soup in a phone booth, and someone else opened a can of surstromming in there.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
triple word score!!!
 
derpes_simplex [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

brantgoose: One of the comments was from an Icelander who said, "even I had difficulties pronouncing this".

Just one reason why so few people speak Icelandic. Learning English must be a lark for some speakers of the most difficult languages of the world.


Icelandic isn't that hard a language it just suffers from the same disease as German - compound words that look like graffiti covered freight trains.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I still keep in touch with a guy I worked with in Iceland, and he and his wife and kids live in Hafnarfjordur, and they aren't too concerned about this.  Lots of small EQs are good.  That means things are moving continually, rather than hanging up and building toward a massive event.

As for lava, that entire area is uninhabited for a good reason.  First, it's a very fragile ecosystem, and second, it's at the base of an extinct (hopefully it'll remain that way) volcano.

Pics I took in 2005:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

derpes_simplex: brantgoose: One of the comments was from an Icelander who said, "even I had difficulties pronouncing this".

Just one reason why so few people speak Icelandic. Learning English must be a lark for some speakers of the most difficult languages of the world.

Icelandic isn't that hard a language it just suffers from the same disease as German - compound words that look like graffiti covered freight trains.


Oh, and the cases. So many cases...

We barely even fark with that in modern English. It's like we said "conjugating for cases is stupid" and got rid of it, but the Germanic and Norse languages were all "NUH UH!"
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

derpes_simplex: same disease as German


I always tell people it's like a drunk German trying to write in Old English.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Icelandic volcano"
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Running the words through Google translate separately (doing the whole phrase, as suggested on the Tweet, is pointless) yields:


Sundhnjúkar series in
Þráinsskjaldarhraun lava.

That clears it up.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Speaker2Animals: Running the words through Google translate separately (doing the whole phrase, as suggested on the Tweet, is pointless) yields:


Sundhnjúkar series in
Þráinsskjaldarhraun lava.

That clears it up.


Did you listen to the pronunciation? It's like something out of The Black Lodge.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
onderdonk1.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
orezona [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: fragMasterFlash: Welp, that settles it. We are Bjork'd.

In other news, the Swedish Chef went insane on meth and tried to cook Bjork, Bjork, Bjork, Bjork, Bjork.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goonie goo goo.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oi, say it in English!
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I pity the poor bastard who has to translate that into Welsh.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: I still keep in touch with a guy I worked with in Iceland, and he and his wife and kids live in Hafnarfjordur, and they aren't too concerned about this.  Lots of small EQs are good.  That means things are moving continually, rather than hanging up and building toward a massive event.

As for lava, that entire area is uninhabited for a good reason.  First, it's a very fragile ecosystem, and second, it's at the base of an extinct (hopefully it'll remain that way) volcano.

Pics I took in 2005:

[Fark user image 850x567]

[Fark user image 850x567]

[Fark user image 850x567]


Those are pretty. May I wallpaper them?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Let's pitch a new game show: "Icelandic Volcano or IKEA Product?"
 
Marcos P
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
ĹøĻ
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"You write potato, I write ghoughpteighbteau"

English, the context language
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Welp, that settles it. We are Bjork'd.


Oh, I dream of being Bjork'd.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Donovan - Barabajagal (Love is Hot)
Youtube nvl9fE_4qxA

Donovan knew how to pronounce it before it was cool.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Minor linguistic pet peeve: using non-English letters in an English sentence just because they look vaguely recognizable.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Every time you try to pronounce that name, you summon an Old One.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
And I bet the people who came up with all these long words for stuff had short names, like Bob. He was just really hung over while trying to name everything.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SBinRR: fragMasterFlash: Welp, that settles it. We are Bjork'd.

Oh, I dream of being Bjork'd.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
No idea why, but me and my ancestors, as well as the toddler across the street, are very offended by this word.

Subby has earned a 9 1/2 week time out.

/reported!
 
germ78
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Good thing it's 2021 because if it were still 2020 when it erupted, this "small" eruption they're expecting would probably go full Hekla on them.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
/doesn't look like feeling is mutual
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Kittypie070: Those are pretty. May I wallpaper them?


I'm pretty sure Icelanders like their moss-covered lava as-is, and don't feel the need to plaster them with some hideously designed printed paper with a glue backing.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Oh my, ErúÞtiöðjns cán be very násti
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

brantgoose: fragMasterFlash: Welp, that settles it. We are Bjork'd.

In other news, the Swedish Chef went insane on meth and tried to cook Bjork, Bjork, Bjork, Bjork, Bjork.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That's odd, I have the same thing written on my ring.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
booger42
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I think I will just call it Mount Mumblefark
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

booger42: I think I will just call it Mount Mumblefark


Screambillie?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Kittypie070: Those are pretty. May I wallpaper them?


Srsly, sure!  Those are dinky low-res exports that look pretty crappy when zoomed in.  Here are some full-sized Os for all your monitor-paper needs.  I shot all these on my original Digital Rebel in JPG mode, rather than RAW, so there's some compression artifacts visible if you really zoom all the way in, but they are fine for most monitors smaller than 30 inches.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It'll really rather likely be small and safe as can be.

It'll be a cute little eruption! Like a burp!
 
RabidRythmDivas
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Learning English must be a lark for some speakers of the most difficult languages of the world.


-ough laughs at you.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: [i.imgur.com image 375x257] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drewsclues
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Kiss your mother with that mouth, Subby?
 
