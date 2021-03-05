 Skip to content
(ABC News)   No doctor, no hospital, no pharmacy, and 8-hour drive to the nearest shot. Welcome to the vaccination desert   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    Murica, Vaccination, Vaccine, Vaccination schedule, Health care, neighborhood pharmacy, HPV vaccine, vaccine events, Public health  
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I hate to call BS, but here is Presidio, Texas.  There is a pharmacy in town and several clinics.  (map shows the pharmacy)  Maybe the issue is navigating the attempt get a vaccine appointment.  That's an entirely different issue, though.

LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh for farks sake. You live in the middle of nowhere, here are the farking tradeoffs.

Fine, you can live 3 blocks from a vaccine mega site. Don't biatch about your taxes, the traffic, or your rent.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I imagine those things also apply if you have a heart attack or get trampled by a cow.

If people want to live 300 miles from the nearest town, well...
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
aperson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pharmacy dessert , Is that what they're calling opioids these days?
Oh, you said desert. Nevermind carry on.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey i got an idea about this. Follow me here....


We have a town in the middle of nowhere. Maybe some guy who we kind of like, but is a bit behind the times who sort of calls the shots, but has a good heart. Lets say, an ex-astronaunt.

He knows his town could use a doctor. So he kind of pulls some strings and gets a really good one, but its not what the doctor expects. It can be a fish out of water thing. My gut would be.....i don't know....a Jewish guy....but the desert thing would actually apply, so maybe an Inuit.

Anyway, the Inuit guy moves there, we have a couple of seasons of wacky hijinks as he appreciates the place, we have the best secondary character....ohhh....lets call him Adam.....in history....

And then everyone dies of covid because its fark.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't get a shot for my mom because she's house bound and no one will come and give it.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, these stories about third world shiathole countries get so old.

The 54-year-old father of four has been eager to get vaccinated because he has high blood pressure, which could increase his risk of severe illness from the coronavirus. But Figueroa lives in Presidio, Texas, a city of about 4,000 people on the U.S.-Mexico border where there's no hospital, no full-time doctor and no pharmacy.

Close enough.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing we are limiting people becoming pharmacists, nurses, and doctors. Certainly no one has been bringing up the fact there is a medical personnel shortage for decades.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

coffeetime: I hate to call BS, but here is Presidio, Texas.  There is a pharmacy in town and several clinics.  (map shows the pharmacy)  Maybe the issue is navigating the attempt get a vaccine appointment.  That's an entirely different issue, though.

Yeah, but looking up the address Google gives for 'Presidio Pharmacy, Presidio, TX' and looking at it in street view . . . there's nothing there.  As in "I saw nicer looking wasteland outside Night City in Cyberpunk 2077" nothing.

I mean, you could probably get shot there, but it's Texas so that applies pretty much everywhere.  A Covid shot, not so much.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

coffeetime: I hate to call BS, but here is Presidio, Texas.  There is a pharmacy in town and several clinics.  (map shows the pharmacy)  Maybe the issue is navigating the attempt get a vaccine appointment.  That's an entirely different issue, though.

It's 2021, don't get in the way of someone else's agenda.

Namely, the author's.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

coffeetime: I hate to call BS, but here is Presidio, Texas.  There is a pharmacy in town and several clinics.  (map shows the pharmacy)  Maybe the issue is navigating the attempt get a vaccine appointment.  That's an entirely different issue, though.

There is no issue, it's just an opportunity to market.

70% of any bright new packages you see on a shelf are actually only there draw your eyes to the original flagship flavor
 
Resin33
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Solution: vaccinate people at the Family Dollar. I read a story on Fark a while back, you may have too, about these towns where Family Dollar is the only place to buy food that doesn't sell gas (restaurants notwithstanding).
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: Hey i got an idea about this. Follow me here....


We have a town in the middle of nowhere. Maybe some guy who we kind of like, but is a bit behind the times who sort of calls the shots, but has a good heart. Lets say, an ex-astronaunt.

He knows his town could use a doctor. So he kind of pulls some strings and gets a really good one, but its not what the doctor expects. It can be a fish out of water thing. My gut would be.....i don't know....a Jewish guy....but the desert thing would actually apply, so maybe an Inuit.

Anyway, the Inuit guy moves there, we have a couple of seasons of wacky hijinks as he appreciates the place, we have the best secondary character....ohhh....lets call him Adam.....in history....

And then everyone dies of covid because its fark.


And then everyone stops caring about the town because the doctor leaves when he can't get more money.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also i don't mean to say that an Inuit can't find faith in Judaism. I mean you do igloo.....i mean...you....

In fact that makes it even funnier and we can re-use some of the jokes.
 
Null Pointer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OhNo.Anyway.jpg

Don't live in the middle of nowhere
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cmon gotta maximize profits, people! Get some vaccine to those suckers STAT!
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resin33: Solution: vaccinate people at the Family Dollar. I read a story on Fark a while back, you may have too, about these towns where Family Dollar is the only place to buy food that doesn't sell gas (restaurants notwithstanding).


I like that I don't have to get all dressed up to go there like I'm going to Walmart or something.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ace in your face: Good thing we are limiting people becoming pharmacists, nurses, and doctors. Certainly no one has been bringing up the fact there is a medical personnel shortage for decades.


it's almost as if between education costs and malpractice insurance, it isn't worth the bother.  surely there will regardless be a way for middlemen to extract maximum profit while providing nothing of value.  of this i am certain.

/self employed with no insurance
//well, republican insurance
///pray to jesus i don't get too sick to work
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That article really seems to be insinuating you can only do the vaccine at pharmacies. I understand the rural areas don't have the larger stores or other sites, but some have health departments doing vaccines, and while the article place is super duper rural, there are plenty of pretty rural areas where you could still get to a mass vaccination site within a couple hours.

In my city, I think there are several Walgreens doing vaccinations in my city, but I assume their numbers are dwarfed by the combined efforts of Kroger (including a massive site not at a Kroger store) and Wal Mart and 2 hospitals (one of those is a massive site, one just a former CompUSA).  CVS isn't doing anything in my state right now.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The J&J vaccine should address this pretty effectively since it can be stored in a normal fridge. Just get an RV and tool around through rural areas.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No doctor, no pharmacy, and they're only noticing this now?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: The J&J vaccine should address this pretty effectively since it can be stored in a normal fridge. Just get an RV and tool around through rural areas.


solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: No doctor, no pharmacy, and they're only noticing this now?


Blues Brothers - it's dark and we're wearing sunglasses
Youtube WZ3zZ-aWi6U


Fark, I am disappoint
 
valenumr
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

coffeetime: I hate to call BS, but here is Presidio, Texas.  There is a pharmacy in town and several clinics.  (map shows the pharmacy)  Maybe the issue is navigating the attempt get a vaccine appointment.  That's an entirely different issue, though.

I bet he doesn't have his ps5 yet either.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

coffeetime: I hate to call BS, but here is Presidio, Texas.  There is a pharmacy in town and several clinics.  (map shows the pharmacy)  Maybe the issue is navigating the attempt get a vaccine appointment.  That's an entirely different issue, though.

I suggest you shut up before AOC sends you off to a "deprograming camp".
 
valenumr
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

RedVentrue: I can't get a shot for my mom because she's house bound and no one will come and give it.


What state? I would literally try and help you get that done.
 
valenumr
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Bowen: The J&J vaccine should address this pretty effectively since it can be stored in a normal fridge. Just get an RV and tool around through rural areas.


God dammit. The storage requirements for mRNA have been downgraded to trivial. Stop with this nonsense. Are their farking boys pumping j&j on fark?

I mean, I don't have issue with it, but wtf?
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

coffeetime: I hate to call BS, but here is Presidio, Texas.  There is a pharmacy in town and several clinics.  (map shows the pharmacy)  Maybe the issue is navigating the attempt get a vaccine appointment.  That's an entirely different issue, though.

But...the pharmacy is not even conencted to the streets! Who are you, Pharmacist Lawrence of Arabia?
 
valenumr
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Bowen: The J&J vaccine should address this pretty effectively since it can be stored in a normal fridge. Just get an RV and tool around through rural areas.

And also, ice cream trucks use dry ice, which is cold enough for the obsolete pfizer storage requirements.

Id really like to stop ranting on this point, but it pisses me off.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Thank You Black Jesus!: ace in your face: Good thing we are limiting people becoming pharmacists, nurses, and doctors. Certainly no one has been bringing up the fact there is a medical personnel shortage for decades.

it's almost as if between education costs and malpractice insurance, it isn't worth the bother.  surely there will regardless be a way for middlemen to extract maximum profit while providing nothing of value.  of this i am certain.

/self employed with no insurance
//well, republican insurance
///pray to jesus i don't get too sick to work


The government should have been subsidizing medical degrees for decades but the republicans don't give a fark about others.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
valenumr
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ace in your face: Thank You Black Jesus!: ace in your face: Good thing we are limiting people becoming pharmacists, nurses, and doctors. Certainly no one has been bringing up the fact there is a medical personnel shortage for decades.

it's almost as if between education costs and malpractice insurance, it isn't worth the bother.  surely there will regardless be a way for middlemen to extract maximum profit while providing nothing of value.  of this i am certain.

/self employed with no insurance
//well, republican insurance
///pray to jesus i don't get too sick to work

The government should have been subsidizing medical degrees for decades but the republicans don't give a fark about others.


LoL, we live in a county where the hospital bills you 50 bucks for a tylenol, the insurance company pays 2 bucks, and you get charged a 30 dollar copay.

Healthcare totally does not make sense at all here.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

valenumr: Ivo Shandor: Bowen: The J&J vaccine should address this pretty effectively since it can be stored in a normal fridge. Just get an RV and tool around through rural areas.

And also, ice cream trucks use dry ice, which is cold enough for the obsolete pfizer storage requirements.

Id really like to stop ranting on this point, but it pisses me off.


I've been ranting for four years and I got pretty good at it.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

valenumr: ace in your face: Thank You Black Jesus!: ace in your face: Good thing we are limiting people becoming pharmacists, nurses, and doctors. Certainly no one has been bringing up the fact there is a medical personnel shortage for decades.

it's almost as if between education costs and malpractice insurance, it isn't worth the bother.  surely there will regardless be a way for middlemen to extract maximum profit while providing nothing of value.  of this i am certain.

/self employed with no insurance
//well, republican insurance
///pray to jesus i don't get too sick to work

The government should have been subsidizing medical degrees for decades but the republicans don't give a fark about others.

LoL, we live in a county where the hospital bills you 50 bucks for a tylenol, the insurance company pays 2 bucks, and you get charged a 30 dollar copay.

Healthcare totally does not make sense at all here.


Tell me about it. They gave me benedryl for a migraine and luckily it was covered because it was $1600.
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Bowen: The J&J vaccine should address this pretty effectively since it can be stored in a normal fridge. Just get an RV and tool around through rural areas.


This.

At some point it'd be good to go mobile.

We have blood donation buses, mobile spay and neuter "clinics", food trucks, etc.

The J vax was being touted as better able to reach the isolated before it was even approved.

If they can't get to it, bring it to them.
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Somebody has to stay in the sticks.
All those animals waiting to be eaten aren't allowed in the city.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yeah, there's living in a small town with a decent sized city nearby and living in the middle of BFE.

I figured this out when I was a kid. The town I lived in had about 2,500 people (And we were the largest town in the county), but half an hour away was a town of 40,000 or so people. 2 malls, assorted department stores across town (before Walmart drove them out of business), plenty of restaurants. Everything we needed. Nowadays they probably have a Costco and possibly a Sam's Club as well. And the drive is shorter, thanks to getting rid of the 55 mph speed limit. Our sleepy little town stayed a sleepy little town, but we had everything we needed close by.

Being in such a town that's totally isolated? Not really all that great.
 
stray_capts
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

toraque: coffeetime: I hate to call BS, but here is Presidio, Texas.  There is a pharmacy in town and several clinics.  (map shows the pharmacy)  Maybe the issue is navigating the attempt get a vaccine appointment.  That's an entirely different issue, though.

Yeah, but looking up the address Google gives for 'Presidio Pharmacy, Presidio, TX' and looking at it in street view . . . there's nothing there.  As in "I saw nicer looking wasteland outside Night City in Cyberpunk 2077" nothing.

I mean, you could probably get shot there, but it's Texas so that applies pretty much everywhere.  A Covid shot, not so much.


I also called BS on this in my head when I read the headline and the first part of the article.  First of all, having lived in Texas, I know that the counties are sized such that nobody lives more than one day's ride, by horseback, from their county seat.  The idea the Texas founders had when drawing the counties is that a person should be able to ride to the courthouse, do their business and ride back in one day or about 12 hours.  I'm pretty sure nobody in Texas lives 4 hours one way by automobile from their county seat.  Now it's an assumption, but I'd think those counties, even the small ones, have county health departments.  All of the counties in Texas I lived in did, including some out west.

Also, according to this article, https://www.cntraveler.com/story/glas​g​ow-montana-is-americas-most-isolated-t​own , a town in Montana is the "most isolated in America" and it is 4.5 hours away from a city with 70,000 people.  (It also has a pharmacy, a fair sized grocery store, etc.)  I have trouble believing that anybody lives 4 hours away from a pharmacy in the lower 48.
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Russ1642: No doctor, no pharmacy, and they're only noticing this now?


I want to say "telehealth" and "shipped meds" but it's possible for people to go years without doctor, dentist or meds by traveling for those only at *need* and they are just noticing now.
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

valenumr: ace in your face: Thank You Black Jesus!: ace in your face: Good thing we are limiting people becoming pharmacists, nurses, and doctors. Certainly no one has been bringing up the fact there is a medical personnel shortage for decades.

it's almost as if between education costs and malpractice insurance, it isn't worth the bother.  surely there will regardless be a way for middlemen to extract maximum profit while providing nothing of value.  of this i am certain.

/self employed with no insurance
//well, republican insurance
///pray to jesus i don't get too sick to work

The government should have been subsidizing medical degrees for decades but the republicans don't give a fark about others.

LoL, we live in a county where the hospital bills you 50 bucks for a tylenol, the insurance company pays 2 bucks, and you get charged a 30 dollar copay.

Healthcare totally does not make sense at all here.


Ask a hospital administrator about their overhead for the full bullshiat patchwork that is healthcare.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ace in your face: valenumr: ace in your face: Thank You Black Jesus!: ace in your face: Good thing we are limiting people becoming pharmacists, nurses, and doctors. Certainly no one has been bringing up the fact there is a medical personnel shortage for decades.

it's almost as if between education costs and malpractice insurance, it isn't worth the bother.  surely there will regardless be a way for middlemen to extract maximum profit while providing nothing of value.  of this i am certain.

/self employed with no insurance
//well, republican insurance
///pray to jesus i don't get too sick to work

The government should have been subsidizing medical degrees for decades but the republicans don't give a fark about others.

LoL, we live in a county where the hospital bills you 50 bucks for a tylenol, the insurance company pays 2 bucks, and you get charged a 30 dollar copay.

Healthcare totally does not make sense at all here.

Tell me about it. They gave me benedryl for a migraine and luckily it was covered because it was $1600.


Stop voting Republican.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

valenumr: Ivo Shandor: Bowen: The J&J vaccine should address this pretty effectively since it can be stored in a normal fridge. Just get an RV and tool around through rural areas.

And also, ice cream trucks use dry ice, which is cold enough for the obsolete pfizer storage requirements.

Id really like to stop ranting on this point, but it pisses me off.


One shot. One trip through the desert. Zero vials thawed in an ice cream truck.

And settle down, it's Fark, not your kids birthday party.
 
farknozzle
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
No sex, no drugs, no wine, no women
No fun, no vaccine, no you, no wonder it's dark.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

solokumba: ace in your face: valenumr: ace in your face: Thank You Black Jesus!: ace in your face: Good thing we are limiting people becoming pharmacists, nurses, and doctors. Certainly no one has been bringing up the fact there is a medical personnel shortage for decades.

it's almost as if between education costs and malpractice insurance, it isn't worth the bother.  surely there will regardless be a way for middlemen to extract maximum profit while providing nothing of value.  of this i am certain.

/self employed with no insurance
//well, republican insurance
///pray to jesus i don't get too sick to work

The government should have been subsidizing medical degrees for decades but the republicans don't give a fark about others.

LoL, we live in a county where the hospital bills you 50 bucks for a tylenol, the insurance company pays 2 bucks, and you get charged a 30 dollar copay.

Healthcare totally does not make sense at all here.

Tell me about it. They gave me benedryl for a migraine and luckily it was covered because it was $1600.

Stop voting Republican.


Well I have only ever voted Democrat (or people's party) and I have also actually worked in politics (for democrats) so I'm on top of that thanks.
 
petec
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

farknozzle: No sex, no drugs, no wine, no women
No fun, no vaccine, no you, no wonder it's dark.


is that from Hair?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

toraque: coffeetime: I hate to call BS, but here is Presidio, Texas.  There is a pharmacy in town and several clinics.  (map shows the pharmacy)  Maybe the issue is navigating the attempt get a vaccine appointment.  That's an entirely different issue, though.

Yeah, but looking up the address Google gives for 'Presidio Pharmacy, Presidio, TX' and looking at it in street view . . . there's nothing there.  As in "I saw nicer looking wasteland outside Night City in Cyberpunk 2077" nothing.

I mean, you could probably get shot there, but it's Texas so that applies pretty much everywhere.  A Covid shot, not so much.


But it's easily seen with the aerial view.

YOU CAN'T EXPLAIN THAT!
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ace in your face: solokumba: ace in your face: valenumr: ace in your face: Thank You Black Jesus!: ace in your face: Good thing we are limiting people becoming pharmacists, nurses, and doctors. Certainly no one has been bringing up the fact there is a medical personnel shortage for decades.

it's almost as if between education costs and malpractice insurance, it isn't worth the bother.  surely there will regardless be a way for middlemen to extract maximum profit while providing nothing of value.  of this i am certain.

/self employed with no insurance
//well, republican insurance
///pray to jesus i don't get too sick to work

The government should have been subsidizing medical degrees for decades but the republicans don't give a fark about others.

LoL, we live in a county where the hospital bills you 50 bucks for a tylenol, the insurance company pays 2 bucks, and you get charged a 30 dollar copay.

Healthcare totally does not make sense at all here.

Tell me about it. They gave me benedryl for a migraine and luckily it was covered because it was $1600.

Stop voting Republican.

Well I have only ever voted Democrat (or people's party) and I have also actually worked in politics (for democrats) so I'm on top of that thanks.


As have I and I still work for the Democratic party. Get back in the game and fight for national healthcare.
 
