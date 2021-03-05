 Skip to content
 
(Some Ditch Digger)   Ditch Diggers discover medieval tunnel. With helpful pic of what Boston's Big Dig will never look like in a couple hundred years   (explorejeffersonpa.com) divider line
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Medieval Tunnel Found During Utility Pole Relocation

You know who else relocated Poles?
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image

Available for comment... in fact we cant get him to stop!
 
ko_kyi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
too deep they delved
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder what the Ditch Witch crew found in Salem, MA?
 
HoratioGates [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you locate a utility pole in whales won't the signal keep moving?
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chewd: [Fark user image 190x266]
Available for comment... in fact we cant get him to stop!


Just show him a pub made of flint and his head will explode!
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks pretty much like any tunnel, only older.
 
Farkin Charlie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They've finally found the tunnel that leads to the Money Pit on Oak Island! Call Time Team! Call Marty and Rick! it has to be related, and probably a sure sign the Druids were involved before the Knights Templar!
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bearded clamorer: Medieval Tunnel Found During Utility Pole Relocation

You know who else relocated Poles?


Brexit voters?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Cornelius Dribble
‘’ 1 hour ago  
. . . Once again
Do I behold these steep and lofty cliffs,
That on a wild secluded scene impress
Thoughts of more deep seclusion

Here's a better source. The South Wales Argus is a more local source, contains a little more information, and there is no "Full Story Here" link taking you to an investment scam site.

The discovery was indeed near Wordsworth's Tintern Abbey, Investigators think the tunnels may have some connection to an old iron works that used to be in the area; curiously enough, Wordsworth makes no mention of smelting in his poem.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HoratioGates: If you locate a utility pole in whales won't the signal keep moving?


No, but there will be consequences.
Fark user image
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Loucifer: [Fark user image 850x482]


I came here to post this exact picture.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"With helpful pic of what Boston's Big Dig will never look like in a couple hundred years"

The Big Dig was already falling apart before it was completed. There was the 2006 ceiling collapse, killing one person. And the tunnel has leaks galore, with salt water needing to be pumped out continuously. On top of that, there are sections of the Big Dig which are just poorly designed. The area of the Seaport Ave. entrance to 93 North is a nightmare to navigate, with two consecutive lane merges within about 50-60 yards of each other, and people cutting each other off like crazy.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZMugg: HoratioGates: If you locate a utility pole in whales won't the signal keep moving?

No, but there will be consequences.
[Fark user image 480x417]


came to post this. my work is done here.
 
WyDave
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user image
Judge Smials was right!
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Tunnel?  Or sewer?
 
Mellotiger
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Looks pretty much like any tunnel, only older.


STOP TALKING ABOUT MY MOTHER!
 
roofmonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What the big dig will look like in a couple hundred years
Fark user image
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sounds like a mill race. Pretty wild for the 1100s, but common in the 1800s.
 
