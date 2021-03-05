 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox5 DC)   1 shooting, 2 men, 3 women, 7-Eleven   (fox5dc.com) divider line
18
    More: Misc  
•       •       •

563 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Mar 2021 at 9:47 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
1 shooting, 2 women, 3 men, 7-11. RTFA. it is like three sentences subs.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


Close enough
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And what of the cup?
 
Stud Gerbil [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
none of the victims are in 7th heaven
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who was that masked man, anyways?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police say the shooting happened in the 3900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SW at around 4:57 p.m.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FIVE, GOL-DEN RIIIIIINGS
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And a partridge in a pear tree
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MurphyMurphy: FIVE, GOL-DEN RIIIIIINGS


dammit!
 
Paul Hackett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the 411 is there's been a 911 at 711
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Paul Hackett: So the 411 is there's been a 911 at 711


I like that!
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
women, man, gun, store, police
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: And what of the cup?


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

Hope you're hungry.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America is returning to normal.
 
qlenfg [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Shooter looks like he's got a panty on his head.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sesame Street: 12 And Pinball Animation
Youtube JZshZp-cxKg

...11, 12
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/JZshZp-c​xKg?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]
...11, 12


nice retro post
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.