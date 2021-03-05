 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Snorkeler finds 26, er, 25 bricks of cocaine floating in the Keys   (nypost.com) divider line
15
    More: Florida, Florida Keys, Florida, Monroe County, Florida, United States Border Patrol, large black bundle, Miami-Dade County, Florida, U.S. Route 1 in Florida, local authorities  
•       •       •

167 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Mar 2021 at 5:05 PM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I hope he turns all 20 bricks in to the local authorities.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And a hearty facepalm that we both missed the obvious "Florida KEYS" joke. I'm slipping in my old age. And/or loss of brain cells.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i assume if i am reading about here, he did the stupidest thing. told others, turned it in.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd be scared to swim in coke infested waters.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
PSA: Stop putting your nose in other people's business. With that much cocaine there is great opportunity to make your own delivery service. Call it "Instagram". Change the moral fabric of the world. Become an influencer.
 
EL EM
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The police have picked up the fifteen bricks by now.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
..... sets new freebase-style record
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
img.sharetv.comView Full Size
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It ain't like high school kids would ever skip class to go comb the beaches...

Well, yeah it is. Florida kids skip school all the time to go look for dope washing up.
Sometimes they find dirty dope that needs a good washing.

Dope hygiene is not my forté.

what?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Some Cartel is going to be awfully upset that their product didn't make it to where it was supposed to be.

and they can't write it off as a tax lost thing either.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Aw nuts, now the fish party will be totally lame.
 
solcofn
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I wonder what 5 bricks look like.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So I took a little sample
To my crazy brother Joe
He snorts it up and kicks his heels
Says "Horton, that's some blow!"
 
The5thElement [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

solcofn: I wonder what 5 bricks look like.


5 bricks of cocaine looks just like this.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.