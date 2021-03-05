 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Remember the "Slender Man" moral panic? If not... sorry   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
20
    Facepalm, Wisconsin, Anissa Weier, Waukesha County Circuit Court judge, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Judge Michael Bohren, Morgan Geyser, mental health facility, Psychiatry  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
journeys.dartmouth.eduView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I read in another article that this headline will repeat itself every 6 months until she actually does get released.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Do we really need more murderous nutcases loose on the streets?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Despite the moral panic over marijuana, Fattie Man doesn't tell kids to go all stabby stab. He doesn't even encourage them to leave the couch unless they're out of Doritos.
 
GoldDude
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Any release should be conditional that she spend the first month in the home of the person who signs off that she is "all better now". Nighty-night, sleep tight.  Don't let the psychos stab you nineteen times.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

pheelix: I read in another article that this headline will repeat itself every 6 months until she actually does get released.


Similar to David Chapman going through his dog and pony show every two years.

/ As long as witness #1 is alive
// It ain't happening
/// I suspect this girl will be the same way
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Despite the moral panic over marijuana, Fattie Man doesn't tell kids to go all stabby stab. He doesn't even encourage them to leave the couch unless they're out of Doritos.


Fattie Man once told me to get high and watch Deadpool for the 24th time and have some lasagna.

/Glad I listened to him.
 
anuran
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Despite the moral panic over marijuana, Fattie Man doesn't tell kids to go all stabby stab. He doesn't even encourage them to leave the couch unless they're out of Doritos.


But he encourages *shudder* Negroes *shudder* to think they are as goid as White Men and tells Our Precious White Women to have sex with Negro and Filipino jazz musicians. What about that, you reefer drug fiend?!?!?!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

GoldDude: Any release should be conditional that she spend the first month in the home of the person who signs off that she is "all better now". Nighty-night, sleep tight.  Don't let the psychos stab you nineteen times.


Someone has to say it:

With that level of crazy, she must be dynamite in bed.
 
dothemath
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
To be honest, I kind of wanted to stab her myself after listening to that interview.

Thats probably not fair to her. Kind of a snap judgement.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

anuran: EdgeRunner: Despite the moral panic over marijuana, Fattie Man doesn't tell kids to go all stabby stab. He doesn't even encourage them to leave the couch unless they're out of Doritos.

But he encourages *shudder* Negroes *shudder* to think they are as goid as White Men and tells Our Precious White Women to have sex with Negro and Filipino jazz musicians. What about that, you reefer drug fiend?!?!?!


Fattie Man thinks you need to chill and stop trying to escalate things. And pass the chips.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

anuran: tells Our Precious White Women to have sex with Negro and Filipino jazz musicians. What about that, you reefer drug fiend?!?!?!


As long as they film it and post it on the Internet, I'm OK with it.
 
icon0fs1n
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: GoldDude: Any release should be conditional that she spend the first month in the home of the person who signs off that she is "all better now". Nighty-night, sleep tight.  Don't let the psychos stab you nineteen times.

Someone has to say it:

With that level of crazy, she must be dynamite in bed.


Considering she was 12 when she did the stabbing, why dont you have a seat over there?
 
camarugala
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dittybopper: anuran: tells Our Precious White Women to have sex with Negro and Filipino jazz musicians. What about that, you reefer drug fiend?!?!?!

As long as they film it and post it on the Internet, I'm OK with it.


Boo-rns
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
One of the teens convicted of stabbing a classmate to please the fictional internet horror character Slender Man is expected to ask for release from a Wisconsin mental health facility.

Seems like there's really only one relevant question:  would her release please Slender Man?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What miscarriage of justice led to these two murderous hyenas being found insane to begin with? Hopefully, the judges deciding upon release feel the same way as I do about that.  Crazy biatches like that have nothing to offer society, we already have enough in the way of influencers.
 
Dr. Explodey [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Enjoyed headline, would sensibly chuckle again.
 
Slypork
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

GoldDude: Any release should be conditional that she spend the first month in the home of the person who signs off that she is "all better now". Nighty-night, sleep tight.  Don't let the psychos stab you nineteen times.


Every so often someone could put a faceless mannequin outside her bedroom window. It would be like the werewolf scene in High Anxiety
 
