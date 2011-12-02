 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Gizmodo)   Famous scientists get the Deep Nostalgia treatment. Ada Lovelace has moves   (gizmodo.com) divider line
12
    More: Followup, Barack Obama, 20th century, African American, University, Doctorate, Academia, early 20th century, alma mater  
•       •       •

1066 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 05 Mar 2021 at 3:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subbys mom is a slideshow
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mildly disturbing.
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As they say in the labs at Cal Tech, "That broad was really hawt!"
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh look someone is pretending they did something new by mkaing up a stupid label for their knock off of what came before them.
geekologie.comView Full Size


Ah yes, i feel the deep nostalgia already
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sydneypadua.comView Full Size


The "true" story of Ada Lovelace and Charles Babbage
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. Works better with photos. Ada just looks like a cartoon.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deep Throat?


/wrong Lovelace
 
dbrunker
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Cheesehead_Dave: [sydneypadua.com image 560x1463]

The "true" story of Ada Lovelace and Charles Babbage


You get votes for "2D Goggles"
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: Meh. Works better with photos. Ada just looks like a cartoon.


Yeah, the ones from paintings all looked like a popup when you complete a new technology in a Civilization a few versions ago.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ada Lovelace is alright but you wouldn't have Fark or even using a computer it if wasn't for "Amazing" Grace

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This article did a roundup with some interesting examples.

The ones of Neanderthals and Homo erectus were particularly interesting.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.