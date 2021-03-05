 Skip to content
(Centers for Disease Control)   CDC determines that dining in restaurants kill more people   (cdc.gov)
40
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Masks reduce transmission.  Removing maks to eat will increase transmission.  Only a blithering idiot would miss this.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joe USer: Masks reduce transmission.  Removing maks to eat will increase transmission.  Only a blithering idiot would miss this.


Yes but how else would I die for a ham sammich?
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SVC_conservative: Joe USer: Masks reduce transmission.  Removing maks to eat will increase transmission.  Only a blithering idiot would miss this.

Yes but how else would I die for a ham sammich?


Choking on it?
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Increase in cases 40-100 days later? In deaths 61-100 days later? That's, like, so far in the future for modern politics that it hardly matters.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joe USer: Masks reduce transmission.  Removing maks to eat will increase transmission.  Only a blithering idiot would miss this.


Said idiots are still arguing about the first point.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pup.socket: Increase in cases 40-100 days later? In deaths 61-100 days later? That's, like, so far in the future for modern politics that it hardly matters.


Yep, Biden and his magic vaccines will cure everyone before the end of May, so we can all go sit in McDonalds today.
 
oukewldave
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SVC_conservative: Joe USer: Masks reduce transmission.  Removing maks to eat will increase transmission.  Only a blithering idiot would miss this.

Yes but how else would I die for a ham sammich?


Shoving it into places it may not supposed to be shoved in to?
 
Frozit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pup.socket: Increase in cases 40-100 days later? In deaths 61-100 days later? That's, like, so far in the future for modern politics that it hardly matters.


10 minutes in the future would be enough time to forget.   Also, that looks like "science".  Who believes in science?
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SMB2811: Joe USer: Masks reduce transmission.  Removing maks to eat will increase transmission.  Only a blithering idiot would miss this.

Said idiots are still arguing about the first point.


Exactly. There's enough people out there that still think this is some sort of worldwide liberal coordinated hoax and they don't care what the CDC or any "so called experts" say on the matter. These continual affirmations of the need to mask up, need for vaccines, need for social distancing are nothing more than preaching to the choir anymore.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joe USer: Masks reduce transmission.  Removing maks to eat will increase transmission.  Only a blithering idiot would miss this.


It's obvious that the two are related; the important, but non-obvious question is how strongly they are related to total case growth and death rates, i.e. the quantitative relationship between the two in the context of other sources of transmission.

Oddly, they don't really talk about that in the abstract; you have to dig into the paper to find what they measured:

Mask mandates were associated with a 0.5 percentage point decrease (p = 0.02) in daily COVID-19 case growth rates 1-20 days after implementation and decreases of 1.1, 1.5, 1.7, and 1.8 percentage points 21-40, 41-60, 61-80, and 81-100 days, respectively, after implementation (p<0.01 for all) (Table 1) (Figure). Mask mandates were associated with a 0.7 percentage point decrease (p = 0.03) in daily COVID-19 death growth rates 1-20 days after implementation and decreases of 1.0, 1.4, 1.6, and 1.9 percentage points 21-40, 41-60, 61-80, and 81-100 days, respectively, after implementation (p<0.01 for all).

Allowing on-premises dining at restaurants was associated with 0.9 (p = 0.02), 1.2 (p<0.01), and 1.1 (p = 0.04) percentage point increases in the case growth rate 41-60, 61-80, and 81-100 days, respectively, after restrictions were lifted (Table 2) (Figure). Allowing on-premises dining at restaurants was associated with 2.2 and 3.0 percentage point increases in the death growth rate 61-80 and 81-100 days, respectively, after restrictions were lifted (p<0.01 for both).
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And that is exactly why I have not set foot in a restaurant since just shy of a year ago.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do not understand this pervasive desire to eat in a restaurant during a pandemic. Are people really that desperate to feel normal? Restaurant dining wasnt even that enjoyable pre covid unless you went to an upscale place for a unique experience you cant really replicate at home. But people are champing at the bit to risk their lives and others just to cram reheated garbage down their bullets at Applebees.
 
BigLuca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's just a correlation not causation though. I mean, 10 years ago I saw a study that showed eating at a Waffle House after 2am resulted a higher risk of dying in a drunk driving accident. Waffle House doesn't even serve alcohol! I mean really wtf?

Science is bunk.

/Mmmm ... Waffle House
//drtfa
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doctor, everytime I move like this it hurts.
Well, don't do that!
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Restaurants are open and masks aren't mandated in our town with a population of 60, so I'm just going to have to call this globalist bullshiat!"
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too long for most Texans to read (the ones who can read).
Better to show them this:
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: I do not understand this pervasive desire to eat in a restaurant during a pandemic. Are people really that desperate to feel normal?


Yes.
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joe USer: Masks reduce transmission.  Removing maks to eat will increase transmission.  Only a blithering idiot would miss this.


Well then we certainly have more than a few blithering idiots on this planet then, dont we? BTW- Hi Texas!
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joe USer: Masks reduce transmission.  Removing maks to eat will increase transmission.  Only a blithering idiot would miss this.


Fark user imageView Full Size


1. JPMorgan analyzed data from 30 million Chase cardholders and Johns Hopkins University's case tracker and found that higher restaurant spending in a state predicted a rise in new infections there three weeks later.

2. In-person restaurant spending was "particularly predictive."

3. Conversely, higher spending at supermarkets predicted a slower spread of the virus.

FROM JUNE 2020
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: I do not understand this pervasive desire to eat in a restaurant during a pandemic. Are people really that desperate to feel normal? Restaurant dining wasnt even that enjoyable pre covid unless you went to an upscale place for a unique experience you cant really replicate at home. But people are champing at the bit to risk their lives and others just to cram reheated garbage down their bullets at Applebees.


An awful lot of grandparents were so desperate for Thanksgiving that they didn't make it to Christmas.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CDC recommends a combination of evidence-based strategies

Your evidence is not match for Facebook memes.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In terms of personal risk mitigation, dining out seems like an incredibly stupid decision.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image 425x197]


fark you, you goddamned disinformation spreading piece of shiat.

Asbestos is a particulate mineral that can adhere to clothing and skin and be spread around a home or work environment as a danger. If you get your work clothing asbestos contaminated you need to use a special laundry, not your home machines or public laundromats because it's a mineral and could end up in other people's stuff and then into their bodies.

A coronavirus can be destroyed with soap and warm water just washing your hands, and is only a problem if you inhale (usually) it or get it your eyes in an aerosol drop (highly unlikely). You could dip your arms in a vat of pure coronavirus and as long as you don't get it in your nose or eyes ... meh. You can eat coronavirus.

And wear a goddam mask.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.etsystatic.comView Full Size


/me
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

hobnail: In terms of personal risk mitigation, dining out seems like an incredibly stupid decision.


Yup, and you can bet that anyone willing to make that particular stupid decision is making a bunch of other dumb ones as well.
 
OldJames
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The vaccinated elite will be fine. Bow down before our magical powers to go around without worry of getting sick
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

OldJames: The vaccinated elite will be fine. Bow down before our magical powers to go around without worry of getting sick


Future Man is indeed some good, dumb fun if you've got an Amazon Prime account.
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: I do not understand this pervasive desire to eat in a restaurant during a pandemic. Are people really that desperate to feel normal? Restaurant dining wasnt even that enjoyable pre covid unless you went to an upscale place for a unique experience you cant really replicate at home. But people are champing at the bit to risk their lives and others just to cram reheated garbage down their bullets at Applebees.


Over half the people are below average cooks
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

2farknfunny: Karma Chameleon: I do not understand this pervasive desire to eat in a restaurant during a pandemic. Are people really that desperate to feel normal? Restaurant dining wasnt even that enjoyable pre covid unless you went to an upscale place for a unique experience you cant really replicate at home. But people are champing at the bit to risk their lives and others just to cram reheated garbage down their bullets at Applebees.

Over half the people are below average cooks


If only there was a way to obtain restaurant food without sitting down to eat it in the restaurant. Oh well.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
1721181113.rsc.cdn77.orgView Full Size


Everyone's going to die someday, right? Coronary or COVID-19, why not both?
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: CDC recommends a combination of evidence-based strategies

Your evidence is not match for Facebook memes.


Luckily we also have Twitter, where the *real* truth gets spread.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"But anecdotes and urban legends have gotten me this far in life, why should I start paying attention to scientific evidence now?"

--Applebees Happy Hour Patron #36,894,214
 
meanmutton
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Joe USer: Masks reduce transmission.  Removing maks to eat will increase transmission.  Only a blithering idiot would miss this.

It's obvious that the two are related; the important, but non-obvious question is how strongly they are related to total case growth and death rates, i.e. the quantitative relationship between the two in the context of other sources of transmission.

Oddly, they don't really talk about that in the abstract; you have to dig into the paper to find what they measured:

Mask mandates were associated with a 0.5 percentage point decrease (p = 0.02) in daily COVID-19 case growth rates 1-20 days after implementation and decreases of 1.1, 1.5, 1.7, and 1.8 percentage points 21-40, 41-60, 61-80, and 81-100 days, respectively, after implementation (p<0.01 for all) (Table 1) (Figure). Mask mandates were associated with a 0.7 percentage point decrease (p = 0.03) in daily COVID-19 death growth rates 1-20 days after implementation and decreases of 1.0, 1.4, 1.6, and 1.9 percentage points 21-40, 41-60, 61-80, and 81-100 days, respectively, after implementation (p<0.01 for all).

Allowing on-premises dining at restaurants was associated with 0.9 (p = 0.02), 1.2 (p<0.01), and 1.1 (p = 0.04) percentage point increases in the case growth rate 41-60, 61-80, and 81-100 days, respectively, after restrictions were lifted (Table 2) (Figure). Allowing on-premises dining at restaurants was associated with 2.2 and 3.0 percentage point increases in the death growth rate 61-80 and 81-100 days, respectively, after restrictions were lifted (p<0.01 for both).


In person, indoor dining is like Covid's wet dream. Masks off, mouths flapping, folks talking with saliva saturated mouths, sitting in the same spot for an hour plus, strangers wandering up into your personal space ever 10 minutes or so, and crappy indoor ventilation. Just a horrible idea, particularly when you're not limiting capacity so folks are all right up against each other.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Virtually no restaurant can survive on only outdoor dining long term, so maybe it's time to just acknowledge that Covid is here forever, buy all the restaurants out with a giant federal aid package, shut them down permanently, and tell everyone involved in the industry to go find other work. That would be the humane thing to do. We can subsidize a handful of upscale places for benefit of the rich and political classes. Everyone else can eat at home.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: I do not understand this pervasive desire to eat in a restaurant during a pandemic. Are people really that desperate to feel normal? Restaurant dining wasnt even that enjoyable pre covid unless you went to an upscale place for a unique experience you cant really replicate at home. But people are champing at the bit to risk their lives and others just to cram reheated garbage down their bullets at Applebees.


I love eating out. It's nice to be able to have a relaxed dinner, everyone gets what they want, I don't have to cook and my wife doesn't have to do dishes. It's awesome.

It's not worth risking our lives or the lives of our neighbors over.
 
Brett Kavanaugh's teeth
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

enry: SVC_conservative: Joe USer: Masks reduce transmission.  Removing maks to eat will increase transmission.  Only a blithering idiot would miss this.

Yes but how else would I die for a ham sammich?

Choking on it?


Ask Mama Cass
 
meanmutton
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jjorsett: Virtually no restaurant can survive on only outdoor dining long term, so maybe it's time to just acknowledge that Covid is here forever, buy all the restaurants out with a giant federal aid package, shut them down permanently, and tell everyone involved in the industry to go find other work. That would be the humane thing to do. We can subsidize a handful of upscale places for benefit of the rich and political classes. Everyone else can eat at home.


The pizza, chinese food, sandwich, and fast food industries would prove otherwise.
 
