(CNN)   Well that didn't take long. Detroit refuses the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because it seems less effective preventing sickness despite it being still 100% effective from preventing Covid deaths like its counterparts   (cnn.com) divider line
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is absolutely a risk that J&J is seen as the "poors" vaccine because of how we talk about it.

I already got Moderna, but I'd gladly get J&J if I hadn't. Subby is right, it is 100% effective, and was tested against the emerging variants, whereas Pfizer and Moderna weren't when their numbers were released
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: There is absolutely a risk that J&J is seen as the "poors" vaccine because of how we talk about it.

I already got Moderna, but I'd gladly get J&J if I hadn't. Subby is right, it is 100% effective, and was tested against the emerging variants, whereas Pfizer and Moderna weren't when their numbers were released


How is 'you can still get sick but probably won't die' good enough when a) getting sick carries risks of long term diseases; and b) there are better alternatives?

I wouldn't have taken this one either. Maybe save this for kids, who are far less likely to contract the virus in the first place. Or give it to who actually wants it.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: How is 'you can still get sick but probably won't die' good enough when a) getting sick carries risks of long term diseases; and b) there are better alternatives?


There is already evidence that the vaccines reduce the risk of long COVID side-effects, not just the severity of disease.  Also, yes, there are better alternatives, but right now it's important to drive down the spread of disease as fast as possible to reduce the mutation of new strains.  Get J&J now if it's your only choice due to limited supply.  Try to get another one later.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Farking conservatives.
 
NIXON YOU DOLT!!!!!
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The city can meet demand without it. Way to bury the lede there. Jesus.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Detroit pizza sucks
 
Flashlight
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: SVC_conservative: There is absolutely a risk that J&J is seen as the "poors" vaccine because of how we talk about it.

I already got Moderna, but I'd gladly get J&J if I hadn't. Subby is right, it is 100% effective, and was tested against the emerging variants, whereas Pfizer and Moderna weren't when their numbers were released

How is 'you can still get sick but probably won't die' good enough when a) getting sick carries risks of long term diseases; and b) there are better alternatives?

I wouldn't have taken this one either. Maybe save this for kids, who are far less likely to contract the virus in the first place. Or give it to who actually wants it.


Because probably not dying is better than getting sick and dying.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: SVC_conservative: There is absolutely a risk that J&J is seen as the "poors" vaccine because of how we talk about it.

I already got Moderna, but I'd gladly get J&J if I hadn't. Subby is right, it is 100% effective, and was tested against the emerging variants, whereas Pfizer and Moderna weren't when their numbers were released

How is 'you can still get sick but probably won't die' good enough when a) getting sick carries risks of long term diseases; and b) there are better alternatives?

I wouldn't have taken this one either. Maybe save this for kids, who are far less likely to contract the virus in the first place. Or give it to who actually wants it.


It's my understanding that this may end up being the plan because 1) J&J is a "traditional" vaccine that won't have to clear as many safety hurdles as Pfizer and Moderna's mRNA vaccines so it will be approved in kids faster, and 2) just one shot for kids.
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Dying isn't the only thing some people are afraid of!  I'm not worried about dying from Covid-19; I'm worried about catching it and then being left not being able to work or with a disability. I want whatever vaccine is best at keeping me from getting it and spreading it. I don't want to be left with long covid-19 or the cognitive issues some people have after getting it.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Detroit has since backtracked on this stance.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: SVC_conservative: There is absolutely a risk that J&J is seen as the "poors" vaccine because of how we talk about it.

I already got Moderna, but I'd gladly get J&J if I hadn't. Subby is right, it is 100% effective, and was tested against the emerging variants, whereas Pfizer and Moderna weren't when their numbers were released

How is 'you can still get sick but probably won't die' good enough when a) getting sick carries risks of long term diseases; and b) there are better alternatives?

I wouldn't have taken this one either. Maybe save this for kids, who are far less likely to contract the virus in the first place. Or give it to who actually wants it.


You can still get sick with the "better alternatives" too.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

the_rhino: Detroit pizza sucks


Wrong
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I always got sick from the flu shots.  One time, I even died.


Well, I got better
Life insurance wouldn't pay out

Did you know every time you sneeze, your heart stops?
Life insurance says that doesn't count as dead.

Why can't you get half of your life insurance before you die?  It's not like you're going to live forever.  Hit age 60 and get a nice chunk.  Hit 70, another chunk.  Watch the look on the kids and grandkids when you pull up in that fully restored, customized to the nines, 1970's postal jeep
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is all the fault of Biden, Pelosi, and AOC, who are running the vaccine program by Big Government fiat instead of letting the Free Market work its herd immunity magic.

You'll all be sorry when Texas opens up 100% and covid numbers dwindle so much the state government stops reporting them altogether
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: dodecahedron: SVC_conservative: There is absolutely a risk that J&J is seen as the "poors" vaccine because of how we talk about it.

I already got Moderna, but I'd gladly get J&J if I hadn't. Subby is right, it is 100% effective, and was tested against the emerging variants, whereas Pfizer and Moderna weren't when their numbers were released

How is 'you can still get sick but probably won't die' good enough when a) getting sick carries risks of long term diseases; and b) there are better alternatives?

I wouldn't have taken this one either. Maybe save this for kids, who are far less likely to contract the virus in the first place. Or give it to who actually wants it.

You can still get sick with the "better alternatives" too.


if lifelong health and quality of life depended on it, which odds would most people prefer, 60% or 95%?
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Can I get one of those doses that Detroit doesn't want?

Pretty please?
 
Alunan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'd rather get the J&J one since its the only one with data against variants.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Miss5280: Dying isn't the only thing some people are afraid of!  I'm not worried about dying from Covid-19; I'm worried about catching it and then being left not being able to work or with a disability. I want whatever vaccine is best at keeping me from getting it and spreading it. I don't want to be left with long covid-19 or the cognitive issues some people have after getting it.


Of course we all want the best vaccine, but if we all make the selfish choice and hold out for limited supplies of that, we're allowing the virus to continue to spread, mutate into potentially more dangerous strains, and/or become endemic, thwarting herd immunity.
 
Alunan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: HideAndGoFarkYourself: dodecahedron: SVC_conservative: There is absolutely a risk that J&J is seen as the "poors" vaccine because of how we talk about it.

I already got Moderna, but I'd gladly get J&J if I hadn't. Subby is right, it is 100% effective, and was tested against the emerging variants, whereas Pfizer and Moderna weren't when their numbers were released

How is 'you can still get sick but probably won't die' good enough when a) getting sick carries risks of long term diseases; and b) there are better alternatives?

I wouldn't have taken this one either. Maybe save this for kids, who are far less likely to contract the virus in the first place. Or give it to who actually wants it.

You can still get sick with the "better alternatives" too.

if lifelong health and quality of life depended on it, which odds would most people prefer, 60% or 95%?


They are all 100% effective and preventing hospitalizations and death. I don't think you understand what that percentage means.
 
Gramma
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NIXON YOU DOLT!!!!!: The city can meet demand without it. Way to bury the lede there. Jesus.


They can only meet the demand because they are still limiting who is eligible to get a vaccine. They are no where near the point where anyone that wants a vaccine can get one.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NIXON YOU DOLT!!!!!: The city can meet demand without it. Way to bury the lede there. Jesus.


Current demand. Demand that is only met because of restrictions on who can get it. Expand that and the city likely can't meet demand with their current supply. It's real easy to meet demand when you control who has access to the supply. If they had chosen to accept this shipment of vaccines, they could have expanded access and used this supply to meet that expanded demand.

instead, they refused, and other cities with reap the benefits of this dipshiat's decision. Detroit, once a farking joke, always a farking joke.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The J&J is proven to be 100% effective in preventing death.  That's victory.  That's the goal (actually beyond the goal) that we've been striving towards.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Posted to Main."

That explains a lot.
 
T-Boy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
In Louisiana we are setting up mass vaccination centers using the J&J vaccine because it doesn't have the demanding storage and preparation requirements of the other two vaccines. Also, with a single shot this can be given to people who have less flexible working or home situations. It isn't a second-class vaccine.  It's a great addition to the overall effort.
 
Brewster [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This doesn't have the side effects of the others right? My father's been freaking out a bit over those and might be more likely to go for this one.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SVC_conservative: There is absolutely a risk that J&J is seen as the "poors" vaccine because of how we talk about it.

I already got Moderna, but I'd gladly get J&J if I hadn't. Subby is right, it is 100% effective, and was tested against the emerging variants, whereas Pfizer and Moderna weren't when their numbers were released


My wife just got her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. AFAIK, Texas is only administering them and moderna. I'm not even allowed to sign up yet
 
