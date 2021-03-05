 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   In further evidence that we are all in fact living in the worst possible timeline, Instagram Influencers have essentially become our new Moral Majority   (nytimes.com) divider line
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Religion is stupid but influencing is divine.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Religion is stupid but influencing is divine.


burma shave?
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In that they're neither?
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I knew this'd come in handy soon enough.
 
Astorix [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't use Instagram. I guess I'm agnostic then.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since I never had Instagram, I guess I'm basically an outlaw. Time for me to go take a selfie of this middle aged badass. Maybe I'll buy a leather jacket.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure some preachers will have a problem with someone else fleecing their flock, er, causing their flock to stray.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the end of the world.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image

/I should probably get that tattooed on my forehead
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

daffy: It's the end of the world.


And I feel fine.
 
JesseL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is like claiming a throw cushions embroidered with inanities like "Live Laugh Love" are our new religion.

Fark off.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is peak NY Times navel-gazing.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scalpod: [Fark user image 480x270]

I knew this'd come in handy soon enough.


It's been so long since I had anything twixt my neither regions........
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JesseL: This is like claiming a throw cushions embroidered with inanities like "Live Laugh Love" are our new religion.

Fark off.


Excuse me, farking off is my religion, and I'll have you not taking my lord's name in vain if you please!
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Instagram was for has-beens and never-wases.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On Instagram, I follow 700 people, mostly women.

Uh huh. Just checking out some cool DJ equipment and stuff.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm influenced not to pay attention to Instagram crap.

My wife reads crap out loud she gets from Facebook and I just shake my head. "where do people come up with this crap?" is my usual response.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Influencers Are the New Televangelists"

This just reinforces my belief that I should try to start my own religion with a few ideas that I've been kicking around for a while. Stay with me here:

The main premise is that our reality is probably simulated. Proving it isn't important; the main thing is that it might be. And if there's one simulated reality, there are probably others. And if there are multiple simulated realities running more-or-less the same platform, then it should be possible for individual people to be saved, copied, and imported from one reality to another, like Sims characters.

So, with that in mind, how do you get reincarnated in another simulated universe? That's right: Get noticed. Go viral. Do something so noteworthy - good, bad, funny, sexy, whatever - that your file gets downloaded from the cosmic filesharing site and booted up in another reality. Basically it's like being an aspiring influencer, but if you succeed you get reincarnated, and if you fail, you die. It's a perfect religion for the 21st century.

As for me, I'd be the guy who founded the religion that accurately predicted reality, so I'll be getting watched a lot, and if you happen to be a superlatively attractive woman and have sex with me, you'll probably get noticed and reincarnated too, because the people running the simulation are probably huge pervs.

The only thing I haven't really figured out is how to sell my wife on this idea. But hey, baby steps.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Opinions are not facts. They are an extrapolation of the facts based on assumptions.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: daffy: It's the end of the world.

And I feel fine.


Can you share your drugs with us?
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/"Gamer Girl Bath Water" is the new colloidal silver
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: The main premise is that our reality is probably simulated.


The Illusion of Reality | Martin Castor Peterson | TEDxPSUBerks
Youtube DBPB57YfnX4
 
KB202
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
NYT is now literally just printing random meaningless phrases.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: On Instagram, I follow 700 people, mostly women.

Uh huh. Just checking out some cool DJ equipment and stuff.
[Fark user image 425x532]


absolutely what I was doing. Those are some impressive...microphones...
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
No matter how stupid the instagram people are, they probably do a better job than the original Moral Majority people did.
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Since I never had Instagram, I guess I'm basically an outlaw. Time for me to go take a selfie of this middle aged badass. Maybe I'll buy a leather jacket.


I had an Instagram account for about a week before it got hacked and stuffed full of Russian hard-core noodz.

Not a big loss.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Welp,
We're boned.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The Establishment Clause.  How does it work?

Here's the Sanity Clause. Or is it?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Since I never had Instagram, I guess I'm basically an outlaw. Time for me to go take a selfie of this middle aged badass. Maybe I'll buy a leather jacket.


Would you happen to be half Cherokee and Choctaw?
 
PvtStash
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: No matter how stupid the instagram people are, they probably do a better job than the original Moral Majority people did.


HAHAHAHA jokes on you, they're actually still all just humans same as the rest really.

I find the number of times i'm wrong is not enough of the time, compared to being right when just assuming all humans that want to tell others how to be moral are in fact the least moral of all the humans.

You know the well established pattern of, those who ask for authority are the ones mostly likely to be the worst to wield it, while those who don't ask for auditory are generally the ones who will wield it responsibly as expected.
Or that the pens tell you about the sins are the ones committing them, or the ones out hunting down the pedos are in fact the pedos themselves.and so no and so on and so on
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm not sure I know any social media influencers, unless we're talking about Pocket Ninja and Mike_LoWELL. I will only trust hair conditioners, cheese food products and support hose that they endorse.
 
lurkey
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Se what happens when take away toys like bag o' glass and lawn darts?
Ya got too many dumbos that shoulda fell in the crick early on.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That explains all of this.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: The only thing I haven't really figured out is how to sell my wife on this idea.


Well, how many wives does she get? You can probably cut a deal and make a prophet.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

KB202: NYT is now literally just printing random meaningless phrases.


Somebody got paid.for that.
That explains it.

/every single time.
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I'm sure some preachers will have a problem with someone else fleecing their flock, er, causing their flock to stray.


These would be the same self-serving assholes that openly worship a golden idol of Dumpy while raking in multi-millions in tax exemptions and locking their doors during emergencies.

Frankly, I would much rather a bunch of dumbasses blindly follow some self-help guru right off that cliff than continue to allow the latter the microphone to spew hate, intolerance and death inducing stupidity in mass. But that's just me.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

JesseL: This is like claiming a throw cushions embroidered with inanities like "Live Laugh Love" are our new religion.

Fark off.


Throw cushions are an appropriation of Indian culture, embroidery is appropriating the arachnid and new religion is offensive to old religion. You should be ashamed of yourself.

I will be broadcasting shun orders forthwith.
 
Pucca
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

JesseL: This is like claiming a throw cushions embroidered with inanities like "Live Laugh Love" are our new religion.

Fark off.


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: I thought Instagram was for has-beens and never-wases.


It's also for finding out if your favorite food cart has sold out today
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They couldn't possibly be worse than the "Moral Majority" assholes. "Influencers" don't seem any more useless, at least.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Most itinerant preachers and revivalists were semi-literate snake-oil salesmen preying (praying?) on the superstitious and the morally compromised. This has been true since AD 1 and likely, much earlier.

Which is to say - there's absolutely nothing a tictoc or Instagram influencer could ever say or do that would, in any way, be worse than the things christian preachers have said, done, and advocated.


Yeah, yeah - not all preachers advocate for genocide. And not all Influencers are skeezy. But if we're going to paint with a broad brush...
 
scalpod
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mofa: I'm not sure I know any social media influencers, unless we're talking about Pocket Ninja and Mike_LoWELL. I will only trust hair conditioners, cheese food products and support hose that they endorse.


Only the best hoses!
 
