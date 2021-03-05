 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 2 St. Louis)   Missouri man learns a valuable lesson during turkey mating season - and that lesson is turkeys are aggressive a-holes   (fox2now.com) divider line
28
    More: Amusing, Bird, Harry S. Truman, Wild Turkey, The Mating Season, Meteorologist Jaime Travers' husband, Elliott Davis, first thought, strong commitment  
•       •       •

542 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Mar 2021 at 11:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Same doofus that used a blowtorch to melt snow?
 
slobberbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They can't fly?
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Come back later - matin'!"
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Is Florida full up? A lot of Missouri stories recently.
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Bob's Burgers did it.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I like how the link says 'local-idiot' instead of 'Missouri man' to refer to the husband of their own colleague.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I like how the link says 'local-idiot' instead of 'Missouri man' to refer to the husband of their own colleague.


Ha, great catch.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
wpcdn.us-east-1.vip.tn-cloud.netView Full Size

they have teeth on their tongues
 
donotdoit
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I like how the link says 'local-idiot' instead of 'Missouri man' to refer to the husband of their own colleague.


Thanks for pointing that out.

On a different note, who here hasn't kicked out at a bird that's attacked him/her? Birds attack people, that's pretty much how it is. So why is this news?
 
salvador.hardin
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Missouri farmer gets two Greens in a row!
 
dothemath
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I get offended when animals think they can ride on me.

Motherfu*kers dont even know about science.

media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
salvador.hardin
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

salvador.hardin: Missouri farmer gets two Greens in a row!


I meant farker, but my odds aren't bad either way.
 
salsashark1 [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Seems like a fun state . . .

Abe Simpson on Missouri
Youtube ZoWc6WRHKEE
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm going to get big and, You know, what do I know, it just keeps coming.

Giggity
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

CheatCommando: Is Florida full up? A lot of Missouri stories recently.


Yes there are, and it aggravates the piss out of me.

\Missourians are NOT all meth-addled hilljacks
\\St. Louisan
\\\Happy Friday!
 
Farkin Charlie [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Tom turkeys are pretty nasty if there are hens around. A friend of my fathers had a pair, and that Tom would chase us kids if we ever got too close to Mrs Turkey. Between the Turkey and a rampaging flock of resident nasty ass geese, every time we would visit became a game of dodging the avian terror squad. Nightmare honking aside, it was a great place in the NJ pine barrens sitting on a lake. It's a state park now, which makes me happy it's been preserved, but at the same time a bit sad as all that's left is memories.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: CheatCommando: Is Florida full up? A lot of Missouri stories recently.

Yes there are, and it aggravates the piss out of me.

\Missourians are NOT all meth-addled hilljacks
\\St. Louisan
\\\Happy Friday!


My Dad was from Grandview and my Mom from near St. Joe. 

They fled the state in 1960.
 
NoGods
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I had to punch a flying goose while running a 5k once. Part of the course was across the dam of a pond. As I approached the dam I saw a flock of about a dozen goslings in the middle of the road. I kept running, thinking they would just scatter ahead of me. Mother goose had a different idea. She came flying at me about 5 feet off the ground from my 2 o'clock direction. I didn't even break my stride. I hit her with a quick jab to the side of her head that sent her crashing to the ground behind me. I talked to someone at the finish line who said he saw the whole thing. He said she was standing up when he passed her.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Small dinosaurs walk among us.

/ and go good with cranberry sauce, but you have to earn it.
 
dukef [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=biEUc​d​2CsWk
 
northguineahills
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

CheatCommando: Is Florida full up? A lot of Missouri stories recently.


Misouri trifecta in play....
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Usually when a Missourian gets farked up by Wild Turkey, a DUI or accidental child happens.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Territorial Turkeys is the name of my Travelling Wilburys cover band.
 
xtalman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Turkey's, Geese, Peacocks they all look nice but are assholes.  We have geese around the building I work in during their migration and they can be loud and crap all over.

/Know enough to ignore them.
 
JZDave
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
About twenty years ago there was a group of young turkeys that would gather at the side of the road on my way to work - a homeowner was spreading corn on his yard. Invariably, as I approached the group, two or three would suddenly run into the road, requiring evasive action on my part.

Yup, turkeys playing chicken.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Todd Frazier Chimes In On Toms River Wild Turkey Problem
Youtube g-wnPzYOR7w


aggressive turkey stories always remind me of toms river's todd frazier now
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.