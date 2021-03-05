 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Contemporist)   Photoshop this cozy fireplace setting   (contemporist.com) divider line
16
    More: Photoshop, Contests  
•       •       •

775 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Mar 2021 at 4:00 PM (21 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Skipped 1 non-voting comment in this thread
Show all
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2021-03-05 10:48:59 AM  
Original:
contemporist.comView Full Size
 
samsquatch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2021-03-07 2:47:39 AM  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yammering_Splat_Vector [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BrutonGaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zeon [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
retrophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
When I come home cold and tired, it's good to warm my bones beside the fire.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
#2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaylight2003 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BrutonGaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodo David
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Such a cozy room.  The windows are illuminated by the sunlight shining through them, sparkling gems for you.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skipped 1 non-voting comment in this thread
Show all

Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
Got questions about Photoshop contests? See our Photoshop FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.