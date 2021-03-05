 Skip to content
(Scoop Nashville)   You know, you might not be fit to drive if cops ask you if you know where you are and you reply "In bed"   (scoopnashville.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Misdemeanor, Automobile, Crimes, 51-year-old Thomas Courtney, prior DUI convictions, Davidson County, Tennessee, TBI Background check, Mt. Juliet's Courtney  
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
adding 'in bed' only works with fortune cookies
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That's funny. A lot of times that is where I am when I post on here.
 
Stud Gerbil [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: That's funny. A lot of times that is where I am when I post on here.


In bed, or DWI?   Both?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
homesfeed.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: adding 'in bed' only works with fortune cookies


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If he lives in his car he wouldn't be wrong.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Nice classist discrimination from Subby here for assuming that his car isn't also his bed.
 
wyldkard
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Call of Duty trifecta in play?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Let's Go To Bed
Youtube -1vuUFu475Y
 
