(KTAR Phoenix)   He tried to get in touch with Doc Brown at the mall but Doc wanted plutonium, so he went home   (ktar.com) divider line
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jesus, talk about random shiat out of left field...

Prosecutors said 27-year-old Jared Trent Atkins stole three devices containing the radiological material Iridium-192 from his workplace in April 2019 and also stole tools to open the devices and expose the material.

He also stabbed a gas station clerk in Phoenix before stealing the devices.
 
logic523 [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The Libyans!!
 
dothemath
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Prosecutors said Atkins texted his co-workers, telling them he had the dangerous devices and warned them to stay home until the devices were found.

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Jesus, talk about random shiat out of left field...

Prosecutors said 27-year-old Jared Trent Atkins stole three devices containing the radiological material Iridium-192 from his workplace in April 2019 and also stole tools to open the devices and expose the material.

He also stabbed a gas station clerk in Phoenix before stealing the devices.


"Prosecutors said Atkins texted his co-workers, telling them he had the dangerous devices and warned them to stay home until the devices were found."

Not exactly a Bond villain, this one.
 
wild9
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That was a roller coaster. How on Earth did he pass vetting to get near that material in the first place...
 
daffy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's the end of the world.
 
dothemath
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
He could have just stolen 75,000 smoke detectors and removed the americium from them to have enough of the isotope to make a bomb.

But that would probably take about 15 years and who has that kind of....Ohhh.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

wild9: That was a roller coaster. How on Earth did he pass vetting to get near that material in the first place...


Maybe he was the janitor.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
CDC introduction to Iridium-192 The half life is 74 days.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Where did this guy work?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
18.5 years for stealing nuclear material?

Black people have gone to jail for longer in this country for having weed in their pocket.

The justice system is utter shiat.
 
ifky
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Don't do business with this so called Doctor Brown. I request that he make me a bomb and all he gave me was a casing filled with pinball machine parts.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
catplanet.orgView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's guys like this that make it hard for guys like me to get radioactive materials for peaceful purposes.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It is a gamma emitter, but I doubt there was enough to even seriously affect him over a short period via external exposure. This isotope is put into cancer patients using very small thin vials to irradiate cancer cells.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: 18.5 years for stealing nuclear material?

Black people have gone to jail for longer in this country for having weed in their pocket.

The justice system is utter shiat.


He got 15 years for that.
And only 3.5 for stabbing somebody and arson.
If he was only a white cop, beating/killing a black person, he would have gotten a paid vacation.
 
dothemath
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: [Fark user image 850x789]


Yeah I wonder how they found you, doc.

Youre just driving around town in a giant van with your name written down both sides in two foot tall letters.
townsquare.mediaView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

"I stabbed a gas station attendant in Phoenix
Just to get some plutonium..."
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If only he collect toys instead.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: If only he collected toys instead.

[Fark user image 800x784]


FTFM
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: It is a gamma emitter, but I doubt there was enough to even seriously affect him over a short period via external exposure. This isotope is put into cancer patients using very small thin vials to irradiate cancer cells.


It's also used to look through concrete buildings.
 
Mabman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They should have set him up with old pinball machine parts.

/1.21 Jigawatts!
 
