(Daily Star) Boobies 'Call of BOOTY'
posted to Main » and Fandom » on 05 Mar 2021 at 12:05 PM



Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mortified Laura said her avid gamer fiancé has been on Twitch for a few years and has racked up 200 followers.
Twitch is the world's leading live streaming platform for gamers...."I didn't even think to look at the screen - he lives streams sometimes, but not that often."

Uh-huh. And this wasn't designed at all as a tactic to increase his follower count. Not at all. I can tell by the fact that she was so mortified she reached out to the Daily Star for an interview and photos. I'm surprised that nothing indicates she is also an "aspiring social media influencer" or something like that, but maybe there wasn't space enough in the article to get into that.

The boyfriend looks like someone whose expert opinion I would seek on a wide variety of topics.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Achievement Unlocked: THICCness
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And this unexpected sordid event just happened to occur to a couple who have professional photos readily available for release.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Did his twitch get banned?
 
jtown
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Mortified Laura said her avid gamer fiancé has been on Twitch for a few years and has racked up 200 followers.
Twitch is the world's leading live streaming platform for gamers...."I didn't even think to look at the screen - he lives streams sometimes, but not that often."

Uh-huh. And this wasn't designed at all as a tactic to increase his follower count. Not at all. I can tell by the fact that she was so mortified she reached out to the Daily Star for an interview and photos. I'm surprised that nothing indicates she is also an "aspiring social media influencer" or something like that, but maybe there wasn't space enough in the article to get into that.

The boyfriend looks like someone whose expert opinion I would seek on a wide variety of topics.


Wow.  200 followers in just a few years.  He's crushing it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I really need someone that knows how to draft up a business plan so I can start my own magazine called "Attention Whore"

I'll charge all the women who want to "expose" themselves and then run feature stories with them so that they get all the attention they need.

This will free up the Sun, Daily Mail and Metro so that they can report on real news not slags who want to show off their tits.
 
dothemath
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I just read they actually got a TV show deal out of this. Its a cop procedural called "Face Tattoo & Fatty: Tampa"
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If she really wanted to attention whore, they could have "accidentally" released the video of this alleged incident.
 
Judge Judy and Executioner
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Whoa, that dude looks like a winner. I bet he 360 no-scopes on the regular.
 
dothemath
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
crcdn01.adnxs.comView Full Size

This ad cracks me up.
Skin care products for people who want to look like ET after he gets sick and passes out in that river.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Did he get banned? Twitch has a no nipple policy.
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So instead of half a dozen people seeing you in your panties on Twitch you had to call up The Star and give what is probably a more revealing picture and shout "LOOK AT ME DAMN IT!" to the entire world.

So we either have a "things that didn't happen for $100 Alex" situation or they forgot the most important detail - your hourly rate for attention whoring.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bingethinker: If she really wanted to attention whore, they could have "accidentally" released the video of this alleged incident.


Not time yet. It's in the pocket in case this doesn't get them enough attention. Look for it in the next two weeks.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That's not even her worst decision. The guy has face tattoos.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
'Does my bum look big in this?'

'Darlin it would look big in a herd of hippos'
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
When Thomas, 29, burst out laughing Laura was mortified to discover her saucy antics were being beamed live on Twitch

Helpful pic of them being mortified..clout-chasing

i2-prod.dailystar.co.ukView Full Size
 
argylez
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I swear I've seen her in porn
 
Frowzy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Did he get banned? Twitch has a no nipple policy.


That wasn't an issue.

"I lifted it up to show a bit of my leg and I went further and I think he was like 'oh, no, no'"
 
Name Withheld
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

gar1013: That's not even her worst decision. The guy has face tattoos.


And not even cool face tattoos like the Maori have but stars. Effing stars like he's a Lisa Frank folder.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Mortified Laura said her avid gamer fiancé has been on Twitch for a few years and has racked up 200 followers.
Twitch is the world's leading live streaming platform for gamers...."I didn't even think to look at the screen - he lives streams sometimes, but not that often."

Uh-huh. And this wasn't designed at all as a tactic to increase his follower count. Not at all. I can tell by the fact that she was so mortified she reached out to the Daily Star for an interview and photos. I'm surprised that nothing indicates she is also an "aspiring social media influencer" or something like that, but maybe there wasn't space enough in the article to get into that.

The boyfriend looks like someone whose expert opinion I would seek on a wide variety of topics.


It's the face tattoos isn't it? I've been considering getting a few myself.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Cute woman. Douchebag tattoos.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ok are we placing odds on this being a carefully staged event for some shock so he can get more viewers or something?
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Although, now that I'm seeing these blown up photos in the thread ... if you remove those stupid face tattoos, is it me or does he look (a little bit) like Amos from The Expanse?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Anything beats lying around all day waiting for me to fark you."
---Starface
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Frowzy: Mr. Fuzzypaws: Did he get banned? Twitch has a no nipple policy.

That wasn't an issue.

"I lifted it up to show a bit of my leg and I went further and I think he was like 'oh, no, no'"


He should still be banned. Look at him.
 
Salmon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

argylez: I swear I've seen her in porn


link?
 
oopsboom
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
just wait for the followup article in a few months when he accidentally walks in playing video games while shes working it on her onlyfans page

its going to be SO OUTRAGEOUS it will read like a full two page ad.
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dothemath: I just read they actually got a TV show deal out of this. Its a cop procedural called "Face Tattoo & Fatty: Tampa"


I believe the politically  correct term for the latter is Bootylicious.
 
dothemath
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Musikslayer: dothemath: I just read they actually got a TV show deal out of this. Its a cop procedural called "Face Tattoo & Fatty: Tampa"

I believe the politically  correct term for the latter is Bootylicious.


Morbidly Fabulous.
 
SLOBODAN
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Mortified Laura said her avid gamer fiancé has been on Twitch for a few years and has racked up 200 followers.
Twitch is the world's leading live streaming platform for gamers...."I didn't even think to look at the screen - he lives streams sometimes, but not that often."

Uh-huh. And this wasn't designed at all as a tactic to increase his follower count. Not at all. I can tell by the fact that she was so mortified she reached out to the Daily Star for an interview and photos. I'm surprised that nothing indicates she is also an "aspiring social media influencer" or something like that, but maybe there wasn't space enough in the article to get into that.

The boyfriend looks like someone whose expert opinion I would seek on a wide variety of topics.

^^^^^

This.. no way that was not staged. Plus she seems to be proud of her large flat side.
i2-prod.dailystar.co.ukView Full Size
 
lennavan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
She was mortified up to 200 Twitch viewers may have seen some leg, so naturally she submitted the story to the newspaper and associated picture to accompany it:

i2-prod.dailystar.co.ukView Full Size


Whew, glad that crisis was averted.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Although, now that I'm seeing these blown up photos in the thread ... if you remove those stupid face tattoos, is it me or does he look (a little bit) like Amos from The Expanse?


Nah, more like Perez Hilton
 
the_rhino
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Anyone got any more pics of her, for science?
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
you can get 200 followers with $10
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SLOBODAN: Pocket Ninja: Mortified Laura said her avid gamer fiancé has been on Twitch for a few years and has racked up 200 followers.
Twitch is the world's leading live streaming platform for gamers...."I didn't even think to look at the screen - he lives streams sometimes, but not that often."

Uh-huh. And this wasn't designed at all as a tactic to increase his follower count. Not at all. I can tell by the fact that she was so mortified she reached out to the Daily Star for an interview and photos. I'm surprised that nothing indicates she is also an "aspiring social media influencer" or something like that, but maybe there wasn't space enough in the article to get into that.

The boyfriend looks like someone whose expert opinion I would seek on a wide variety of topics.

^^^^^
This.. no way that was not staged. Plus she seems to be proud of her large flat side.
[i2-prod.dailystar.co.uk image 615x933]


Her left asscheek seems to be suffering skin irritation of some sort.
What's that about?
 
NINEv2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Although, now that I'm seeing these blown up photos in the thread ... if you remove those stupid face tattoos, is it me or does he look (a little bit) like Amos from The Expanse?


Amos would've beat him to death on principle.
 
FreakFactory
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Two and a Half Men | Alan's Booty Call
Youtube PhMtDXkHD0Y
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Bslim: When Thomas, 29, burst out laughing Laura was mortified to discover her saucy antics were being beamed live on Twitch

Helpful pic of them being mortified..clout-chasing

[i2-prod.dailystar.co.uk image 810x539]


So he has 6 kids already, but she ate one of them, and the heart had to be upside down?
 
dothemath
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SLOBODAN: Plus she seems to be proud of her large flat side.


Too bad she wasnt around when Kobe died, they would have had a place to land the chopper.
 
Stormin Gorman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bslim: SLOBODAN: Pocket Ninja: Mortified Laura said her avid gamer fiancé has been on Twitch for a few years and has racked up 200 followers.
Twitch is the world's leading live streaming platform for gamers...."I didn't even think to look at the screen - he lives streams sometimes, but not that often."

Uh-huh. And this wasn't designed at all as a tactic to increase his follower count. Not at all. I can tell by the fact that she was so mortified she reached out to the Daily Star for an interview and photos. I'm surprised that nothing indicates she is also an "aspiring social media influencer" or something like that, but maybe there wasn't space enough in the article to get into that.

The boyfriend looks like someone whose expert opinion I would seek on a wide variety of topics.

^^^^^
This.. no way that was not staged. Plus she seems to be proud of her large flat side.
[i2-prod.dailystar.co.uk image 615x933]

Her left asscheek seems to be suffering skin irritation of some sort.
What's that about?


From the looks of her, I'm assuming she had the kind of explosive diarrhea that splatters all over the place, then didn't wipe well enough, and worked up a sweat before showering.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SLOBODAN: Pocket Ninja: Mortified Laura said her avid gamer fiancé has been on Twitch for a few years and has racked up 200 followers.
Twitch is the world's leading live streaming platform for gamers...."I didn't even think to look at the screen - he lives streams sometimes, but not that often."

Uh-huh. And this wasn't designed at all as a tactic to increase his follower count. Not at all. I can tell by the fact that she was so mortified she reached out to the Daily Star for an interview and photos. I'm surprised that nothing indicates she is also an "aspiring social media influencer" or something like that, but maybe there wasn't space enough in the article to get into that.

The boyfriend looks like someone whose expert opinion I would seek on a wide variety of topics.

^^^^^
This.. no way that was not staged. Plus she seems to be proud of her large flat side.
[i2-prod.dailystar.co.uk image 615x933]


Yarrr....thar be a White Whale!
 
Dokstarr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is just for her to test the water on setting up an Only Fans. She will wait to see the reaction and if enough positive she will have one set up by the end of the month.
 
