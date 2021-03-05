 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Missouri authorities say that, despite being searched three times while being admitted to prison including a full strip search, a woman smuggled in a loaded revolver into prison "most likely in a body cavity". No word on whether she's single   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
68
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

sdd2000: [Fark user image 383x383]


"Do you have a weapon?  Do you have a weapon?"

"Why'd you ask me twice?"

"I didn't..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why not just get an airport scanner for prisoners?

Also, that's a crazy lady cavern she's got going on
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They don't use any kind of metal detector? wtf
 
Nuuu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farkenhostile: They don't use any kind of metal detector? wtf


Metal detectors can be set to different levels of sensitivity.  The ones in airports are set to go off if you even think metallic thoughts.  But lots of others are set lower.  I've been able to get through some low-security metal detectors in a full suit with belt and cufflinks, and a pocket full of loose change.

Whether the setting is high or low seems to have less to do with the amount of security that is justified in a given scenario, and more to do with the amount of work that the particular security screeners generally feel motivated to do.
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nuuu: Farkenhostile: They don't use any kind of metal detector? wtf

Metal detectors can be set to different levels of sensitivity.  The ones in airports are set to go off if you even think metallic thoughts.  But lots of others are set lower.  I've been able to get through some low-security metal detectors in a full suit with belt and cufflinks, and a pocket full of loose change.

Whether the setting is high or low seems to have less to do with the amount of security that is justified in a given scenario, and more to do with the amount of work that the particular security screeners generally feel motivated to do.


This. Though more than once walked through TSA detectors with 3 inch quick flip tucked in waistband/belt under jacket, undetected.  Not intending to deceive, just tired after long sleepless gigs. They're easily replaced if found.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's her Fark handle?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
.....little gun is kinda cute though...
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the 1800's old-timey Gunslinger fall out as well?
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gun may have been disassembled and put into various holes, not just one
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was this her?


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they find the trucker's keys in there?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Once, twice, three times a lady..."
 
lawd jesus its a fire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they find the banana yet?
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OptionC: Why not just get an airport scanner for prisoners?

Also, that's a crazy lady cavern she's got going on


Not necessarily

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's married to "Two Gun" Corcoran
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does the State of Missouri not know about metal detectors?
 
The Bunyip [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet she was holding it under a flappy boob. Ham sandwich on one side, pistol on the other.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
id hate to shoot someone with a .22 with a 1.5" barrel.
that would piss them off terribly and they'd beat you to death after.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
here she is, guys.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wage0048: Does the State of Missouri not know about metal detectors?


the state of missouri has barely discovered fire
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Nah you got it wrong. I didn't bring a LOADED gun.

I shoved the gun up my ass and swallowed the bullets!"
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mollari: OptionC: Why not just get an airport scanner for prisoners?

Also, that's a crazy lady cavern she's got going on

Not necessarily

[Fark user image image 850x637]


A friend of mine owned one of those.  We called it "the noisy cricket".  Hilarious fun to shoot, what with the quarter inch barrel.  Where will the bullet go after ten feet?  Who knows!

They would definitely be an uncomfortable but not particularly difficult fit in a vagina.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oprah's minge is up to no good again?
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now we just have to figure out WHICH cop she got the gun from and who is trying to cover it up.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And here I've been worrying about vagina dentata all these years
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mollari: OptionC: Why not just get an airport scanner for prisoners?

Also, that's a crazy lady cavern she's got going on

Not necessarily

[Fark user image 850x637]


My dad bought one of those when they first came out. I dont get it.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farkenhostile: They don't use any kind of metal detector? wtf


Came here for this, leaving bemused.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...or, you know, the jailer gave the gun to his mom after she was booked in.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

INTERTRON: Now we just have to figure out WHICH cop she got the gun from and who is trying to cover it up.


That was my second reaction.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
4"X2.5" .22 - it's a derringer is essence.  We're not talking one of these

Fark user imageView Full Size


/not that I'd want to do it even with the derringer
//but it isn't exactly "OMG how does that fit??"
///now if she'd managed to smuggle a Benelli in...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OptionC: Why not just get an airport scanner for prisoners?


Why would you do that if the point is to find weapons?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: 4"X2.5" .22 - it's a derringer is essence.  We're not talking one of these

[Fark user image 400x224]

/not that I'd want to do it even with the derringer
//but it isn't exactly "OMG how does that fit??"
///now if she'd managed to smuggle a Benelli in...


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
M-G
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a rough 39, but not a surprise give that she's from rural MO, lives a lifestyle that makes her think hiding a gun in a body cavity is a good idea, and was arrested for:

• Possession of a Controlled Substance - RSMo 579.015 - Felony
• Unlawful Possession of a Firearm - RSMo 571.070 - Felony
• Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia - RSMo 579.074 - Felony
• Resisting/Interfering with an Arrest - RSMo 575.150 - Felony
• Warrant for Failure to Appear on the original charge of Domestic Assault 3rd Degree from Randolph County - Felony
• Warrant for a Probation Violation on original charge of DWI Persistent Offender from Randolph County - Felony
• Warrant for failing to appear on the original charge of Driving While Revoked from Howard County - Felony
 
Animatronik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mollari: OptionC: Why not just get an airport scanner for prisoners?

Also, that's a crazy lady cavern she's got going on

Not necessarily

[Fark user image 850x637]


If you look in the photo, that is indeed the offending weapon in question.
...except the handle contains wood....that looks moist....
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Farkenhostile: They don't use any kind of metal detector? wtf


This is exactly why we are losing the cavity search craftmanship and the ornate artistry found in Rennaisance-era butthole inspections.  I long for a return of a thriving Cavity Search Guild, where master cavity searchers can apprentice aspiring pucker-spelunkers.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Enjoy your complimentary Sean Connery...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"The sheriff's office says it's 4 inches long and about 2 1/2 inches wide and weighs about 4.6 ounces."

That's not really much of anything at all according to the uh.. research material I've studied on the internet.
 
M-G
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Subby, she was booked into a county jail, not a prison.  Slight difference.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
There needs to be a new measuring system for contraband.

I propose the MAGA.  It's the size of a small clitoris.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Prison Wallets ain't what they used to be...
 
bthom37
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

M-G: That's a rough 39, but not a surprise give that she's from rural MO, lives a lifestyle that makes her think hiding a gun in a body cavity is a good idea, and was arrested for:

• Possession of a Controlled Substance - RSMo 579.015 - Felony
• Unlawful Possession of a Firearm - RSMo 571.070 - Felony
• Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia - RSMo 579.074 - Felony
• Resisting/Interfering with an Arrest - RSMo 575.150 - Felony
• Warrant for Failure to Appear on the original charge of Domestic Assault 3rd Degree from Randolph County - Felony
• Warrant for a Probation Violation on original charge of DWI Persistent Offender from Randolph County - Felony
• Warrant for failing to appear on the original charge of Driving While Revoked from Howard County - Felony


You can just say "doing the meth" and be done with it.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: Was this her?


[external-preview.redd.it image 588x894]


Nope. Her.

Fark user imageView Full Size


NSFWish Explanation
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: here she is, guys.
[Fark user image 283x178]


This picture comes up on google when searching her name, fits pretty well I think.
bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size
 
salvador.hardin
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well if there is one thing I have learned from "debates" with conservatives about climate change and gun control, it is that things are completely pointless if they are not 100% effective.

So I guess we can now dispense with all the invasive "weapon" searches that LEO rely on to search for contraband when they don't have reasonable suspicion or probable cause.
 
