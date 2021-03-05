 Skip to content
 
(Daily Star)   Former television presenter admits to popping off a squirrel or two while on the toilet. Not sure if euphemism (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
24
    More: Weird, Newsnight, Jeremy Paxman, University Challenge, daily fix of Piers, former Newsnight host, Squirrel, Sitting, Toilet  
•       •       •

1038 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 05 Mar 2021 at 12:53 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Grandparents and parent used to reminisce of same, but from an outhouse overlooking a holler during "Great" depression.  "Tree chickens" for dinner FTW.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uhhhhhh, this means a very different thing where I live.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is similar to a Tuscaloosa Dumpling, subby.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Squirrels are rats with fluffy tails.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think we all know he only shoots them when he is crapping.
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Try me.

comicvine1.cbsistatic.comView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His toilet is in the back yard, without even walls or privacy screens?
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Urmuf Hamer: Grandparents and parent used to reminisce of same, but from an outhouse overlooking a holler during "Great" depression.  "Tree chickens" for dinner FTW.

The Joy of Cooking

used to include recipes for squirrel and other small game up through the early 1970s.  That kind of subsistence hunting was largely gone from American culture by that point.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Why is it cruel? They're annoying me."

After reading the article this twat annoys me. I wonder if that means I can shoot him with an air rifle?
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

geekbikerskum: Urmuf Hamer: Grandparents and parent used to reminisce of same, but from an outhouse overlooking a holler during "Great" depression.  "Tree chickens" for dinner FTW.

The Joy of Cooking used to include recipes for squirrel and other small game up through the early 1970s.  That kind of subsistence hunting was largely gone from American culture by that point.


Squirrel is quite tasty.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I've heard "snap a growler," "drop a deuce," "lay some cable," "take a dump," and even "make," but that's a new one for me.
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mock26: Who?


"The former Newsnight host and University Challenge presenter"--maybe you know him better as Bambi
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Our squirrddles and songbirds get along just fine. They all share.
The chipmunks however are complete arseholes, gobbling up bucketloads of seed, then tearing up Mom's plants.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Don't want to get shot?  Stop stealing my farking tomatoes.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The Heron that hangs out in my yard eats squirrels and chipmunks. Its pretty ferocious. I like rodents tho I wouldn't hurt them.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Does NOT approve.
 
Fark me all night long
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Is that wrong?
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Nobody should ever have to defend shooting squirrels.  They're destructive little rats who get a pass because of the fluffy tail.
 
Jingle Strangle
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Walker: Squirrels are rats with fluffy tails.


No, rats are squirrels with unfluffy tails.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Last fall i was brushing my teeth and looking out my window, and saw a go-fair popping his destructive little head up and down about 30 feet away. So i grabbed the .22 airgun, went out front, and headshot it...gf got a picture of me naked except for a peach colored towel that said "I love mom" on it and a honkin' big scoped air rifle...
 
argylez
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: Does NOT approve.


Came here for this

/almost left disappointed
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That's not only American, it's Kentuckian!
 
