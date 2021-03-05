 Skip to content
(Boston 25 News)   Potty profits prove pretty poor, plumber prefers pot profits   (boston25news.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Criminal law, Federal government of the United States, Supreme Court of the United States, Massachusetts, prison term, additional charge of theft of government funds, Massachusetts man, large-scale marijuana  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Pretty perky alliteration, Pal."

/that's a quote from a movie, but I can't remember which one
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Proper prior planning prevents piss poor performance.
 
kindms
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
in MA wow.

They must have been pretty blatant.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kindms: in MA wow.

They must have been pretty blatant.


Didn't pay off the local heat.
 
