(MSN)   What is an Ethernet cable? Also when did Ric Romero come out of retirement?
41
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I don't know how fast your internet connection is, but the advertised speed of my wifi is far faster than the advertised speed of my internet.

/not that I'd ever expect to get either number
//actually the internet number is relatively close to what I pay for, which is nice
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Yaw String: [Fark user image 850x850]


I see your Monster ethernet, and raise you an Audioquest ethernet cable.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's a big phone cord
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I don't know how fast your internet connection is, but the advertised speed of my wifi is far faster than the advertised speed of my internet.

/not that I'd ever expect to get either number
//actually the internet number is relatively close to what I pay for, which is nice


Exactly. "Advertised"

If the WAP is right next to the client, of which there is only one. And there are no walls or reflective surfaces or neighbors on the same channel with their power cranked to eleven.

Wired as much as possible. Wifi is for things that move around and places that you absolutely can't wire.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

question_dj: Yaw String: [Fark user image 850x850]

I see your Monster ethernet, and raise you an Audioquest ethernet cable.

[Fark user image 850x330]


Unlike the cable, the comments are gold.
https://www.amazon.com/Audioquest-Dia​m​ond-RJ-Ethernet-Cable/dp/B0073HI94M
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A shockingly large number of people -- both in (my) real life as well as on internet forums -- think that their WiFi is the internet with no other intermediate steps or alternatives.  Do all computers still come with an Ethernet port, or have some of the ultra-thing Apple products done away with that?
 
GORDON
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Is this serious?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ChubbyTiger: If the WAP is right next to the client, of which there is only one. And there are no walls or reflective surfaces or neighbors on the same channel with their power cranked to eleven.

Wired as much as possible. Wifi is for things that move around and places that you absolutely can't wire.


Well that story didn't end up being nearly as exciting as it started.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The only thing that really worried me was the ethernet

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ChubbyTiger: Gubbo: I don't know how fast your internet connection is, but the advertised speed of my wifi is far faster than the advertised speed of my internet.

/not that I'd ever expect to get either number
//actually the internet number is relatively close to what I pay for, which is nice

Exactly. "Advertised"

If the WAP is right next to the client...


I like being right next to WAP.

/but I hate when she calls me 'client'
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

GORDON: Is this serious?


Yes, and even more depressing: this is a useful and necessary article. Because people are stupid as f*ck.
 
RoxnSox [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Wifi is like a humidifier that spreads the internet throughout your house.  Ethernet connects directly to the tubes like a hose, so you can get more internet where you need it faster.
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
ChubbyTiger:

Wired as much as possible. Wifi is for things that move around and places that you absolutely can't wire.

Words to live by.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Marcos P: The only thing that really worried me was the ethernet

[Fark user image 425x371]


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ethernet cables are double-sided.

Wow.

All my cable are just closed loops.
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: A shockingly large number of people -- both in (my) real life as well as on internet forums -- think that their WiFi is the internet with no other intermediate steps or alternatives.  Do all computers still come with an Ethernet port, or have some of the ultra-thing Apple products done away with that?


Microsoft Surfaces and Apple Macbook Airs alike have ditched the cable.  For the MS Surface, you can at least connect it to a docking station and hardwire that.  Coincidently, I remember when laptops had network ports but no WiFi.  2001, to be exact.

Honestly, with today's Wireless Mesh technology, and commercial wireless controllers, there's really not a big difference b/t wired and wireless.  Go wired where it's practical, but don't be afraid to put stuff on wifi, especially if there aren't a lot of other competing wireless APs nearby.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: A shockingly large number of people -- both in (my) real life as well as on internet forums -- think that their WiFi is the internet with no other intermediate steps or alternatives.  Do all computers still come with an Ethernet port, or have some of the ultra-thing Apple products done away with that?


Most mainstream models have removed the port years ago to make the laptops thinner and lighter. It's typically only business or gaming laptops that still retain Ethernet, so most people need to buy a USB adapter or a USB-C dock.
 
nobody11155
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I don't know how fast your internet connection is, but the advertised speed of my wifi is far faster than the advertised speed of my internet.



The real world throughput for WIFI is 50%.  At best.  And as others have mentioned that is with a perfect setup.
 
DrKillPatient [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I had my downstairs re-done a number of years ago (was a mess). I took the time to run ethernet cable and install jacks while the walls were open. Every room has a jack now. My tv's and pc's are all hard wired. Leave the wireless for phones and tablets. 16 port trendnet switch. Also reran all the cable connections. Though we are now ramping down from cable slowly. Got a promo where we are getting 1gb internet (as usual, not a guaranteed speed). End of the promo will see where we go from there.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Tomahawk513: New Rising Sun: A shockingly large number of people -- both in (my) real life as well as on internet forums -- think that their WiFi is the internet with no other intermediate steps or alternatives.  Do all computers still come with an Ethernet port, or have some of the ultra-thing Apple products done away with that?

Microsoft Surfaces and Apple Macbook Airs alike have ditched the cable.  For the MS Surface, you can at least connect it to a docking station and hardwire that.  Coincidently, I remember when laptops had network ports but no WiFi.  2001, to be exact.

Honestly, with today's Wireless Mesh technology, and commercial wireless controllers, there's really not a big difference b/t wired and wireless.  Go wired where it's practical, but don't be afraid to put stuff on wifi, especially if there aren't a lot of other competing wireless APs nearby.


My 2001 model laptop was the first one I had to open up and install a wireless card. They won't even let you put in an extra/larger RAM stick into a laptop anymore.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Tomahawk513: Microsoft Surfaces and Apple Macbook Airs alike have ditched the cable.  For the MS Surface, you can at least connect it to a docking station and hardwire that.  Coincidently, I remember when laptops had network ports but no WiFi.  2001, to be exact.


It's not just Surfaces and Airs. I would wager that 90% of laptops sold today do not have Ethernet. Mobile workstations (Dell Precision etc) still do, but that's about it. Fortunately, anything can be connected to a dock, not sure why you limited that to the Surface. USB-C docks / port expanders are cheap and many provide Ethernet for the very few people who use it.

I don't bother, because if I'm near enough to connect to the router with a cable I'm also near enough to have excellent wifi strength and stability, but if you whole house was wired up it might be worth it.
 
OlderGuy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: GORDON: Is this serious?

Yes, and even more depressing: this is a useful and necessary article. Because people are stupid as f*ck.


And rapidly progressing in the wrong direction..... 'thinking' is passe'..  phones do that now.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We always just put the tubes in the internet hole.

memeguy.comView Full Size
 
steve_wmn
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: New Rising Sun: A shockingly large number of people -- both in (my) real life as well as on internet forums -- think that their WiFi is the internet with no other intermediate steps or alternatives.  Do all computers still come with an Ethernet port, or have some of the ultra-thing Apple products done away with that?

Most mainstream models have removed the port years ago to make the laptops thinner and lighter. It's typically only business or gaming laptops that still retain Ethernet, so most people need to buy a USB adapter or a USB-C dock.


My work laptop has one where the locking side of it hinges out to allow the cable to fit, so the port on the side of the laptop can be slimmer. I just use the USB C dock anyway. Monitors, charging, Ethernet and headset all in one connection.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

nobody11155: Gubbo: I don't know how fast your internet connection is, but the advertised speed of my wifi is far faster than the advertised speed of my internet.


The real world throughput for WIFI is 50%.  At best.  And as others have mentioned that is with a perfect setup.


My wifi says it gets 100s of MB. Or whatever unit they are marketing it in.

My interest says it gets maybe 25

I'm not gonna stress. Both are more than enough for 4k netflix.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: A shockingly large number of people -- both in (my) real life as well as on internet forums -- think that their WiFi is the internet with no other intermediate steps or alternatives.  Do all computers still come with an Ethernet port, or have some of the ultra-thing Apple products done away with that?


I'm having this conversation *constantly* with family -

"So my wifi isn't working, even though I reset it like you told me last time."
"So are you able to get a signal and just not able to get online, or..."
"Wifi, and I reset it."
"Ok... Did you reset the modem or router?"
"The wifi."

Give up and head over to realize they meant the battery died in their cordless mouse.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I recently went from ethernet to wifi and I find no real noticeable difference. I'm also pleased with the freedom.
The laptop is rarely more than ten feet away from the modem so I guess I'm lucky with the setup.
I'm happy to get away from the nuisance of cables.
 
SamLowryDZ-015 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux: Ethernet cables are double-sided.

Wow.

All my cable are just closed loops.


I buy the more expensive mobius loop ethernet cables.  Can't have any bits escaping the path of travel.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I don't know how fast your internet connection is, but the advertised speed of my wifi is far faster than the advertised speed of my internet.

/not that I'd ever expect to get either number
//actually the internet number is relatively close to what I pay for, which is nice


Your actual internet connection speed is the speed of the slowest component, usually the ISP's choke-hold.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

freakdiablo: New Rising Sun: A shockingly large number of people -- both in (my) real life as well as on internet forums -- think that their WiFi is the internet with no other intermediate steps or alternatives.  Do all computers still come with an Ethernet port, or have some of the ultra-thing Apple products done away with that?

I'm having this conversation *constantly* with family -

"So my wifi isn't working, even though I reset it like you told me last time."
"So are you able to get a signal and just not able to get online, or..."
"Wifi, and I reset it."
"Ok... Did you reset the modem or router?"
"The wifi."

Give up and head over to realize they meant the battery died in their cordless mouse.


"Internet's down" can be anything from their caps lock being on when they try to type in their password, to the house is burning down.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Tomahawk513: New Rising Sun: A shockingly large number of people -- both in (my) real life as well as on internet forums -- think that their WiFi is the internet with no other intermediate steps or alternatives.  Do all computers still come with an Ethernet port, or have some of the ultra-thing Apple products done away with that?

Microsoft Surfaces and Apple Macbook Airs alike have ditched the cable.  For the MS Surface, you can at least connect it to a docking station and hardwire that.  Coincidently, I remember when laptops had network ports but no WiFi.  2001, to be exact.

Honestly, with today's Wireless Mesh technology, and commercial wireless controllers, there's really not a big difference b/t wired and wireless.  Go wired where it's practical, but don't be afraid to put stuff on wifi, especially if there aren't a lot of other competing wireless APs nearby.


The Surfaces have proprietary docks, but MacBooks can use USB-C or Thunderbolt docks, as can a lot of other thin and light laptops that lack ethernet, like the Dell XPS. Docks are really the way to go if you are sitting down at a desk anyway, since you can plug in one cable to connect everything and charge your laptop. I've even seen some Dell monitors that include Ethernet and USB-C Power Delivery included so one cable does it all with those as well.
 
donotdoit
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Yaw String: [Fark user image image 850x850]


Does anyone pay monster cable prices for anything and if so do you really think it makes a difference?

I mean this company has been existence forever selling incredibly overpriced cables so somebody's got to be buying it.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Set your MTU to 5 and disable Selective ACK and Window Scaling for maximum throughput.  Also switch to lower case binary, using a sans serif font.

Large packets, along with 1s that have the little hook on them tend to lodge sideways in the copper and degrade network speeds substantially.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm so very glad I don't work in I.T. anymore, I thought people calling their computer "hard disk" was bad enough.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Running a speed test on dslreports.com just now, wired was about 150mbps faster than wireless. With that said, 450mbps vs 550mbps has no real discernible difference in how my intertubes operate.
 
OldJames
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If you don't know what an Ethernet cable is, you shouldn't be allowed near computers. There should be a list like the sex offender list, but for idiots to stay away from technology. Have the people go house to house to let the neighbors know to not let them near their electronics.

I thought the article might get into the differences of cat5 and cat6, why they are wired in twisted pairs, etc. Nope, just a picture of a cable, and that it attaches your computer to the tubes.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

talkertopc: I'm so very glad I don't work in I.T. anymore, I thought people calling their computer "hard disk" was bad enough.


But, those older models did have a nifty cup holder that popped out when you pushed a button, which was nice.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ugh, yes, my math was off.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'll tell you what an ethernet cable is if you tell me what a null modem is.
 
