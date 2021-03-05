 Skip to content
(Sky.com)   Mom always said my video game addiction would land me in prison one day   (news.sky.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
GreenSun
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ban all videogames, it makes people dumb enough to get caught!
 
Jgok [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wait... He got dressed and traveled to another location... to buy a video game?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well at least he wasn't live streaming it or anything.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
He didn't learn the first lesson of not being seen.   Do not stand up.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
How was I 100% sure it would be Call of Duty?
 
DaWormyPimpsta
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Jgok: Wait... He got dressed and traveled to another location... to buy a video game?


Guessing he's been locked up for a while. Dude was probably looking for a Circuit City or CompUSA to find a copy of Warcraft III.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
PCs Mark Owen and Allison Brown spotted the pair changing direction when they saw the officers and immediately became suspicious.

Mission Aborted. Stealth check failed.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Someone should have told him you can download games now. No need to go buy a physical copy.

/though I do prefer to have a physical copy.
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Someone should have told him about Steam.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A real friend wouldn't need you to escort him to the store to buy the game for you.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
He escaped HMP Spring Hill open prison last year while serving a 17-year extended sentence for crimes including robbery and firearms offences.
...
Butler has been jailed for 13 months for absconding from prison, and six months consecutively for assaulting the officers - on top of his original sentence, which would have seen him behind bars until 2024.

By my math, he's been in jail since 2007...So 14 years already. How farking old is this guy? Assuming he was charged as an adult offender, he's got to be at least 30 years old. What an embarrassing way to go down as a grown ass-man.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ha call of duty my girlfriend plays that
 
Pineapple Pizza
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: He escaped HMP Spring Hill open prison last year while serving a 17-year extended sentence for crimes including robbery and firearms offences.
...
Butler has been jailed for 13 months for absconding from prison, and six months consecutively for assaulting the officers - on top of his original sentence, which would have seen him behind bars until 2024.

By my math, he's been in jail since 2007...So 14 years already. How farking old is this guy? Assuming he was charged as an adult offender, he's got to be at least 30 years old. What an embarrassing way to go down as a grown ass-man.


He was so close to getting out of jail legally.  :0|
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Ha call of duty my girlfriend plays that


Did you know you were dating a felon?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He went through all that for Call of Duty?!?

Yikes.

If it were Skyrim or Witcher 3, I could understand, maybe GTA 5, RDR2, or Doom, but Call of Duty?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ah, Call of Duty. #1 with Asbo chavs!
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He didn't go out to buy a game, the article is lying.

His mate, whom he were caught with, could have purchased it for him. No, he went out because he felt like it. On this occasion is errand happened to be a game, yesterday it could have been fish and chips.
 
chewd
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
For COD?

How are people not tired of that series yet? Its been the same exact gameplay for over 20 years!?!
 
