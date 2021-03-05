 Skip to content
(Scoop Nashville)   Drunk man crashes into drunk friend who crashed into a ditch, who he was coming to help   (scoopnashville.com) divider line
23
    Melvil Arnt, Natasha Nancel, Nashville, Tennessee, Davidson County, Tennessee, Thursday morning  
•       •       •

23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I know I'm being judgmental, be he totally looks like the "nice guy" who got friend zoned by the girl but still pines for her and just needs to prove himself and some day, she'll come around.

scoopnashville.comView Full Size
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How was he going to help the ditch?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: I know I'm being judgmental, be he totally looks like the "nice guy" who got friend zoned by the girl but still pines for her and just needs to prove himself and some day, she'll come around.

[scoopnashville.com image 600x319]


He has a Cher fetish?
 
Pert [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You Americans always look 10 years older than you should. 30 and 24? Seriously?
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
When a ditch is in trouble I am not slow. Its hip hip hip and away I go
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm sending in more trains.

I'm Sending In More Trains
Youtube v5JiPj9c98Y
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Let's not quibble if it was them or the ditch that was drunk
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

wademh: How was he going to help the ditch?


Thank you
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Pert: You Americans always look 10 years older than you should. 30 and 24? Seriously?


Location: UK

/I'll just assume this is irony
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They hooked up!
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They'll try to send her to rehab but she'll say no, no, no.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Pert: You Americans always look 10 years older than you should. 30 and 24? Seriously?

Location: UK

/I'll just assume this is irony


I'll just leave this here.  'Why are the British so ugly?': the most Googled questions about the UK

/Dr.Fey is partially of UK descent, so is none too attractive himself
//was that just a "some-of-my-best-friends-are-blank"?
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

wademh: How was he going to help the ditch?


Ditches are people, too!  Oh....wait moment....
 
Salmon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yo dawg.
 
VictoryCabal [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
But who was phone?
 
Pert [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Pert: You Americans always look 10 years older than you should. 30 and 24? Seriously?

Location: UK

/I'll just assume this is irony


I work with a bunch of people aged 25 - 30, and not one of them looks as old as either of the people in the pictures.
 
jtown
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Reminded me of the time one of my cousins crashed in a ditch.  Drunk, of course.  When he saw my motorcycle a bit later, he said, "Hey, I could get a motorcycle license!"  That was his brilliant solution to having lost his "car" license.  "It's the same people.  They already know."  "Oh, yeah.  That makes sense."
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Drunken accidents are like weddings: one leads to another.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Pert: johnny_vegas: Pert: You Americans always look 10 years older than you should. 30 and 24? Seriously?

Location: UK

/I'll just assume this is irony

I work with a bunch of people aged 25 - 30, and not one of them looks as old as either of the people in the pictures.


Well, there you have it, science wins again!
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Se how dangerous it is to have friends, kids?
 
sat1va
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
CSB: When I used to do car crash forensics years ago I investigated a similar situation that happened on a reserve nearby. A man is driving in his pickup with his girlfriend on a rural highway and they run out of gas. Tribal police drive by and offer to give him a ride to his other car in town. There's a party going where his car is parked and he goes in for a few drinks where his girlfriend's teenage son is at and ends up in an altercation and brandishes a knife. Not too much comes of the event and he gets in his little Geo Metro to leave back to his truck and hits someone's van on the way out. Van owner hops into his van with the GF's son and they take chase. Geo Metro dude ends up rear ending his own pickup he was going back to recover at full highway speed and van with his gf's son come careening in after, also hitting the truck and rolling in the ditch. Lots of injuries but everyone survives.

The aristocrats!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
