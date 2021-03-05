 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 17)   Who are you going to believe about this leaning highway bridge? NCDOT or your lying eyes?   (cbs17.com) divider line
21
    More: Interesting, Raleigh, North Carolina, North Carolina, Interstate 40, new flyover bridge, Interstate 440, first part of the wall, Interstate 40 in North Carolina, slight curve  
•       •       •

1173 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Mar 2021 at 9:05 AM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neither side presented film with a plumb bob, so I believe neither side.

christ. it's 2021
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Just show me the f*cking picture CBS 17.  It's 2021 I don't got time to listen to a videos of your talking heads prattle on while a flashy graphic eats up my RAM.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's an engineered earth embankment so it hardly matters. The wall isn't supporting the bridge.
 
Snort
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Just show me the f*cking picture CBS 17.  It's 2021 I don't got time to listen to a videos of your talking heads prattle on while a flashy graphic eats up my RAM.


It was faster for me to google "Flyover bridge wall at I-40/I-440 illusion " and look at video thumbnails.

Aint nobody go time for that video shiat.
 
Snort
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Snort: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Just show me the f*cking picture CBS 17.  It's 2021 I don't got time to listen to a videos of your talking heads prattle on while a flashy graphic eats up my RAM.

It was faster for me to google "Flyover bridge wall at I-40/I-440 illusion " and look at video thumbnails.

Aint nobody go time for that video shiat.


The image:
cbs17.comView Full Size
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It a Mystery Spot
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Xai: It's an engineered earth embankment so it hardly matters. The wall isn't supporting the bridge.


No, but isn't it holding back the embankment?
 
huntercr
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
came here for the plumb bob request. And we're done.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The engineers:
unreservedmedia.comView Full Size

"Looks fine to me."
 
srb68
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Xai: It's an engineered earth embankment so it hardly matters. The wall isn't supporting the bridge.


Hardly matters at all..each one of those wall blocks only weighs about 3,600 pounds, there's probably only about 10,000 tons of dirt and stone behind them and that overpass with the steel and concrete can only be a few pounds... nope nothing at all to worry about.
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The road is banked left.   Yeah, I'm sure it will look like it's leaning when you're driving, but stand still and it probably looks straight.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

huntercr: came here for the plumb bob request. And we're done.


Lead weight from my tackle box, some string, and a short drive for me to check.

/no, I don't have time for that today.  Making sourdough bread.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

serfdood: huntercr: came here for the plumb bob request. And we're done.

Lead weight from my tackle box, some string, and a short drive for me to check.

/no, I don't have time for that today.  Making sourdough bread.


Priorities, right?
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

serfdood: /no, I don't have time for that today.  Making sourdough bread


*gasp* me too!  Just straight sourdough or like sour rye or something crazy?  Recipe, or are you a bread whisperer?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Next you're going to tell me that the NorDOT doesn't actually build launch ramps.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Most of the trees in the background look to be leaning at about the same angle too.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
but no seriously, watch the video as they drive around the road.
the wall is built around an inside curve.
its not leaning.  the bottom part that looks bent is more wall thats lower and closer to you at an angle.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Tomahawk513: serfdood: /no, I don't have time for that today.  Making sourdough bread

*gasp* me too!  Just straight sourdough or like sour rye or something crazy?  Recipe, or are you a bread whisperer?


Second time trying, the first was a disaster.  I'm trying a recipe out of the latest Martha Stewart mag issue.  This  starter is a combo of rye and regular flour.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Bomb squad investigates red packages at the wall. Film at 11.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Is it bulging?
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 minute ago  

vudukungfu: Neither side presented film with a plumb bob, so I believe neither side.

christ. it's 2021


Nor did they present film with a plumb, Bob.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.