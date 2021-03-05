 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   One Arizona county has so many vaccine doses, it's now able to offer them to anyone over 18. Meanwhile you keep hitting F5 in the hopes of an appointment   (cnn.com) divider line
42
    More: Fail, Vaccine, Vaccination, Smallpox, incident command, Immune system, Public health, incident command structure, Gila County Arizona  
•       •       •

472 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Mar 2021 at 11:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"We were struggling to find folks within the 65 plus category to sign up for the vaccine."

Sometimes a single sentence reveals paragraphs about an area.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Have you been in Gila County? It is very rural and very conservative. Rush ruled the airwaves and Trump ruled the ballot box. I wouldn't be surprised if people simply said 'no way, I'm not gonna take no shot that the flatlanders keep trying to force down our throats'.

/flatlander is someone from the Phoenix area
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I could get vaccinated right now, but I'd have to go to rural AZ? Pass. Some costs are just too damn high.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile in Detroit:
Fark user imageView Full Size

What an idiot.
66-72% efficacy is better than 0%.
Also new studies show it's efficacy goes up over time, even getting as high as Moderna and Pfizer do:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One Arizona county has too many antivaxxers and pandemic deniers to successfully use all the vaccines they've been allocated for the aged.

Sad
 
JayCab
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Meanwhile in Detroit:
[Fark user image 370x236]
What an idiot.
66-72% efficacy is better than 0%.
Also new studies show it's efficacy goes up over time, even getting as high as Moderna and Pfizer do:

[Fark user image 742x650]


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently it is the same with Lubbock, people cross the state line to get vaccinated there instead of waiting their turn in New Mexico.  So why does Lubbock have enough to just vaccinate anybody who shows up, non questions asked?  Did Texas route the vaccines to conservative West Texas and the panhandle instead of to major cities like Houston?
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
53,000? That's like, two town here.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile in Canada, 30 something's can probably expect to be vaccinated in.. September? October?

Most 80 year olds are not even allowed yes, not because we don't have vaccines for them, but because despite months of waiting and then AN INTERRUPTION IN SUPPLY in Feb, we still don't have vaccine sites set up.

Yup. Doing great up here.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three weeks ago, there were people over 65 in Harrisburg driving 4hrs north to BFE because the rural luddites weren't taking the ones allotted them.
 
wetrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Have you been in Gila County? It is very rural and very conservative. Rush ruled the airwaves and Trump ruled the ballot box. I wouldn't be surprised if people simply said 'no way, I'm not gonna take no shot that the flatlanders keep trying to force down our throats'.

/flatlander is someone from the Phoenix area


Also, they only have 50,000 people in the whole county, which makes things easier. New York and LA are each vaccinating 50,000 people a day and nowhere close to meeting demand.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me guess, the area is rich, white, and rural?

And isn't, say, poor districts? Or a reservation?

Walker: Meanwhile in Detroit:
[Fark user image 370x236]
What an idiot.
66-72% efficacy is better than 0%.
Also new studies show it's efficacy goes up over time, even getting as high as Moderna and Pfizer do:

[Fark user image 742x650]


I'm still not getting the farking J&J stab.

LongCovid, have they heard of it? My age range gets stroke series and has permanent lung damage, as well as brain fog and other delights.

/my employer is getting the Pfizer stab thank god
//on the wait list
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Meanwhile in Detroit:
[Fark user image 370x236]
What an idiot.
66-72% efficacy is better than 0%.
Also new studies show it's efficacy goes up over time, even getting as high as Moderna and Pfizer do:

[Fark user image 742x650]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get my first dose today. Apparently the 6 awful years I spent in the Navy has some positives to it.
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: So I could get vaccinated right now, but I'd have to go to rural AZ? Pass. Some costs are just too damn high.


Gila county has some beautiful scenery, we have a cabin there that I hope to retire too someday, but yeah it is Trump country.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Been trying to get my dad an appointment in Mass and its been impossible. they only added 12000 appointments yesterday for the entire state
 
dustman81
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Apparently it is the same with Lubbock, people cross the state line to get vaccinated there instead of waiting their turn in New Mexico.  So why does Lubbock have enough to just vaccinate anybody who shows up, non questions asked?  Did Texas route the vaccines to conservative West Texas and the panhandle instead of to major cities like Houston?


Sounds like something Texas would do since Houston (and Harris County) are liberal.
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They rollout of this vaccine is such a disasters.

They should have setup a national portal where you sign up for the vaccine, enter your information that determines what priority group you fall into, and how far you're willing to travel for the shot. And then when it's your turn, you're notified.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ringshadow: Let me guess, the area is rich, white, and rural?

And isn't, say, poor districts? Or a reservation?

Walker: Meanwhile in Detroit:
[Fark user image 370x236]
What an idiot.
66-72% efficacy is better than 0%.
Also new studies show it's efficacy goes up over time, even getting as high as Moderna and Pfizer do:

[Fark user image 742x650]

I'm still not getting the farking J&J stab.

LongCovid, have they heard of it? My age range gets stroke series and has permanent lung damage, as well as brain fog and other delights.

/my employer is getting the Pfizer stab thank god
//on the wait list


Apparently enough people in my southeast county refused it that they started the under-85s with health conditions, so I got the first Pfizer dose last week.

My sister in Alabama has permanent lung damage and has heart issues now from catching COVID lasr November, and I real don't want to end up like her.
 
Bear_of_Arkona
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Meanwhile in Detroit:
[Fark user image image 370x236]
What an idiot.
66-72% efficacy is better than 0%.
Also new studies show it's efficacy goes up over time, even getting as high as Moderna and Pfizer do:

[Fark user image image 742x650]


Agreed. I can see saving Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for those at the highest morbidity risk as I understand it those two vaccines reduce severe cases and hospitalizations better than J&J's version. Give J&J's shots to those that are healthier. But any vaccine is going to help.
 
JesseL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wetrat: Nadie_AZ: Have you been in Gila County? It is very rural and very conservative. Rush ruled the airwaves and Trump ruled the ballot box. I wouldn't be surprised if people simply said 'no way, I'm not gonna take no shot that the flatlanders keep trying to force down our throats'.

/flatlander is someone from the Phoenix area

Also, they only have 50,000 people in the whole county, which makes things easier. New York and LA are each vaccinating 50,000 people a day and nowhere close to meeting demand.


50,000 people at the same density of New York or LA would be easy, but Gila county is 4,795 square miles. Bigger than LA county.
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got mine because some medical worker declined theirs and it would have gone to waste.  (Or more likely, gone to somebody else in my tier no more deserving than me.)

It boggles the mind that people are turning vaccines down.  I mean, true, we don't know  for sure that the vaccine won't make you grow gills thirty years down the line because it hasn't been around that long, but we do know that Covid might steamroll you right the F now so the risk/benefit ratio should be pretty obvious.
 
Stud Gerbil [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still waiting in Ohio.   Wife is 65, I'm 64.   One of these days ...
 
bittermang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've met too many people who have vaccines available for them say, "There are others who need it before me." That's probably true.

But.

When everyone is too polite to go get the shots, those shots expire and become useless to everyone. These things have just about the worst shelf life imaginable.

So if vaccines are available, go get the shot. Even if someone is allegedly more deserving, the more vaccinated regardless is a net good for us all.
 
dustman81
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bear_of_Arkona: Walker: Meanwhile in Detroit:
[Fark user image image 370x236]
What an idiot.
66-72% efficacy is better than 0%.
Also new studies show it's efficacy goes up over time, even getting as high as Moderna and Pfizer do:

[Fark user image image 742x650]

Agreed. I can see saving Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for those at the highest morbidity risk as I understand it those two vaccines reduce severe cases and hospitalizations better than J&J's version. Give J&J's shots to those that are healthier. But any vaccine is going to help.


Beggars can't be choosers. Even Fauci is saying get whatever vaccine you can.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thats not even how phase 2 works.
it doesnt go from "over 65 people" directly to "anyone 18-65"

theres a phase in there for "18-65 with health complications/risks"

unless they are seriously trying to claim that not a single person in their county has high blood pressure or is obese or has asthma etc etc then they are horrendously violating vaccine rollout guidelines.
 
dustman81
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: Still waiting in Ohio.   Wife is 65, I'm 64.   One of these days ...


Ohio opened it to those 60+ last Thursday.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JesseL: wetrat: Nadie_AZ: Have you been in Gila County? It is very rural and very conservative. Rush ruled the airwaves and Trump ruled the ballot box. I wouldn't be surprised if people simply said 'no way, I'm not gonna take no shot that the flatlanders keep trying to force down our throats'.

/flatlander is someone from the Phoenix area

Also, they only have 50,000 people in the whole county, which makes things easier. New York and LA are each vaccinating 50,000 people a day and nowhere close to meeting demand.

50,000 people at the same density of New York or LA would be easy, but Gila county is 4,795 square miles. Bigger than LA county.


Yeah but at the same time, half the county's population is centered in two towns.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

orneryredguy: I got mine because some medical worker declined theirs and it would have gone to waste.  (Or more likely, gone to somebody else in my tier no more deserving than me.)

It boggles the mind that people are turning vaccines down.  I mean, true, we don't know  for sure that the vaccine won't make you grow gills thirty years down the line because it hasn't been around that long, but we do know that Covid might steamroll you right the F now so the risk/benefit ratio should be pretty obvious.


Maybe it's someone in the medical field that has avoided it for a year and figures they can keep doing that, so give it to a person that is more vulnerable.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MurphyMurphy: Three weeks ago, there were people over 65 in Harrisburg driving 4hrs north to BFE because the rural luddites weren't taking the ones allotted them.


Harrisburg is rural luddites.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Walker: Meanwhile in Detroit:
[Fark user image 370x236]
What an idiot.
66-72% efficacy is better than 0%.
Also new studies show it's efficacy goes up over time, even getting as high as Moderna and Pfizer do:

[Fark user image 742x650]


Penis.
 
Obama's Left Nut
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

chawco: Meanwhile in Canada, 30 something's can probably expect to be vaccinated in.. September? October?

Most 80 year olds are not even allowed yes, not because we don't have vaccines for them, but because despite months of waiting and then AN INTERRUPTION IN SUPPLY in Feb, we still don't have vaccine sites set up.

Yup. Doing great up here.


Hows that single payor working out for ya?

Sorry just had to get in the one dig I could get in!
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Hooker with a Penis: Noticeably F.A.T.: So I could get vaccinated right now, but I'd have to go to rural AZ? Pass. Some costs are just too damn high.

Gila county has some beautiful scenery, we have a cabin there that I hope to retire too someday, but yeah it is Trump country.


If I want beautiful rural scenery I'll just drive out to the western slope of my own state where at least...

You know what, I'mma shut up now.
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: orneryredguy: I got mine because some medical worker declined theirs and it would have gone to waste.  (Or more likely, gone to somebody else in my tier no more deserving than me.)

It boggles the mind that people are turning vaccines down.  I mean, true, we don't know  for sure that the vaccine won't make you grow gills thirty years down the line because it hasn't been around that long, but we do know that Covid might steamroll you right the F now so the risk/benefit ratio should be pretty obvious.

Maybe it's someone in the medical field that has avoided it for a year and figures they can keep doing that, so give it to a person that is more vulnerable.


I can't rule that out, but surely they'd also know that any unused doses in the vial would go into the nearest available arm, not necessarily the most vulnerable one.

(For the record, being vaccinated changed nothing about how I behave and nearly everything about how I feel.)
 
wetrat
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

orneryredguy: I mean, true, we don't know  for sure that the vaccine won't make you grow gills thirty years down the line because it hasn't been around that long


Yeah, I've heard people give this as a reason for declining. Except, the idea that there's going to be some hidden side effect that will become apparent years from now isn't at all logical.

Vaccines wear off over time (thus why you have to get boosters sometimes). Nasty side effects are either going to happen more or less immediately (allergic reactions), which is why they make you wait around for 15 minutes after the shot, or within days of injection (as your immune system goes to work).

These vaccines in particular don't contain any active viruses and they just go in the muscle tissue in your arm. They tell the cells in your arm to generate spike proteins, which trigger your immune system to respond (the proteins themselves aren't harmful, they just usually show up on the virus, which is). The vaccine doesn't circulate in your bloodstream or anything like that. There's no way for it to hide for 30 years and then suddenly come out and cause something terrible to happen.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bittermang: I've met too many people who have vaccines available for them say, "There are others who need it before me." That's probably true.

But.

When everyone is too polite to go get the shots, those shots expire and become useless to everyone. These things have just about the worst shelf life imaginable.

So if vaccines are available, go get the shot. Even if someone is allegedly more deserving, the more vaccinated regardless is a net good for us all.


Yeah, my aunt (70~ish) recently convinced me to stop waiting and try to get the shot. I just turned 40, in perfect health, like the staying at home, and was ready to be as patient as needed. Still can't believe people are turning it down. But then again, still struggle to believe people's stupidity and blindness led to half a million dead from this.
 
lithven
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Obama's Left Nut: chawco: Meanwhile in Canada, 30 something's can probably expect to be vaccinated in.. September? October?

Most 80 year olds are not even allowed yes, not because we don't have vaccines for them, but because despite months of waiting and then AN INTERRUPTION IN SUPPLY in Feb, we still don't have vaccine sites set up.

Yup. Doing great up here.

Hows that single payor working out for ya?

Sorry just had to get in the one dig I could get in!


I know this is sarcasm but the US distribution is very much socialized medicine (federal government is paying for it, states and federal government are defining who is eligible, etc.).  Maybe people will be thankful they aren't on the hook for a $1500 copay for the name brand formulary drug (or whatever other adjectives insurance companies use to increase out of pocket costs) and realize socialized medicine is a good thing! Never mind, they're conservatives, they'll go right back to worrying about the wrong people getting health care.
 
ZeroPly
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

JesseL: wetrat: Nadie_AZ: Have you been in Gila County? It is very rural and very conservative. Rush ruled the airwaves and Trump ruled the ballot box. I wouldn't be surprised if people simply said 'no way, I'm not gonna take no shot that the flatlanders keep trying to force down our throats'.

/flatlander is someone from the Phoenix area

Also, they only have 50,000 people in the whole county, which makes things easier. New York and LA are each vaccinating 50,000 people a day and nowhere close to meeting demand.

50,000 people at the same density of New York or LA would be easy, but Gila county is 4,795 square miles. Bigger than LA county.


That makes it easier, not harder. When you set up vaccine distribution in densely populated areas, crowd logistics and parking are complicated. In a low density area, you still have high schools, churches, etc, and a metric sh*t ton of parking. You can set up a tent city in a day in a field if you need to. Remember that every last person in that county has some place they can go to vote. They're not living in equatorial rain forest with no roads.
 
ketchumifyoucan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Hooker with a Penis: Noticeably F.A.T.: So I could get vaccinated right now, but I'd have to go to rural AZ? Pass. Some costs are just too damn high.

Gila county has some beautiful scenery, we have a cabin there that I hope to retire too someday, but yeah it is Trump country.


Same here on the cabin. The neighbor across the road from mine still has his 8'x4' campaign sign hanging on his front gate. The 2 whitetail deer we saw in front of his place last Sunday didn't seem to care. It was a rare sighting, it's usually elk. They do require a Gila Co. address on a drivers license to get vaccinated.
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

wetrat: orneryredguy: I mean, true, we don't know  for sure that the vaccine won't make you grow gills thirty years down the line because it hasn't been around that long

Yeah, I've heard people give this as a reason for declining. Except, the idea that there's going to be some hidden side effect that will become apparent years from now isn't at all logical.

Vaccines wear off over time (thus why you have to get boosters sometimes). Nasty side effects are either going to happen more or less immediately (allergic reactions), which is why they make you wait around for 15 minutes after the shot, or within days of injection (as your immune system goes to work).

These vaccines in particular don't contain any active viruses and they just go in the muscle tissue in your arm. They tell the cells in your arm to generate spike proteins, which trigger your immune system to respond (the proteins themselves aren't harmful, they just usually show up on the virus, which is). The vaccine doesn't circulate in your bloodstream or anything like that. There's no way for it to hide for 30 years and then suddenly come out and cause something terrible to happen.


I spoke with hyperbole.  I obviously agree with you, given how eager I was to get jabbed.  I'm assuming the decision to decline a shot was based on a lack of understanding of how the vaccines work and how safe they are.

(And personally, the ability to breathe underwater, while not first in my list of wished-for superpowers, would be pretty cool.  Why do I have to wait 30 years?)
 
wetrat
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ZeroPly: JesseL: wetrat: Nadie_AZ: Have you been in Gila County? It is very rural and very conservative. Rush ruled the airwaves and Trump ruled the ballot box. I wouldn't be surprised if people simply said 'no way, I'm not gonna take no shot that the flatlanders keep trying to force down our throats'.

/flatlander is someone from the Phoenix area

Also, they only have 50,000 people in the whole county, which makes things easier. New York and LA are each vaccinating 50,000 people a day and nowhere close to meeting demand.

50,000 people at the same density of New York or LA would be easy, but Gila county is 4,795 square miles. Bigger than LA county.

That makes it easier, not harder. When you set up vaccine distribution in densely populated areas, crowd logistics and parking are complicated. In a low density area, you still have high schools, churches, etc, and a metric sh*t ton of parking. You can set up a tent city in a day in a field if you need to. Remember that every last person in that county has some place they can go to vote. They're not living in equatorial rain forest with no roads.


Plus, density doesn't mean it's easy to get around. It can take hours to go from one side of LA to the other, same in NYC. Add to that not everyone has a car, so you have to figure out how to position sites for people who take this bus and that subway line. Plus you need a backend of your website that can handle millions of appointments, not thousands. And so on.

Of course, now that they have that stuff set up and running (sort of) smoothly, LA and NYC are able to vaccinate at a far faster rate than any rural place. But the setup is obnoxiously complicated and in the time it's taken them to get fully operational, these rural places with 50k people are already at the next phase.
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.