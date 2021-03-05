 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Livemint)   Looks like we didn't need Thanos after all   (livemint.com) divider line
13
    More: Interesting, Demography, Total fertility rate, Fertility, 36-year-old, Crisis, Financial crisis, Pregnancy, Developed country  
•       •       •

593 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Mar 2021 at 11:05 AM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
blog.yellowoctopus.com.auView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who wants to birth a kid into a pandemic?

Who's even in the mood with all the gloom and doom?

Next year.
 
hotrod2001
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oh no...whatever will we do!?! we only have how many billion people and an ever-increasing moron population, why add to it?
 
the_rhino
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

edmo: Who wants to birth a kid into a pandemic?

Who's even in the mood with all the gloom and doom?

Next year.


What else is there to do when trapped in the house with the missus?
 
Psylence [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Who wants to have a kid in a world that is obsessed with giving all wealth to those who already have it all? There is no future to GIVE to a new generation, it has already been stolen.

And now we get to be guilted about it.
 
algman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Oh noes.  We'll run out of humans in a few millennia at this rate!!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
We need less people, more dogs
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Maybe because people can't afford additional children during national emergencies and pandemics in American-style capitalist societies?  We have extreme unemployment, and yet the USA and Mexico are negotiating higher numbers of guest worker visas for this year because capitalist pigs don't want to pay living wages to their workers.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
But we have to keep that ponzi scheme going!
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well then how will I keep my coffee hot?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So what's the deal with dark these days and dupes? It happens so much I can't believe it's an error. Some "it's just too juicy to leave to one thread" editorial choices? It's like they don't even read their own site.
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Stagnant wages, inflation, global pandemic, wide-spread unemployment, civil unrest, etc.

Why would anybody want to increase their stress levels by adding another responsibility??
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.