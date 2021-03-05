 Skip to content
(WCTV Tallahassee)   If you're in the Boston area, beware of Satan trying to get a new date in the subway system   (wctv.tv) divider line
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Son?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"though"
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Charlie, Is that you?
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "He was ejected from the station."

Code?
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen footnotes longer than that article.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


"I bet he doesn't even power bottom."
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn autocorrect changed it from "I am single" to "I am Satan."
 
drewsclues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the_rhino: I've seen footnotes longer than that article.


The page it links to is better, and gives even more disturbing detail.

But really, what do you want here, both of their full backstories, like some sort of 2010s reboot of a classic movie?
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was just disappointed that Santa was dressed all in black, rather than his normal bright red, and didn't look at all jolly.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I don't really know what I was looking for.  I guess something more than "there was a weirdo on the T, the end".
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry, Bob's on his way as we speak. 

patch.comView Full Size


Anyone from Boston should at least have seen Bob once in his or her life. Funny story, buddies and I leaving a day game at Fenway and saw him in Kenmore. Took the T back to Harvard and he was there again in the Square. We were like, does he have a twin?  Was freaky to say the least.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well he is a Prince
 
soopey [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry. We have our own Jesus superhero in Boston.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Actually haven't seen him in a while
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like June 66th?

RTF'A', Oh.
 
soopey [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fahk. Beat me to it.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fahk. Beat me to it.


ha ha!  so close!!  :-)
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I would certainly be more inclined to take spiritual guidance from someone who can teleport.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The woman told police the man typed something on his phone and when he showed her, it said "I am Satan."

She pointed out the 22-year-old man, who told officers he was only flirting and said he was going to try and get her number.

He was ejected from the station.

For what?

I mean, that's not the sort of approach I would have used, but I fail to see what was actually disruptive or harmful hear.   A simple warning almost certainly would have sufficed.

"Hey, you creeped out that lady.  Leave her alone.  Don't make us remove you.  And some personal advice:  Come up with a better angle, or at least limit it to hitting on Goth chicks." probably would have been enough.

I mean, unless there was something more that we're not being told here.
 
dittybopper
sed 's/harmful hear/harmful here/g'

Damn auto-erotica.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretending to be Satan....I'm not even sure what circle of Hell that is.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

dittybopper: at least limit it to hitting on Goth chicks.


Everyone knows the canonical goth pickup line is "Nice boots."
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Pretending to be Satan....I'm not even sure what circle of Hell that is.


Well, he was all in black, wearing a mask, didn't hurt anyone.

It might not be an imposter.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This guy:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Would like you to know he is NOT the guy referenced in the article.

Reminds me of:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Did she type back "get behind me"?
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
crozzo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Did she type back "get behind me"?


Anything you want, baby.
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So, it's left to me to ask the most important question, "Was she hot?"
It should be in the cops' incident report.
 
Cardinal Ximenez
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure it was this guy, the evil he's perpetrated with this knows no bounds
James Blunt - You're Beautiful (Video)
Youtube oofSnsGkops
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That kind of pickup line doesn't work in Boston.

You gotta head to Salem for that. Plenty of baby bats would find that funny.
 
JohnnyFark
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So... our Lord and Savior Lucifer got KICKED OUT of the underground?

/personally, I'd rather be there... less dumbass Trump supporters down there (for now), and Ol' Nick would lose his job as Lord of Darkness if he went to Washington DC.

//My guy doesn't mind watching people die and all, but when you see good policemen dying for Baby Hitler, well...

Fark user imageView Full Size

"Who can ah stabs with muh Trump flag while ahm here?

I lubs America an' my guns... and Bubba, who was deep inside of me last night SO GUUUD..."
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Satan needs more sensitivity training.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

"He copied my women-repelling gimmick and didn't get stabbed by a psycho killer? Some guys have all the luck."
 
captain anonymous
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Wow, even the devil is masking-up. Says a lot about Americans.
 
captain anonymous
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"He was ejected from the station"
Saucy!
 
