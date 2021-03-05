 Skip to content
(NPR)   All of our children are no longer above average   (npr.org) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is they learning, though? That's the question.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biden said he wanted schools open within 100 days of taking office.

Biden said he would listen to the science.

Scientists can't predict when a pandemic will end, nor can they predict when a virus will stop haunting schools, work places, restaurants, bus stops, buses, cafeterias, and so on.

Why did Biden say he would open schools within 100 days if the science couldn't show him that?

His decision was political and it was foolish. More will die because of these kinds of decisions that are not based on science.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
No one should ever set a goal.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
But are our women strong and our men good-looking?
 
NINEv2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Is they learning, though? That's the question.


Were they not destined to be the dumbest generation anyways?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Why did Biden say he would open schools within 100 days if the science couldn't show him that?


Because he's a politician.


/ It will go away in April
// If you like your doctor you can keep your doctor.
/// I did not have sexual relations with that woman
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
As long as they don't skimp on music lessons and Mario Cart, they should be all set for the coming apocalyptic future

i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: No one should ever set a goal.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
How long does it take to learn your kid how to use the remote?  Especially with xfinity's voice recognition you basically just need to push one button.

Now teaching them to put the remote in a place you can easily find it will take years.
 
dothemath
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"fark those kids"
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Starting part-time next week.  First one, day, then two days, then four days.  School is over in 2.5 months.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
>NPR/Ipsos Poll: Nearly One-Third Of Parents May Stick With Remote Learning

Remote learning is too close to home-schooling for me to be super comfortable with it.  There's a reason that we didn't want Pa Ingalls to be the teacher, and we opted to have trained people provide education.  Then there's the whole wealth of social things that tie us together, shared common experiences.

Without them, what happens?

I expect we'll find out.  Already, the parochial home schoolers seem to be leaving their mark on the world.  Accelerating that...might not be good.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I was fully prepared for this to be a story about Garrison Keillor dying.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: I was fully prepared for this to be a story about Garrison Keillor dying.


Me too.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What ever will Miss Crabtree do without children bringing her apples every day?
 
Pimple
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Here I am, currently watching my 8 year old and 6 year old in remote learning.

The 8 year old in 2nd grade is doing, well, good enough that she figured out how to try and sneak watch youtube while doing school.

My 6 year old gets to experience Kindergarten, the only fun year of school with 2.5 hours a day of sitting watching a teacher try to herd cats over zoom.

All the while I'm here trying to do my full time job.

I hate it all.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My kid does fine not attending physical school. His fear of the sun and others has increased but with climate change and pandemics, that's probably for the best.
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Biden said he wanted schools open within 100 days of taking office.

Biden said he would listen to the science.

Scientists can't predict when a pandemic will end, nor can they predict when a virus will stop haunting schools, work places, restaurants, bus stops, buses, cafeterias, and so on.

Why did Biden say he would open schools within 100 days if the science couldn't show him that?

His decision was political and it was foolish. More will die because of these kinds of decisions that are not based on science.


Thanks Trump.
 
algman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
more than 4 out of 5 would like to see schools provide targeted extra services to help their kids catch up

and 90%+ are unwilling to pay extra for this.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bronskrat: My kid does fine not attending physical school. His fear of the sun and others has increased but with climate change and pandemics, that's probably for the best.


But what about metaphysical school?
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I have questions.

48% of parents are concerned their kids will be behind after the pandemic. Behind what? The rest of the kids in same school that are also in the same farkng boat so should in theory be "behind" about the same amount? Parents were worried about their kids being "behind" in school compared to whom/what? Their grade level, other schools that opened or doing hybrid already, other school systems in their area? Other states? Lets be honest here, the US education system has been "behind" the rest of the first world nations in education for decades, so why get all worried about this? Even if the entire US student body gets set back a year, so farking what? Considering the quality of education in the US today they could all use an extra year or so school.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The problem with this is that the kids who are doing well with remote learning were already the most advantaged and probably already doing well in school. They have the resources and environment at home to do well, or at least just as good, have the learning foundation and skills to let them work independently better, and honestly in some cases probably have better tools available to them than what is in school.

With remote they get some extra sleep, some extra time back in their day, the ability to work more at their own pace, etc.

The other side of the coin is the kids who do need that additional attention, have shiatty home environments, etc.

I'd be all for allowing remote for kids above a certain grade level who are demonstrating the ability to succeed with it in many, but not all subjects, and certainly not all kids.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: I was fully prepared for this to be a story about Garrison Keillor dying.


Or arrested for misdeeds. But yeah.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Why did Biden say he would open schools within 100 days if the science couldn't show him that?


Because campaign promises like:

"We will periodically review data and our goal is to reopen schools at some future, undefined date, that we may have to redefine criteria for as we learn more, but at present we have a team of technocrats working on a 17 point plan to achieving the goal based on current information, that you can see on our website"

Do not win elections.

A simple:

"We will reopen schools within 100 days"

Is something that most folks can wrap their heads around, even if they know on some level that terms and conditions apply and the goal may be subject to review and change.

The country would be a better place if the first option worked. But it doesn't. Americans DGAF about details and need bold promises before they're willing to vote for someone.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ElecricalPast: bronskrat: My kid does fine not attending physical school. His fear of the sun and others has increased but with climate change and pandemics, that's probably for the best.

But what about metaphysical school?


He's there in spirit.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Target Builder: Nadie_AZ: Why did Biden say he would open schools within 100 days if the science couldn't show him that?

Because campaign promises like:

"We will periodically review data and our goal is to reopen schools at some future, undefined date, that we may have to redefine criteria for as we learn more, but at present we have a team of technocrats working on a 17 point plan to achieving the goal based on current information, that you can see on our website"

Do not win elections.

A simple:

"We will reopen schools within 100 days"

Is something that most folks can wrap their heads around, even if they know on some level that terms and conditions apply and the goal may be subject to review and change.

The country would be a better place if the first option worked. But it doesn't. Americans DGAF about details and need bold promises before they're willing to vote for someone.


You're lucky you're not on the Pol tab or The Purity Posse would tell you why you're wrong and why a comprehensively detailed and painfully honest plan would win the hearts and minds of a huge block of voters out there who would love to vote for that, but they've just never been inspired by it.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They're slowly acclimating to smaller and smaller spaces and decreased contact.
We will hopefully arrive at cage training in the near future.
It's practical and within our means.
 
