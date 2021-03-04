 Skip to content
 
(Military.com)   Male Marines will have to join female counterparts in going commando   (military.com)
Commander Lysdexic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now if only they'd stop raping the WMs
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The annualized line item for men's underwear is not much: 72 cents, Pendracki said. It will be removed in the fiscal 2022 MRL, he noted.
The new annualized allowance for women's dress pumps may make a more substantial difference to Marines' wallets: Female Marines will now get $16.66 per year to maintain and replace their dress shoes.

Is there required underwear for male marines that they must always purchase and wear? I mean, I know it says they're issued some in their "initial sea bag" but after that pair or pairs wear out, could they just go to Kohl's and buy a pack of tighty whities? What does a pair of military-issue underwear cost vs. what's available commercially?

And I'm not sure how you spend money on "maintaining" dress pumps for women. Is this for things like buying polish and scuff brushes? Because if that's the case, $16.66 per year seems a bit excessive, unless the idea is that they're supposed to be saving up the yearly allowance for when they need to buy a new pair (which I can't imagine is required more than once every several years).
 
Salmon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  










 
the_rhino
‘’ 11 minutes ago  











Boner camouflage
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Commander Lysdexic: Now if only they'd stop raping the WMs


I should think that would be desirable of everyone
 
drogg
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I feel pretty, oh so pretty
I feel pretty and witty and bright
And I pity any boot who isn't me tonight
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  









The answer to the underwear question (maybe accidentally?) is in the headline... commando. Many in the military simply don't wear underwear.  Depends on the job/mos though. Mostly because It's too damn hot and a few other reasons.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 2 minutes ago  












 
wingedkat [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
16.66 isn't going buy a terribly comfortable or durable pair of shoes, for men or women.

Not that 72 cents went terribly far towards good underwear.

Makes me wonder, are bras required clothing?  Because a good bra costs at least $20, assuming you are small chested and just want a sports bra.  Bustier women generally end up paying a lot more.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ less than a minute ago  









I went Commando after Boot Camp...
But yes, you can pretty much wear anything you want, as long as Gunny can't seem 'em.
 
