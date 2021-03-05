 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Forget flying cars. The English have flying ships   (bbc.com) divider line
    Weird, Anticyclone, Mr Braine, Temperature, cold air, Troposphere, Key, Kanon, Visual Art's  
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
pa1.narvii.comView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Suez canal is fun too.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a flying repeat.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flying ship o'er the water, very free and easy.

CSNY to the recording studio
Or Jefferson Airplane.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you look, you can actaully see the true horizon is behind the ship, but theo optical illusion seems to be tgat the sea around it looks like air
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So do the Russians.

Lesa Listvy - Flying Ship
Youtube I_6_4FiEkVY
 
Bondith [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't this turn out to be a 'shop the last time it was making the rounds?

/I haven't seen enough shops in my time to tell by some of the pixels
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is merely what a former driller on an oil platform and smartest man in the world (just ask him) would refer to as an "obstacle conclusion".
 
sxacho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's going to be one hell of a splash when it hits the water.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh my God, not only is it flying, much of its hull is missing.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's called an Ekranoplan:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The English had flying ships 70 years ago...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: This is a flying repeat.


Since the dawn of the internet and the existence of lists of natural optical illusions. But, yes, earlier this week on fark too.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here they're called "French Fries".
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

omg bbq: This is merely what a former driller on an oil platform and smartest man in the world (just ask him) would refer to as an "obstacle conclusion".


You know, I love it when people mangle language like that.   It's hilarious.  And I don't mean that in a demeaning way.   It's just that it strikes me as funny.   The distaffbopper does that occasionally, and we always have a good laugh about it together once we figure out what she meant instead of what she said.   And occasionally, they become part of our conversations with each other, often to the bewilderment of people listening in.  We know what we mean, but they don't.

It's kind of like Cockney rhyming slang, but not intentional.   Which makes it even more fun.
 
Pert [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
To make something as heavy as a ship fly, you need the kind of power that can only be generated by a nuclear reactor.

Hence the English obsession with fission ships.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

omg bbq: This is merely what a former driller on an oil platform and smartest man in the world (just ask him) would refer to as an "obstacle conclusion".


I think the technical term is "Fat Morgan".
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sxacho
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Pert: To make something as heavy as a ship fly, you need the kind of power that can only be generated by a nuclear reactor.

Hence the English obsession with fission ships.


Grrrrr
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Better not let Sid see.
 
gopats [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
But does have a Wave Motion Gun?

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
metric
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm in a grammar snobby mood, and it's the BBC, fer criminy's sake:

An optical illusion caused the ship to appear as though it was hovering above the horizon.

It should be "as though it were."
 
crzybtch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I have seen this illusion many times on Lake St.Clair, which is between two great Lakes, Huron and Erie.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
