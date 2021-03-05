 Skip to content
44
darkhorse23
7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FightDirector
6 hours ago  
I have neither the time, nor patience, nor the crayons, necessary to fully explain to people who might support this program, that what they are illustrating has not a goddamn thing to do with the actual code of chivalry (which varied tremendously in both broad scope and in fine detail, from its early 12th-century origins as an occasionally-enforced code of purely military conduct adopted from the Arabs, to the post-medieval guide to gentleman's etiquette that it eventually became).

But to rebut, simply, at no time nor place did the "code of chivalry" restrict the behavior of women** in the manner described by the intellectually stunted puerile farkweasels at that school who deign to fondly refer to themselves as "educators".  The Code of Chivalry was strictly and purely a set of behaviors which limited the behavior of MEN, to a greater or lesser degree depending on circumstance and whether it would or could be enforced.  Claiming that the Code of Chivalry requires women to behave in a subservient manner is a damnable lie upon its very face.

/**a woman who could be classified as a "knight", in terms of the requirement to engage in regular military service to a superior, and who could be classified as a military professional, would theoretically fall under the strictures of such a code.  However, such a woman, should she exist (no, Joan of Arc wasn't a member of the permanent military class; and the Order of the Hatchet predates the formal Code in Spain by a half-century), would be incredibly uncommon, and therefore restrictions on her theoretical behavior certainly would apply to "all women" in the way the insipid pillock who wrote the assignment assumes.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
3 hours ago  
What? Nothing about cooking delicious meals for men?
/runs
 
Herb Utsmelz
3 hours ago  
Ever try to f+ck a woman in an industrially tightened corset and fifteen pounds worth of skirt?

Neither have I and I'm glad I missed the era.
 
vudukungfu
3 hours ago  

FightDirector: I have neither the time, nor patience, nor the crayons, necessary to fully explain to people who might support this program, that what they are illustrating has not a goddamn thing to do with the actual code of chivalry (which varied tremendously in both broad scope and in fine detail, from its early 12th-century origins as an occasionally-enforced code of purely military conduct adopted from the Arabs, to the post-medieval guide to gentleman's etiquette that it eventually became).

But to rebut, simply, at no time nor place did the "code of chivalry" restrict the behavior of women** in the manner described by the intellectually stunted puerile farkweasels at that school who deign to fondly refer to themselves as "educators".  The Code of Chivalry was strictly and purely a set of behaviors which limited the behavior of MEN, to a greater or lesser degree depending on circumstance and whether it would or could be enforced.  Claiming that the Code of Chivalry requires women to behave in a subservient manner is a damnable lie upon its very face.

/**a woman who could be classified as a "knight", in terms of the requirement to engage in regular military service to a superior, and who could be classified as a military professional, would theoretically fall under the strictures of such a code.  However, such a woman, should she exist (no, Joan of Arc wasn't a member of the permanent military class; and the Order of the Hatchet predates the formal Code in Spain by a half-century), would be incredibly uncommon, and therefore restrictions on her theoretical behavior certainly would apply to "all women" in the way the insipid pillock who wrote the assignment assumes.


*shakes tiny, gauntleted fist*
 
EvilEgg
2 hours ago  

Herb Utsmelz: Ever try to f+ck a woman in an industrially tightened corset and fifteen pounds worth of skirt?

Neither have I and I'm glad I missed the era.


I bet she would take any excuse to get naked.
 
Herb Utsmelz
2 hours ago  

EvilEgg: Herb Utsmelz: Ever try to f+ck a woman in an industrially tightened corset and fifteen pounds worth of skirt?

Neither have I and I'm glad I missed the era.

I bet she would take any excuse to get naked.


usernamechecksout.html
 
ArcadianRefugee
1 hour ago  
Misogyny trifecta in play?

/ hope not...
 
Walker
1 hour ago  
Texas, if you could go ahead and join the 21st century and also turn blue that would be great. Thanks.
 
Derp Du Jour
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
1 hour ago  
Did that fat pastor write this one?
 
gar1013
1 hour ago  
One of the items involves not whining or complaining.

Good luck getting a HS student to do that.
 
Judge Judy and Executioner
1 hour ago  

Herb Utsmelz: Ever try to f+ck a woman in an industrially tightened corset and fifteen pounds worth of skirt?

Neither have I and I'm glad I missed the era.


Tight AF.
 
Weatherkiss
1 hour ago  
sadanduseless.b-cdn.netView Full Size


"This is what happens when you don't smile more."
 
HerptheDerp
1 hour ago  
What is Texas like? Is the Buggies and Whips industry doing alright? Is there a paper boy every few corners shouting "Extreee, Extreee, read about it!" and that's how they get their news? That seems like how they probably get their news.

/Starting to agree, we need that "Texas" tag
 
yanoosh
1 hour ago  
I have a feeling some people are going to have a problem with this. I'm quite happy with my Steppford wife.
 
roguejuliet
1 hour ago  

Herb Utsmelz: Ever try to f+ck a woman in an industrially tightened corset and fifteen pounds worth of skirt?

Neither have I and I'm glad I missed the era.


You're supposed to take the corset off first, Herb.
 
Mr_Vimes
54 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: [sadanduseless.b-cdn.net image 660x550]

"This is what happens when you don't smile more."


Look at this dildo. LOOK AT IT.
 
ArcadianRefugee
53 minutes ago  

Derp Du Jour: [Fark user image image 425x275]


"Be a little gay and a little more interesting for him."

Go on....
 
KarmicDisaster
53 minutes ago  
That's weird, even for Texas.
 
Archie Goodwin
52 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: [sadanduseless.b-cdn.net image 660x550]

"This is what happens when you don't smile more."


...and hence began the tradition of "Not tonight dear, I have a headache."
 
HailRobonia
52 minutes ago  
People romanticize codes of chivalry (including Bushido) and take them at face value. "See, a knight/samurai would rather die than be dishonored blah blah blah" but don't realize these codes were generally written as an desperate attempt to get rowdy and armed people to behave at least somewhat decently.

Assuming knights and samurai always followed those codes is like assuming all high school students follow their school's code of conduct.
 
Mr_Vimes
49 minutes ago  
Chivalry AND purity...

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
veale728
48 minutes ago  
Someone in the private Facebook group where the assignment was shared said there was also an assignment for boys, instructing them to "have manners towards the ladies and treat them politely in some situations," according to EverythingLubbock.com.

Some situations?!
 
MythDragon
46 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: [sadanduseless.b-cdn.net image 660x550]

"This is what happens when you don't smile more."


"What happened?"
'I complained. I told my husband he was a pain in my neck.'

/ 'Ow! Don't touch it, that's still a bit tender'
 
Kirzania
45 minutes ago  
What really makes me laugh is that if a parent had brought this forward to a teacher or the principal and had complaints about it, that is to say, it didn't escape via social media, the parents would have been told, "This is district approved and I'm just doing what I'm(/we're) supposed to do."
They really love hiding behind that line. At least we have social media now so the school truly understands how outrageous they're being. Of course, the sad thing is that somebody actually thought this was legitimate lesson plan. Unless there's something we're all missing that the assignment was supposed to show how ridiculous it was.
 
Wendigogo
45 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Misogyny trifecta in play?

/ hope not...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo
42 minutes ago  
So if she doesn't have a flouncy dress to wear can she dress as a stack of bitcoins to please men?
 
MythDragon
42 minutes ago  

roguejuliet: Herb Utsmelz: Ever try to f+ck a woman in an industrially tightened corset and fifteen pounds worth of skirt?

Neither have I and I'm glad I missed the era.

You're supposed to take the corset off first, Herb.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
loki see loki do
41 minutes ago  
WTAFITS?
 
StoPPeRmobile
36 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Misogyny trifecta in play?

/ hope not...


Don't worry, they will still mutilate the baby boys.
 
big pig peaches
34 minutes ago  
I really hope there's more to this...

If my daughter brought this home I would have to to show up at the school with my mace and defend my child's honor.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
27 minutes ago  
I mean....

Nobody in the class is living in medieval Europe.

Nobody in the class is any sort of knight.

Nobody in the class is any sort of military figure.

So not only would the girls have nothing to do without soome creative license, neither would the guys.

While they aren't well defined and vary from location and decade, the codes were almost always incredibly sexist, entrenched in classic gender roles, religious, nationalist, pro military propaganda.

It hardly seems a stretch that a female equivalent would be equally so.
 
LesserEvil
26 minutes ago  
It's what Jesus would want womenfolk to do. He taught ut that women should never object  to what a man wants, and men, particularly ones wielding the bible, should be allowed full authority over women and their bodies.

/but it's the libs libs libs that have an agenda, amiright?
 
Snort
25 minutes ago  

Herb Utsmelz: Ever try to f+ck a woman in an industrially tightened corset and fifteen pounds worth of skirt?

Neither have I and I'm glad I missed the era.


You don't mess with either.  Just flip up the skirt and get busy.

/am very, very, very old.
 
maumau the flakcatcher
23 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Misogyny trifecta in play?

/ hope not...


Republican Neanderthal misogyny trifecta in play, I say.
 
BitwiseShift
20 minutes ago  
The assignment said "all ladies deemed worthy of the honor by the gentlemen" would get 10 points for every witness signature.
The list states, "Ladies must address all men respectfully by title, with a lowered head and curtsy," and "Ladies must never criticize a male." It also says "ladies" must not initiate conversations with males, or "show intellectual superiority" outside the classroom "if it would offend the men around them." It also says they must cook for the "gentlemen in their class" and should clean up after the men.
"Ladies must obey any reasonable request of a male. If not sure if it is considered reasonable, ladies can check with their teachers," one of the rules reads.

Damn that's a good assignment.  Survey the current male attitudes toward women's roles to give students a realistic view of who and what they're dealing with.  That the school board chimed in is an added benefit.

The next assignment should be about attitudes towards women in Salem in the 1600s.

The teacher is wasted in public school and needs a better job in an elite private school.
 
ArcadianRefugee
14 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: ArcadianRefugee: Misogyny trifecta in play?

/ hope not...

Don't worry, they will still mutilate the baby boys.


miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
maumau the flakcatcher
13 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: [sadanduseless.b-cdn.net image 660x550]

"This is what happens when you don't smile more."


Man, reading the responses to this, from the bottom of the thread up, created an expectation that was not only met, but easily surmounted. The coffee is all over the table and in my bowl of Cheerios, so thank you so very much.
 
loki see loki do
13 minutes ago  
That isn't even.
 
maumau the flakcatcher
11 minutes ago  

Walker: Texas, if you could go ahead and join the 21st century and also turn blue that would be great. Thanks.


They were blue for a week. Didn't work.

Oh....
 
Devo
11 minutes ago  
When I was younger I remember husbands introducing their wives at some banquet event. The husband would stand up and introduce both himself, the wife, and the kids. The wives would smile and nod. My aunt stood up and did the introductions. Mike drop wasn't a thing yet, but I added it to my memory.
 
BlackWivesMatter
5 minutes ago  
So instead of kids experiencing the emotions and actions regarding how silly these things were in the past which is what I wish my daughters would know.  People just want them to read about it with no sense of passion as to why it's not acceptable.   Soon just reading about the past will be banned, because it shows a past that isn't the present or our imagined future.   Which will lead to the same events occurring again to zero institutional memory.  Great job public.
 
Fano
3 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: People romanticize codes of chivalry (including Bushido) and take them at face value. "See, a knight/samurai would rather die than be dishonored blah blah blah" but don't realize these codes were generally written as an desperate attempt to get rowdy and armed people to behave at least somewhat decently.

Assuming knights and samurai always followed those codes is like assuming all high school students follow their school's code of conduct.


They wouldn't have to write up such a code if anyone was following it
 
