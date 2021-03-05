 Skip to content
 
(Law and Crime)   God sets up woman for arrest at US Capitol. Praise god   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
23
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Maybe God can kick in the cost of her Public Defender and jail sentence so we don't have to?
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For an all powerful and omniscient super-being, God certainly seems to create some total fark-ups!
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe god wants her to preach in prison, mysterious ways.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God is in a bar, watching this on a flatscreen, laughing her ass off
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
God works in Mysterious ways - and always in the way the person talking about it wants.

Also I bet I can guess her medical allergies

dwightzombie
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Jesus hates the skeksis.
 
Whale Biologist
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I think I was maybe 5 years old.

My friend and I were upstairs and our parents were downstairs. I want to dip my toe in the "being a bad boy" waters so I said to my friend, "hey guess what? farking damn". It was a rush. I swore.

My friend ran down stairs and told our parents that I swore and what I had said.

My parents got angry at me and my dad spanked me.

In a desperate move to save face and shift blame I told them "God made me do it".

It didn't work because my parents weren't dumb and it was the excuse of a 5 year old.

This woman has the reasoning power of a 5 year old.

I think I only got two or three spanks growing up. Whatever is the right amount. I've done pretty good.
 
Conthan
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mr_a: For an all powerful and omniscient super-being, God certainly seems to create some total fark-ups!


I mean he created his arch nemesis, and not in some unintentional Batman and Joker sense, who can fark up all his plans. You'd think someone with omniscience would have better decision making.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I get a nice, warm feeling in my tummy every time I read that another of these turds has been arrested and charged for what they did on 1/6.
 
lefty248
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The stupid is strong in that one. Only stupid people try to overthrow a legally elected government.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Did god place a plate of cupcakes just below that camera?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Super sad that this is America, and Americans are being beaten for wanting to save their country," she says on one post, adding, "So welcome to communist America."

But enough about the people who protested last summer over the murder of George Floyd.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ya know, if I was just walking along minding my own business one day and BAM, God put me in a window?

I'd probably make those same faces.
 
orbister
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Akuinnen [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The giant  Bosie electric cross on the hill is talking to her.
 
Hillbilly Jim
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That is such a "Penis goes where?
" pic.
 
Burchill
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Whale Biologist: I think I was maybe 5 years old.

My friend and I were upstairs and our parents were downstairs. I want to dip my toe in the "being a bad boy" waters so I said to my friend, "hey guess what? farking damn". It was a rush. I swore.

My friend ran down stairs and told our parents that I swore and what I had said.

My parents got angry at me and my dad spanked me.

In a desperate move to save face and shift blame I told them "God made me do it".

It didn't work because my parents weren't dumb and it was the excuse of a 5 year old.

This woman has the reasoning power of a 5 year old.

I think I only got two or three spanks growing up. Whatever is the right amount. I've done pretty good.


I hope you ditched your friend.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
She looks like a Dr. Seuss character from one of the "banned" books.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is the face of a woman who just masticated her husband's penis.

OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: This is the face of a woman who just masticated her husband's penis.

Somewhere 150 cats are starving.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I will admit, she has a cool name.  It does not belong to someone with that face though.  Total mismatch.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 minute ago  
