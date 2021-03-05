 Skip to content
 
(Law and Crime)   You're a former city councilman for Parkersburg WV. You need a stool and an IPad power station. Where do you shop? At the January 6 Take Back Our Country Sale in the US Capitol, of course   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People that know the attackers are our only hope.
😔
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
These people sure do have a lot of angry exs and family. If I was dumb enough to do anything like the Jan 6th riot my mom would drag me to the FBI by my ear.
 
jm105 [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

waxbeans: People that know the attackers are our only hope.
😔


How fortunate we are then that they have been such raging assholes for so long that people gladly turn them in.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jm105: waxbeans: People that know the attackers are our only hope.
😔

How fortunate we are then that they have been such raging assholes for so long that people gladly turn them in.


😂
Yep.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I have a wingnut Brother in Law that is big into Qannon, and a major Trump supporter.  You better believe I am turning him into the FBI if I ever see any of his pics at the capital riot.  Guy ruins every family event he shows up to, in the most redneck hillbilly way possible. 

I constantly check riot photos to see if I can find him.  I have a good feeling he is somewhere in that crowd.  He's become my own personal "where's Waldo."
 
waxbeans
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: I have a wingnut Brother in Law that is big into Qannon, and a major Trump supporter.  You better believe I am turning him into the FBI if I ever see any of his pics at the capital riot.  Guy ruins every family event he shows up to, in the most redneck hillbilly way possible. 

I constantly check riot photos to see if I can find him.  I have a good feeling he is somewhere in that crowd.  He's become my own personal "where's Waldo."


🖤
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Every one of them that gets caught makes me smile.

Every one that gets turned in by family or a close friend makes me smile like that guy on Survivor.
 
sophus_tree
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Every one of them that gets caught makes me smile.

Every one that gets turned in by family or a close friend makes me smile like that guy on Survivor.


Me too.  It's a bright spot in my day.
 
