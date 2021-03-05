 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Misogynist Baptist Preacher: Don't be unattractive, ladies   (yahoo.com) divider line
8
    More: Giggity, Wind turbine, Wind power, Windmill, Floating wind turbine, uneven way ice forms, wind turbine's worst enemy, olienne Bolle, Ice  
•       •       •

69 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Mar 2021 at 6:30 AM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Brat E. Pants [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Why is it so many times that women after they get married let themselves go? Why is that? Why do they do that?

Fark that dillhole. He can pound holy sand straight up his ass.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Brat E. Pants: Why is it so many times that women after they get married let themselves go? Why is that? Why do they do that?

Fark that dillhole. He can pound holy sand straight up his ass.


This fat f*ck can't reach his ass ...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jennycom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The hypocrisy of this fella criticizing women for weight gain... my god
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Now look, I'm not saying every woman can be the epic - the epic - trophy wife of all time like Melania Trump...

Somehow, I don't think it's Melania he admires.
 
Brat E. Pants [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Good LORD the quotes from the article are just the tip of the disgusting iceberg. I managed to listen to the video, and to call it a dumpster fire doesn't begin to do it justice.

My man has never for a second made me feel like I wasn't good enough with my mom bod in sweat pants.

I think imma wake him up right now and show him my gratitude.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Beauty is only skin deep, but ugly goes clean to the bone."  ~  Robert Heinlein

And this guy is proof.
 
drxym
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Kind of rich for the Pastor Porkins to comment on other people's weight.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Melania Trump...epic trophy wife"

I guess for a certain definition of "epic".
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.