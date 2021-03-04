 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Aged 118, the world's oldest living person will carry the Olympic flame in Japan. Maybe   (cnn.com) divider line
6
    More: Cool, Olympic Games, Summer Olympic Games, Kane Tanaka, United States, Oldest people, Ancient Olympic Games, oldest Olympic torchbearers, Tanaka's family  
•       •       •

65 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Mar 2021 at 3:20 AM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Wanebo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Japan truly does honor their elderly.

Maybe they should honor a motorized cart too.
 
jtown
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They should probably have a backup plan.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Wanebo: Japan truly does honor their elderly.


I guess once you're too old to sexually assault on the subway, perverts are gonna honor you instead.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Wanebo: Japan truly does honor their elderly.

Maybe they should honor a motorized cart too.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


In certain respects.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
At least 1,000 Japanese, mostly elderly, die every winter from hypothermia.

The vast majority of Japanese houses do not have insulation, double glazed windows, or permanently installed heating.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
When you are 118 do you assume you WILL  pass in the night?
/
I've been too aware of my mortality since I was 5.

//
I think it would be cool to see age 500. Absolutely no who knows would be alive.
///
Sadly I'll be lucky to see 47.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.