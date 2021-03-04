 Skip to content
 
(USA Today)   Kentucky man doesn't jump Grand Canyon on motorcycle   (usatoday.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Grand Canyon, National Park Service personnel, National Park Service, Park rangers, Associated Press, Grand Canyon National Park, South Kaibab Trailhead of the Grand Canyon, park spokeswoman  
posted to Main » on 05 Mar 2021 at 2:25 AM



kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Evel Knievel he is not.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

kdawg7736: Evel Knievel he is not.


Neither was Evel Knievel.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dumb as all hell but however, RESPECT.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herb Utsmelz: kdawg7736: Evel Knievel he is not.

Neither was Evel Knievel.

[Fark user image image 760x596]


The red line trajectory actually looks more impressive than the white line trajectory.

/There's no parking in the white line trajectory
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AliceBToklasLives: The red line trajectory actually looks more impressive than the white line trajectory.

/There's no parking in the white line trajectory


His chute deployed prematurely. The wind carried him back there as he gently floated to a stop.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herb Utsmelz: AliceBToklasLives: The red line trajectory actually looks more impressive than the white line trajectory.

/There's no parking in the white line trajectory

His chute deployed prematurely. The wind carried him back there as he gently floated to a stop.


Just watched it. Why have I never seen it?

And it's less impressive than what I imagined from the trajectories. Looney Tunes physics has ruined my sense of reality.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A missing person flyer issued...

O_o
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Just watched it. Why have I never seen it?

And it's less impressive than what I imagined from the trajectories. Looney Tunes physics has ruined my sense of reality.


I was 14 at the time and really into dirt bikes and motorcycles in general, so I paid attention to this event. It seemed overhyped to begin with and I wasn't surprised at the outcome.
 
Sumo Surfer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Archie Goodwin: A missing person flyer issued...

O_o


Haha I get it.

Because he flew.

/haha
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Simpsons did it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
this is a really funny headline.
 
crinz83
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"just me, my motorcycle, and the entire grand canyon laid out in front of me... genie, that is my wish"
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Herb Utsmelz: kdawg7736: Evel Knievel he is not.

Neither was Evel Knievel.

[Fark user image 760x596]


Knievel claimed that the force of the launch knocked him out and that he was at the mercy of the guidance system of his vehicle when it crashed. Others have posited that this outcome was the result of the bellyfull of pills and beer ingested preflight by Mr Knievel. Who are you going believe?

/OMG, we need some beer money
//go crash again, Evel
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Herb Utsmelz: His chute deployed prematurely.


Haha.  And the dashed red line on that graph is a gross exaggeration of his trajectory.  What actually happened is that Mr. Knievel knew he didn't have a hope in hell of making the jump and pulled the parachute cord the moment he cleared the launcher.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Evel Knievel he is not.


What's small and black and hoons around your pantry at 200mph?

Weevil Knievel
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Herb Utsmelz: kdawg7736: Evel Knievel he is not.

Neither was Evel Knievel.


Knievel claimed that the force of the launch knocked him out and that he was at the mercy of the guidance system of his vehicle when it crashed. Others have posited that this outcome was the result of the bellyfull of pills and beer ingested preflight by Mr Knievel. Who are you going believe?

/OMG, we need some beer money
//go crash again, Evel


Sgygus: Herb Utsmelz: His chute deployed prematurely.

Haha.  And the dashed red line on that graph is a gross exaggeration of his trajectory.  What actually happened is that Mr. Knievel knew he didn't have a hope in hell of making the jump and pulled the parachute cord the moment he cleared the launcher.



There's a wide line between a stunt biker and an astronaut.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Tag is right, this is sad, reading between the lines it's pretty obvious dude committed suicide =(

/I feel bad for his family
//Worse for the poor souls who had to recover his body
///Everyone loses when you commit suicide like that
 
